Woman Wonders If She Needs To Let Go Of The Grudge She’s Been Holding Against Her Brother’s GF

It’s not hard to be a great wedding guest. Look your best, bring a nice gift and a wonderful attitude, and don’t attract too much attention. Keep these rules in mind, and the bride and groom will be glad that they invited you to help celebrate their special day!

But unfortunately, one teen couldn’t even manage to follow these simple guidelines while attending her boyfriend’s sister’s wedding. Below, you’ll find the full story that the bride posted on Reddit, detailing why she’s still holding a grudge against her brother’s partner a year later.

It’s nearly impossible to have a wedding without any drama

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But a year later, this bride is still holding a grudge against her brother’s girlfriend for ruining her special day

Image credits: Blue Arauz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Able_Name2225

A bride and groom can never predict what will go wrong on their wedding day

Image credits: Edlin N’SAFOU MAKOSSO / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A dozen different things can ruin a wedding. Despite the fact that the bride and groom may have been planning the big day for years, unexpected issues can cause the event to go haywire. Suddenly the bride comes down with a fever, a huge storm rolls in just in time to cancel the outdoor ceremony, a pandemic forces all large gatherings to be put on hold, food poisoning after the rehearsal dinner knocks out the wedding party or a death in the family ruins the celebratory mood.

We should always be ready to expect the unexpected in life. And unfortunately, your wedding day is no exception. In fact, one survey from Dana Rebecca Designs even found that a whopping 76% of newlyweds say that they would do some things differently if they could have their wedding again. And 43% admitted that they even have some regrets about certain aspects of their big day.

To try to prevent mishaps and regrets, it’s wise for the happy couple to be aware of some of the most common issues that can arise on a wedding day. But they’ll never be able to control every aspect of the day, especially not the guests.

Guests are an integral part of any wedding. Even if the invitations are quite exclusive, the bride and groom typically want to have loved ones nearby that will make celebrating the big day feel even more special. But inviting certain people can also be risky. According to The Knot, there are several ways that guests often manage to ruin a friend or relative’s wedding day.

They might show up with a plus one who wasn’t invited or be on their phones during the entire ceremony. Some might talk over the ceremony or mess with the wedding cake. Some particularly bold guests may decide to wear white, and others might try to roast the bride or groom in front of everyone.

Faking a medical emergency is no laughing matter

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Single friends sometimes try to use the wedding as an excuse to hook up with a stranger, which often results in them becoming belligerently drunk. This can also lead to making messes or even spilling food or drinks on the bride’s white dress. Parents who bring their kids along need to ensure that they aren’t running wild, or they can become a huge nuisance. And no matter what they’re playing, do not make requests to the DJ.

Now, a medical emergency cannot be anticipated. And if one is truly happening, it should obviously be taken seriously. But faking one is unfortunately something that seems to have become a trend on social media among people who are simply “dying for attention,” WebMD reports.

Over the past decade, various content creators have been caught faking illnesses on social media to gain sympathy and, of course, followers. “Factitious disorder,” or when individuals claim to have health issues that they don’t actually suffer from, seems to be spreading on the internet like an epidemic. And creators have been pretending to have anything from cancer and autoimmune diseases to Tourette’s or dissociative identity disorder.

Clearly, this is not a healthy behavior to be engaging in online. But it’s possible that it does inspire others to use similar tactics online or even in real life. Seizures can be very serious, and they are no laughing matter. But perhaps this teen believed that the idea of faking an illness or medical emergency isn’t such a big deal.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this unfortunate situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this bride reacted appropriately to her brother’s girlfriend’s scheme? Or is it time to forgive and forget? Then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article discussing wedding drama, look no further than right here!

Later, the woman responded to several readers and shared more background information

The post received mixed reactions, with some readers supporting the bride’s anger and others noting that it’s time to move on

