“Salvage The Situation”: Corporate Office Loses Order, So A 150-Person Wedding Gets No Food

If we break it down, being a wedding guest is basically just attending a large party with a somewhat strange guestlist. And no day-long party is complete without at least some food and drink to keep oneself going. Dancing, socializing, and who knows what else all require some degree of energy, after all.

One man was working at a restaurant on a pretty normal day when they got a somewhat concerning call. At some point, months ago, a wedding planner had booked them to cater a wedding and the information ended up being lost somewhere at corporate. We got in touch with OP, Agitated_Honeydew, to learn more.

Bored Panda got in touch with the wonderfully named Agitated_Honeydew who shared his experience and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to know how this slip-up had happened in the first place.

“Like I said in the story, I had never heard of the lady at corporate who was supposed to handle the order, since, ya know, she works somewhere doing stuff that doesn’t usually concern me. Our catering orders were usually EZ cater type of stuff, and my involvement in those was usually restricted to bagging up orders. So no real reason to think about her, and I try to avoid the rumor mill stuff. So I didn’t do a follow-up,” he shared with Bored Panda.

Given that the team still did receive a pretty short amount of warning, we wanted to know if OP thought that somehow the order could have been made.

“Realistically, we probably couldn’t have finished that order in a reasonable time frame. We didn’t even have enough food prepped to just make the salads needed for the order. Our manager was having to call other branches to see what they could spare.”

“Maybe, if three of the branches closed for an hour and a half, and did nothing but focus on the order, we could put it together, but that wasn’t really an option. We could have maybe called in some people to come in on Saturday night, but most would have either been working side gigs or just enjoying their weekend.”

OP wanted to clear up a few misconceptions that some readers might have developed when going through the story. “Also, I’ve noticed a number of people assuming the manager was a guy when the manager was a woman. (She/her last I checked). She was very calm under pressure when a lot of people (myself included) would have been freaking out.”

While the size (and cost) of a wedding will greatly differ, there is no denying that if someone wants a large’ish wedding with all the bells and whistles, it is going to cost them. According to the Knot, in 2022, the average cost, per head, just for catering, was $75. This cost went down slightly for weddings that had around a hundred guests, as at some point, economies of scale do start to kick in.

However, huge weddings are often beyond the normal catering abilities of “regular” restaurants and will require specialty providers. This is why the actual, total cost can vary so greatly, with some weddings being catered for around $4000, while others end up hitting as much as $20,000. But the truth is, nothing will kill the vibe at a wedding as quickly as hungry and irritated guests, so perhaps it’s money well spent.

