It’s the ultimate '90s movie quiz, where your nostalgia gets a serious workout! We've picked 20 iconic films from the '90s, and all you need to do is answer "Yes" or "No" if you recognize them. If you know the movie name, write it in the comments and show off your '90s film expertise. Think you can ace this challenge? Let's see who is the biggest ‘90s movie expert.

#1

Amblin Entertainment Universal Pictures Report

#2

#3

Morgan Creek Productions Report

#4

Amblin Entertainment Mutual Film Company Report

lilgand avatar
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saving Private Ryan. Clue thanks to the photo credit since Amblin Entertainment produced that movie, while Forrest Gump was produced by The Tisch Company.

#5

Sony Pictures Report

#6

Warner Bros Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Shirley Temple one is better and my all time favorite movie.

#7

Castle Rock Entertainment Report

#8

A Band Apart Jersey Films Report

#9

20th Century Fox Report

#10

The Walt Disney Productions Report

#11

Walt Disney Pictures Report

#12

20th Century Fox Report

#13

Warner Bros Report

#14

Universal Studios Report

#15

Columbia Pictures Blumhouse Productions Report

#16

Walt Disney Pictures Report

#17

Report

#18

Paramount Pictures Report

#19

Report

#20

Report

