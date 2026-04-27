Before the world knew Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as an on-and-off couple, the former had been married to Brian Austin Green.



Fox and Green met on the set of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith when they were 18 and 31 years old. They soon began dating.



The pair got engaged in 2006 but called off their plans to wed in 2009. A source confirmed to People at the time that the decision to end their engagement was “mutual.”



They got engaged for the second time in 2010 and got married the same year.



They welcomed their sons, Noah and Bodhi, in 2012 and 2014, respectively.



In 2015, Fox filed for divorce from Green.



According to a People source, yet again, the two were separating not because they did not love each other, but because their age gap made them feel like they were in “different stages of life and career.”



In 2016, however, they were spotted leaving a café together, suggesting their relationship was not yet over.



Their third son, Journey, was born the same year.



Fox and Green ended their marriage for good in 2021.



A consensus on social media about their relationship is that Green “groomed” Fox into the dynamic they had.

