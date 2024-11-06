Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
9YO Tragically Drowned In Bath After Mom Went To Get Her Favorite Toy, Inquiry Reveals
News

9YO Tragically Drowned In Bath After Mom Went To Get Her Favorite Toy, Inquiry Reveals

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
An inquest was held on Tuesday, November 5, at Pontypridd coroner’s court to look into the death of Mia-Ann Myerscough, who drowned in her bathtub after her mother went downstairs for a few minutes in search of her favorite toy.

The little girl, from Bridgend, Wales, was only nine years old when she lost her life on September 13, 2021. 

Highlights
  • Mia-Ann, aged 9, drowned in her bathtub while her mom searched for her toy.
  • She had a rare form of epilepsy, PCDH19-related epilepsy.
  • Advice was shared that showers may be safer than baths for epilepsy patients.

She was found immersed in bath water by her mother, Julia Myerscough, and her mother’s partner, Vernon Ward.

    A nine-year-old girl drowned in her bath after her mother left to find her favorite toy

    9YO Tragically Drowned In Bath After Mom Went To Get Her Favorite Toy, Inquiry Reveals

    Image credits: Julia Myerscough

    Mia-Ann suffered from a condition called PCDH19-related epilepsy, which is a rare form of the syndrome that results in the patient having early onset seizures, cognitive and sensory delays, as well as behavioral problems.

    To ensure her little girl wouldn’t become agitated, her mother headed downstairs for less than five minutes to find her Danny Dog squishy toy, adding that her daughter relied heavily on sensory objects. 

    The inquest heard that while the nine-year-old was left unattended, Ward heard something similar to a “bump” or “bang,” but wasn’t sure where the sound had come from. 

    He shouted to Mia-Ann to make sure she was okay, but there was no response.

    When Ward rushed upstairs to check on the girl, he found her partially submerged in the water. Immediately, he called for Mia-Ann’s mother before scooping the nine-year-old out of the tub and starting CPR

    9YO Tragically Drowned In Bath After Mom Went To Get Her Favorite Toy, Inquiry Reveals

    Image credits: Georgi Kalaydzhiev / Unsplash

    John Howells, a neighbor, arrived at the house after Mia-Ann’s brother had alerted him that something was wrong. He called operators, who gave resuscitation instructions while they dispatched paramedics

    Mia-Ann was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, but CPR attempts were halted at the intensive care unit in the early hours of the following morning.

    Dr. Stephen Leadbeatter, a senior lecturer in forensic pathology at Cardiff University, mentioned that he was unable to pinpoint the little girl’s exact cause of death.

    In the hearing, he said, “While we have no evidence she was submerged in water, she was in the water and her nose and mouth were in the water. To me, that is still immersion. One cannot ignore that water played a part. 

    “I can put it as the death is a consequence of immersion in a child with PCDH-19 related epilepsy.” 

    According to an expert, Mia-Ann’s epilepsy wasn’t an active cause for concern at the time

    9YO Tragically Drowned In Bath After Mom Went To Get Her Favorite Toy, Inquiry Reveals

    Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels

    Alyson Davies, a pediatric epilepsy specialist nurse with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, had been working with the Myerscough family in support of Mia-Ann. 

    She said there hadn’t been any alarming issues with the little girl’s epilepsy. Mia-Ann also hadn’t suffered a seizure for two years leading up to her death and properly took her medicine.

    Her mother additionally said there were signs when Mia-Ann was about to have a seizure, but on the day she died, her face had been “shining.”

    9YO Tragically Drowned In Bath After Mom Went To Get Her Favorite Toy, Inquiry Reveals

    Image credits: Jean-Philippe Delberghe / Unsplash

    Davies offered the advice that showers are better than baths for people with epilepsy, which was read out loud by Assistant Coroner Andrew Morse.

    Mia-Ann’s mother explained that while she was aware of this, her daughter hated showers and would “scream” when the water would run over her head.

    Morse offered his condolences to Myerscough and all of Mia-Ann’s loved ones, adding that the mother was not at fault for what happened to her daughter.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

    livvydoodle08 avatar
    Happynyss
    Happynyss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so sad. That poor girl. I don't blame the mother. There was no way she could've known this would happen in less than 5 minutes of being gone. R.I.P. My deepest condolences to the family.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpandasucks_3 avatar
    Steve
    Steve
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the mom is an idiot. Five minutes away from her? How come she didn't have the toy while preparing the bath?

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Although of course the mother never meant for this to happen, during classes for future parents it's drilled into you that you never, ever, leave a child alone in the bath or in the garden with a pool or pond. Not one minute. Never. Ever. It doesn't matter if the child has an affliction or not, you do not leave a child alone near or in water. Children can drown in a very shallow puddle.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
