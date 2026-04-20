Taylor Swift’s Recent Appearance And Behavior Spur Pregnancy Rumors

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It only took one tweet to send Swifties spiraling online.

A viral message boldly claimed to have insider knowledge about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family planning.

“I’m getting pregnancy vibes,” netizens declared as the post sparked rumors about Swift hiding a baby bump.

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A viral message boldly claimed to have insider knowledge about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family planning

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Taylor Swift has been riding the success of her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl and has also been reportedly busy planning her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce.

Highlights “Taylor Swift is 100% pregnant,” read a message online, alongside a video of the singer.

The clips were behind-the-scenes videos Taylor shared from the recording of her song 'Opalite.'

Netizens had mixed reactions to claims about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family planning.

She recently shared behind-the-scenes videos from the making of her song Opalite to celebrate the popular track reaching the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list in February.

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One of the videos showed a bare-faced Taylor recording the vocals for the song, and in another video, she was seen listening to the track with producer Shellback (real name Karl Johan Schuster).

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The behind-the-scenes clips resurfaced this month after influencer Matt Wallace reshared them with claims about the Love Story singer expecting a child.

“Taylor Swift is 100% pregnant! She experienced a rapid weight gain then seemed to disappear off the map. That is also why they are rushing the wedding for June 13th,” Wallace wrote in a tweet to his 2.3 million followers.

The tweet ignited a firestorm online, with one saying, “I’m getting pregnancy vibes also. Don’t have proof. Just vibes. I hope it turns out to be true!!! But the wedding rush could also be because her future husband is playing NFL again.”

“Omg, the bulky sweaters and the chubby wrists. She is TOTALLY PREGNANT. YAY!” another fan commented online

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Taylor Swift is 100% pregnant! She experienced a rapid weight gain then seemed to disappear off the map. That is also why they are rushing the wedding for June 13th. pic.twitter.com/ijxBikEAsz — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 20, 2026

Others didn’t buy the claims and asked, “Isn’t it better we let her tell us herself?”

“She deserves privacy if something big is happening. Let her share the news when she’s ready,” one said, while another wrote, “People’s bodies and schedules change for all kinds of reasons.”

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“Some people just can’t start or end their day without taking the name of Taylor Swift,” said another.

One wrote, “Let’s not judge weight gain assuming things we don’t know…”

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After Swift and Kelce got engaged last year, waves of speculation about whether she’s pregnant have come and gone every now and then.

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Sports podcaster Bill Simmons spun the rumor mill after talking about the NFL star’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, losing to the Tennessee Titans in a December match.

“It was officially a ‘Feel bad for Kelce,’” the host said on the Bill Simmons podcast. “Guy’s a Hall of Famer, he’s getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her…”

Sports podcaster Bill Simmons spun the rumor mill, claiming Kelce was “having a kid with her”

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The star couple, who have been dating since 2023, announced their engagement in August last year.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they said in their August 26 announcement.

Right on the heels of their engagement, sources said the couple wants kids in their future together.

“They absolutely want a family,” a source said about the star couple. “Their dream is to have kids”

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“They absolutely want a family,” a source told Us Weekly. “Their dream is to have kids.”

They might “not wait too long” when it comes to raising a family, the source said, adding, “She’s in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away.”

Kelce spoke about building the forever kind of love with Swift and having a marriage that’s different from that of his parents, Donna and Ed, who stayed married for the sake of their kids and only divorced when Travis was in college.

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He said he watched his friends’ parents keep the romance alive for years.

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“A lot of friends I grew up with shared that,” he told GQ in August. “The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving—those are situations I would love to have. Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that.”

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“It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect,” he added.

The NFL star said there were several similarities between Swift and his mother Donna

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In the same interview, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about the pop icon sharing certain similarities with his own mother.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” he told the outlet. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what.”

He went on to say that his girlfriend and his mother share the same work ethic.

“I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself,” he added.

“That’s a lot of conclusions from very little evidence,” one netizen commented

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