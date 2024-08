In 1989, a British guy called Tim Berners-Lee had one of his biggest brain waves ever. He came up with an idea to invent what we now know as the World Wide Web and put this proposal together. But we almost never got to browse the net, because Berner-Lee’s boss marked his proposal as “vague but exciting”. Lucky for all of us, the computer scientist didn’t give up. He used the next few months to refine his plan and by the following year he'd managed to impress his manager.

According to the World Wide Web Foundation, "By October of 1990, Tim had written the three fundamental technologies that remain the foundation of today's web (and which you may have seen appear on parts of your web browser)." Those are HTML, URI and HTTP. By the end of that year, the first web page was launched and in 1991, the web was opened to the public. Berners-Lee was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004 "for services to the global development of the Internet".