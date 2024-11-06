9YO Tragically Drowned In Bath After Mom Went To Get Her Favorite Toy, Inquiry Reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

An inquest was held on Tuesday, November 5, at Pontypridd coroner’s court to look into the death of Mia-Ann Myerscough, who drowned in her bathtub after her mother went downstairs for a few minutes in search of her favorite toy.

The little girl, from Bridgend, Wales, was only nine years old when she lost her life on September 13, 2021.

She had a rare form of epilepsy, PCDH19-related epilepsy.

Advice was shared that showers may be safer than baths for epilepsy patients.

She was found immersed in bath water by her mother, Julia Myerscough, and her mother’s partner, Vernon Ward.

Image credits: Julia Myerscough

Mia-Ann suffered from a condition called PCDH19-related epilepsy, which is a rare form of the syndrome that results in the patient having early onset seizures, cognitive and sensory delays, as well as behavioral problems.

To ensure her little girl wouldn’t become agitated, her mother headed downstairs for less than five minutes to find her Danny Dog squishy toy, adding that her daughter relied heavily on sensory objects.

The inquest heard that while the nine-year-old was left unattended, Ward heard something similar to a “bump” or “bang,” but wasn’t sure where the sound had come from.

He shouted to Mia-Ann to make sure she was okay, but there was no response.

When Ward rushed upstairs to check on the girl, he found her partially submerged in the water. Immediately, he called for Mia-Ann’s mother before scooping the nine-year-old out of the tub and starting CPR.

Image credits: Georgi Kalaydzhiev / Unsplash

John Howells, a neighbor, arrived at the house after Mia-Ann’s brother had alerted him that something was wrong. He called operators, who gave resuscitation instructions while they dispatched paramedics.

Mia-Ann was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, but CPR attempts were halted at the intensive care unit in the early hours of the following morning.

Dr. Stephen Leadbeatter, a senior lecturer in forensic pathology at Cardiff University, mentioned that he was unable to pinpoint the little girl’s exact cause of death.

In the hearing, he said, “While we have no evidence she was submerged in water, she was in the water and her nose and mouth were in the water. To me, that is still immersion. One cannot ignore that water played a part.

“I can put it as the death is a consequence of immersion in a child with PCDH-19 related epilepsy.”

According to an expert, Mia-Ann’s epilepsy wasn’t an active cause for concern at the time

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels

Alyson Davies, a pediatric epilepsy specialist nurse with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, had been working with the Myerscough family in support of Mia-Ann.

She said there hadn’t been any alarming issues with the little girl’s epilepsy. Mia-Ann also hadn’t suffered a seizure for two years leading up to her death and properly took her medicine.

Her mother additionally said there were signs when Mia-Ann was about to have a seizure, but on the day she died, her face had been “shining.”

Image credits: Jean-Philippe Delberghe / Unsplash

Davies offered the advice that showers are better than baths for people with epilepsy, which was read out loud by Assistant Coroner Andrew Morse.

Mia-Ann’s mother explained that while she was aware of this, her daughter hated showers and would “scream” when the water would run over her head.

Morse offered his condolences to Myerscough and all of Mia-Ann’s loved ones, adding that the mother was not at fault for what happened to her daughter.