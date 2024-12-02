Actress Tragically Swept Away By Giant Wave While Meditating On Yoga Mat On Cliffside Beauty Spot

ADVERTISEMENT

An aspiring Russian actress was killed after being swept away by a giant wave while practicing yoga on vacation.

24-year-old Kamilla Belyatskaya was soaking up the scenery on a beach in Koh Samui Island, Thailand, when tragedy struck.

A video capturing her final moments has been circulating online, showing her struggling against the unforgiving currents before disappearing underneath the water.

Highlights Kamilla Belyatskaya, a 24-year-old Russian actress, died after a wave swept her into the sea in Thailand.

Kamilla was meditating on a yoga mat at Koh Samui Island's cliffside when the accident occurred.

Her body was discovered two-thirds of a mile from the incident location over the weekend.

What People Think Risk-Taking Enthusiast: Adventurers know nature is unpredictable; embracing thrills outweighs potential dangers.

Safety Advocate: Irresponsible to be near dangerous cliffs; stricter regulations and warnings needed.

Nature Realist: Natural phenomena are uncontrollable; individuals must stay informed and act cautiously.

RELATED:

A 24-year-old actress has died after a giant wave swept her body out to sea while she was doing yoga in Thailand

Share icon

Image credits: mash

Kamilla had been in the middle of a meditation session on a pink yoga mat on Friday afternoon when the incident occurred.

“We were there at that moment. It was about 1:40pm,” a witness named Irina told Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a state-owned newspaper in Russia.

“Her boyfriend was sitting much higher than she was. As soon as that happened, we ran to the Thais to call for help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: vincent31473580

Kamilla was reportedly “screaming with the last of her strength,” as she tried to swim back to shore.

A bystander had jumped into the water to try and save her but was unsuccessful. His fate is currently unknown, according to the Khaosad English, but authorities are searching nearby areas to try and locate him.

Share icon

Image credits: mash

Rescue teams arrived 15 minutes after the accident happened, but the giant waves — which reached up to 9 feet — made any attempts at finding and saving Kamilla nearly impossible.

Her body was found over the weekend, two-thirds of a mile away from where she drowned.

Koh Samui Island had been a place of peace and serenity for Kamilla

Share icon

Image credits: mash

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the actress had posted about the viewpoint on her social media, calling it her “home” and “the best place on Earth,” as per Metro.

“I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” she wrote. “Thank you, universe, for me being here right now.

Share icon

Image credits: vincent31473580

“I’m very happy. I’m happy!”

She had been seen on CCTV footage earlier in a red car before going to the rock alone, taking in the panoramic coastal views.

Thailand has become a popular destination for Russian tourists, and many of its beaches have warning systems in place

Share icon

Image credits: vincent31473580

Hình ảnh cuối của nữ du khách tập yoga trên mỏm đá trước khi bị sóng cuốn Một nữ du khách Nga 24 tuổi đã bị sóng cuốn xuống biển khi tập yoga trên mỏm đá tại điểm ngắm cảnh Lad Koh, đảo Koh Samui, Thái Lan vào ngày 29-11. pic.twitter.com/7VYbwevCzM — South of Vietnam (@vincent31473580) December 1, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Centre, discussed the risks involved with visiting these scenic beaches.

“During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming,” he said.

“While the incident’s location is not a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge.”

Share icon

Image credits: mash

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mirror, one Thai report read, “The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posted by monsoon conditions, with authorities urging visitors to exercise caution and avoid rocky coastal areas during periods of high waves.”

In response to Kamilla’s death, the Samui City Municipality has blocked off access to the rocky areas below the viewpoint.

“Tragic and shocking loss” read one of the comments

Share icon

Image credits: beckbrand123

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DianeWalkedAway

Share icon

Image credits: IamChillGirl

Share icon

Image credits: Uglybastard64s

Share icon

Image credits: HugoVale_

Share icon

Image credits: Old_SchoolEddie

Share icon

Image credits: Marslamute

Share icon

Image credits: jackunheard

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TomHoman_