Actress Tragically Swept Away By Giant Wave While Meditating On Yoga Mat On Cliffside Beauty Spot
News

Actress Tragically Swept Away By Giant Wave While Meditating On Yoga Mat On Cliffside Beauty Spot

An aspiring Russian actress was killed after being swept away by a giant wave while practicing yoga on vacation.

24-year-old Kamilla Belyatskaya was soaking up the scenery on a beach in Koh Samui Island, Thailand, when tragedy struck.

A video capturing her final moments has been circulating online, showing her struggling against the unforgiving currents before disappearing underneath the water.

Highlights
  • Kamilla Belyatskaya, a 24-year-old Russian actress, died after a wave swept her into the sea in Thailand.
  • Kamilla was meditating on a yoga mat at Koh Samui Island's cliffside when the accident occurred.
  • Her body was discovered two-thirds of a mile from the incident location over the weekend.
What People Think

  • Risk-Taking Enthusiast: Adventurers know nature is unpredictable; embracing thrills outweighs potential dangers.

  • Safety Advocate: Irresponsible to be near dangerous cliffs; stricter regulations and warnings needed.

  • Nature Realist: Natural phenomena are uncontrollable; individuals must stay informed and act cautiously.

    A 24-year-old actress has died after a giant wave swept her body out to sea while she was doing yoga in Thailand

    Kamilla had been in the middle of a meditation session on a pink yoga mat on Friday afternoon when the incident occurred.

    “We were there at that moment. It was about 1:40pm,” a witness named Irina told Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a state-owned newspaper in Russia.

    “Her boyfriend was sitting much higher than she was. As soon as that happened, we ran to the Thais to call for help.”

    Kamilla was reportedly “screaming with the last of her strength,” as she tried to swim back to shore.

    A bystander had jumped into the water to try and save her but was unsuccessful. His fate is currently unknown, according to the Khaosad English, but authorities are searching nearby areas to try and locate him.

    Rescue teams arrived 15 minutes after the accident happened, but the giant waves — which reached up to 9 feet — made any attempts at finding and saving Kamilla nearly impossible. 

    Her body was found over the weekend, two-thirds of a mile away from where she drowned.

    Koh Samui Island had been a place of peace and serenity for Kamilla

    Previously, the actress had posted about the viewpoint on her social media, calling it her “home” and “the best place on Earth,” as per Metro

    “I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” she wrote. “Thank you, universe, for me being here right now.

    “I’m very happy. I’m happy!”

    She had been seen on CCTV footage earlier in a red car before going to the rock alone, taking in the panoramic coastal views.

    Thailand has become a popular destination for Russian tourists, and many of its beaches have warning systems in place

    Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Centre, discussed the risks involved with visiting these scenic beaches.

    “During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming,” he said. 

    “While the incident’s location is not a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge.”

    According to Mirror, one Thai report read, “The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posted by monsoon conditions, with authorities urging visitors to exercise caution and avoid rocky coastal areas during periods of high waves.” 

    In response to Kamilla’s death, the Samui City Municipality has blocked off access to the rocky areas below the viewpoint.

    “Tragic and shocking loss” read one of the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

    Read less »
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not quite a Darwin award, but certainly an accident waiting to happen. Sad for her family that they are related to someone careless.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll get downvoted, but as soon as I read this my only thought was "play stupid games, win stupid prizes". It's sad, but completely avoidable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
