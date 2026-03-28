Who Is Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, and actress celebrated for her boundary-pushing artistry and distinctive persona. She blends pop, electronic, and glam rock, captivating global audiences. Her innovative fashion and powerful vocals redefine contemporary performance. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2008 release of her debut album, The Fame, featuring global hits like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” The album quickly topped charts worldwide, establishing her as an undeniable force in pop music.

Full Name Lady Gaga Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Michael Polansky Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Convent of the Sacred Heart, Collaborative Arts Project 21 Father Joseph Germanotta Mother Cynthia Louise Bissett Germanotta Siblings Natali Germanotta

Early Life and Education A close-knit Italian American family in New York City shaped Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta’s early life. Her parents, Joseph and Cynthia Germanotta, encouraged her musical gifts from a young age. By age four, she began piano lessons, developing a passion that led her to the Convent of the Sacred Heart and later New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she honed her songwriting.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to entrepreneur Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga’s romantic history includes other public engagements. She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. She has no children and is frequently seen attending events with Polansky, maintaining a private yet acknowledged partnership in recent years.

Career Highlights Lady Gaga’s career is defined by her groundbreaking musical output and impactful performances, delivering chart-topping albums like The Fame and Born This Way. She has netted numerous global hit singles, including “Bad Romance” and “Shallow.” Beyond music, she launched Haus Labs, a successful vegan cosmetics brand, and has taken on critically acclaimed acting roles in films such as A Star Is Born and House of Gucci. Her philanthropic efforts through the Born This Way Foundation address youth empowerment and mental health.