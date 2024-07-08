Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“How Tacky”: Woman Refuses To Attend Cousin’s Bridal Shower After Seeing $300 Entrance Fee
Occasions, Wedding

“How Tacky”: Woman Refuses To Attend Cousin’s Bridal Shower After Seeing $300 Entrance Fee

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are expensive affairs, particularly if you decide to have all the bells and whistles, from bridal showers, bachelor parties and a honeymoon getaway. After all, this is supposed to be this once in a lifetime moment, so most folks want to go all out. Of course, returning to reality, that often means figuring out how exactly to pay for everything.

A woman wondered if it was “normal” for a bride-to-be to charge $300 just to attend her bridal shower. We reached out to the woman via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Caring guests for wedding expenses is generally frowned upon

Image credits: Melike Benli (not the actual image)

But one woman asked if it is out of the ordinary to pay to attend a bridal shower

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RealisticBuffalo8450

This idea is relatively modern and not widespread

For those who are perhaps unfamiliar, a bridal shower is much like a baby shower, where the subject gets “showered” in gifts from their friends and family. This is an important point in this particular story, as now the attendants not only have to bring gifts, they also have to pay just to show up. Given that most people will also bring a wedding gift, it’s easy to see how some costs can really get out of hand.

This idea seems to have originated in the 16th century, as an evolution of dowry traditions. Poorer families would often not have the resources to send off the young woman with what she needed, so hosting such a “party” would be a way to prepare her. There is some evidence that this began in the 1860s, in Belgium and the Netherlands, before spreading to the US.

However, in the English speaking world, bridal showers were generally something only middle class people did, with it “trickling down” to poorer folks after a few decades. In the US, the first written instance of “bridal shower” comes from the Michigan Evening Press, which wrote, in 1904, “The ‘shower parties’ that through mistaken hospitality the wedded couple are forced to attend,” indicating that perhaps it wasn’t always the bride-to-be organizing her own events.

Bridal showers do not have some universal rules

After all, helping a friend or family member finance their wedding can be understandable in some circumstances, but a bridal shower is a sort of a nice “extra.” Indeed, in much of the world, it’s an entirely foreign concept, as gifts are reserved for the wedding itself. In many cases, people might even feel like it’s just an anachronistic holdover from the past. This isn’t to say that there is anything wrong with it, but if you are hosting a bridal shower, which is ostensibly a celebration of you, it’s important to know your audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, in some places, it’s relatively normal to host very large bridal showers. In Canada, some weddings will involve showers with 300 seat venues, just to host everyone the bride wants to invite. A fantastic way to get a lot of gifts, but perhaps not as good for spending quality time with your bridal party.

In this particular story, it’s also quite annoying that this woman is being asked to fork over three figures for a drinking event, when she herself does not drink. It’s not entirely unacceptable to have a more lavish party, if you and your friends can afford it. However, any reasonable person would also conclude that perhaps not everyone wants to attend an event like this. A non-drinker would probably not want to hang around drunken folks for free, much less for $300.

The bride does not seem to be the most pleasant person around

The woman in the story is well within her rights to refuse to go, particularly if she has already put the time and effort into getting a gift in the first place. Similarly, she has already spent a good deal of money on the Bachelorette party, so this seems like a minor issue. However, as so often happens with certain kinds of brides, everything that could be a point of conflict will be. The bridal party are supposed to be the friends of the woman who is about to get married, but they don’t exist just to fork over cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

It does seem like she is better off not spending more of her time and money on a person who, according to her own comments, seems to really want to live beyond her means. Everyone is free to make their own financial decisions, no matter how misguided, but trying to outsource the costs to your “friends” is both tacky and downright bad.

Readers were shocked and wanted to know more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda