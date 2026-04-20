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Taylor Swift’s Recent Appearance And Behavior Spur Pregnancy Rumors
Taylor Swift with curly hair and light green sweater in a casual setting, sparking pregnancy rumors with recent appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Recent Appearance And Behavior Spur Pregnancy Rumors

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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It only took one tweet to send Swifties spiraling online.

A viral message boldly claimed to have insider knowledge about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family planning.

“I’m getting pregnancy vibes,” netizens declared as the post sparked rumors about Swift hiding a baby bump.

RELATED:

    A viral message boldly claimed to have insider knowledge about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family planning

    Taylor Swift on stage in a silver dress, smiling and speaking at a microphone amid pregnancy rumors.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift has been riding the success of her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl and has also been reportedly busy planning her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce.

    Highlights
    • “Taylor Swift is 100% pregnant,” read a message online, alongside a video of the singer.
    • The clips were behind-the-scenes videos Taylor shared from the recording of her song 'Opalite.'
    • Netizens had mixed reactions to claims about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family planning.

    She recently shared behind-the-scenes videos from the making of her song Opalite to celebrate the popular track reaching the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list in February.

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    One of the videos showed a bare-faced Taylor recording the vocals for the song, and in another video, she was seen listening to the track with producer Shellback (real name Karl Johan Schuster).

    Taylor Swift wearing glasses and a black outfit at a dinner table, sparking pregnancy rumors with her recent appearance.

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    The behind-the-scenes clips resurfaced this month after influencer Matt Wallace reshared them with claims about the Love Story singer expecting a child.

    “Taylor Swift is 100% pregnant! She experienced a rapid weight gain then seemed to disappear off the map. That is also why they are rushing the wedding for June 13th,” Wallace wrote in a tweet to his 2.3 million followers.

    The tweet ignited a firestorm online, with one saying, “I’m getting pregnancy vibes also. Don’t have proof. Just vibes. I hope it turns out to be true!!! But the wedding rush could also be because her future husband is playing NFL again.”

    “Omg, the bulky sweaters and the chubby wrists. She is TOTALLY PREGNANT. YAY!” another fan commented online

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    Others didn’t buy the claims and asked, “Isn’t it better we let her tell us herself?”

    “She deserves privacy if something big is happening. Let her share the news when she’s ready,” one said, while another wrote, “People’s bodies and schedules change for all kinds of reasons.”

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    “Some people just can’t start or end their day without taking the name of Taylor Swift,” said another.

    One wrote, “Let’s not judge weight gain assuming things we don’t know…”

    Taylor Swift with curly hair and green sweater, captured in a candid moment fueling pregnancy rumors online.

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    After Swift and Kelce got engaged last year, waves of speculation about whether she’s pregnant have come and gone every now and then.

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    Sports podcaster Bill Simmons spun the rumor mill after talking about the NFL star’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, losing to the Tennessee Titans in a December match.

    “It was officially a ‘Feel bad for Kelce,’” the host said on the Bill Simmons podcast. “Guy’s a Hall of Famer, he’s getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her…”

    Sports podcaster Bill Simmons spun the rumor mill, claiming Kelce was “having a kid with her”

    Taylor Swift wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone, sparking pregnancy rumors with recent appearance.

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    Tweet discussing Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior fueling pregnancy rumors ahead of her wedding.

    Image credits: rrichsoull

    Tweet mentioning Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors with excitement emoji.

    Image credits: MamaGrizzlyOrg

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    The star couple, who have been dating since 2023, announced their engagement in August last year.

    “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they said in their August 26 announcement.

    Right on the heels of their engagement, sources said the couple wants kids in their future together.

    “They absolutely want a family,” a source said about the star couple. “Their dream is to have kids”

    Taylor Swift and partner in close embrace outdoors, sparking pregnancy rumors with recent appearance and behavior.

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    “They absolutely want a family,” a source told Us Weekly. “Their dream is to have kids.”

    They might “not wait too long” when it comes to raising a family, the source said, adding, “She’s in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away.”

    Kelce spoke about building the forever kind of love with Swift and having a marriage that’s different from that of his parents, Donna and Ed, who stayed married for the sake of their kids and only divorced when Travis was in college.

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    He said he watched his friends’ parents keep the romance alive for years.

    Taylor Swift in a dark off-shoulder dress and necklace, speaking during a recent appearance sparking pregnancy rumors.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Tweet discussing Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors among fans and followers.

    Image credits: QRavenmoon

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    Tweet from user OTF addressing changing bodies and schedules amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumors discussion.

    Image credits: otfskinnyy

    “A lot of friends I grew up with shared that,” he told GQ in August. “The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving—those are situations I would love to have. Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that.”

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    “It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect,” he added.

    The NFL star said there were several similarities between Swift and his mother Donna

    Taylor Swift wearing a pale green dress at an event sparking pregnancy rumors due to her recent appearance and behavior.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    In the same interview, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about the pop icon sharing certain similarities with his own mother.

    “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” he told the outlet. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what.”

    He went on to say that his girlfriend and his mother share the same work ethic.

    “I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself,” he added.

    “That’s a lot of conclusions from very little evidence,” one netizen commented

    Tweet about Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors, with emotional reaction emojis.

    Image credits: cowboylikerayy

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    Tweet from Sunshine in July expressing support for Taylor Swift amid pregnancy rumors, posted April 20, 2026.

    Image credits: Shunshineinjuly

    Tweet reply expressing hope for a lovely wedding, posted by user Kudzayi, dated April 20, 2026.

    Image credits: Kudzayi47119508

    Tweet expressing support for Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior amid pregnancy rumors.

    Image credits: PMbuli76256

    Tweet discussing Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors among fans online.

    Image credits: wastemytime02

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    Social media user reacting to Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors online.

    Image credits: AgentScully64

    Tweet about rapid weight gain fueling Taylor Swift pregnancy rumors, posted by a user with a hat and glasses.

    Image credits: 04nbod

    Tweet by user starandseen replying to MattWallace888 with text Time will tell, posted April 20, 2026, sparking Taylor Swift pregnancy rumors discussion.

    Image credits: starandseen

    Social media comment referencing Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior fueling pregnancy rumors.

    Image credits: JU5T_F4CT5

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    A social media reply expressing opinions related to Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors.

    Image credits: That_Olunna

    Tweet discussing weight assumptions amid Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors online.

    Image credits: hadestechvoid

    Taylor Swift in casual outfit addressing recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors online discussion.

    Image credits: Anus40802911

    Twitter user ghosh replying about Taylor Swift’s tour and last album amid pregnancy rumors discussion.

    Image credits: Sy81987219334

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    Twitter reply addressing Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior fueling pregnancy rumors and fan conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: francis_clips

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Taylor Swift’s recent appearance and behavior fueling pregnancy rumors online.

    Image credits: masculinmanx

    Person sharing a tweet emphasizing respect amid Taylor Swift’s recent appearance and behavior sparking pregnancy rumors.

    Image credits: drive_dare

    Twitter user Ayantunji replying about privacy in response to pregnancy rumors surrounding Taylor Swift’s recent appearance.

    Image credits: Mr_Ayantunji

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    Tweet showing a user defending Taylor Swift's recent appearance and behavior amid pregnancy rumors online discussion.

    Image credits: MBatebi5657

    Twitter comment about Taylor Swift’s recent appearance sparking pregnancy rumors and public reaction.

    Image credits: samp070719

    Tweet discussing Taylor Swift’s recent appearance and behavior fueling pregnancy rumors and public reactions online.

    Image credits: Chinelotam2

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She trained for the Eras tour by running on the treadmill - while singing - for 3 hours a day. That burns a lot of calories. If she is no longer training like that, she might have gained weight. Big deal and good for her.

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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS, even if she is - it's HER news to share. Could have just had a massive pasta.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She trained for the Eras tour by running on the treadmill - while singing - for 3 hours a day. That burns a lot of calories. If she is no longer training like that, she might have gained weight. Big deal and good for her.

    1
    1point
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS, even if she is - it's HER news to share. Could have just had a massive pasta.

    1
    1point
    reply
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