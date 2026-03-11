Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Still Can’t Get Over This”: Fans Catch Odd Detail In Megan Fox’s Bold New Photos After Her Big Return
Megan Fox posing boldly on the floor with intense gaze, highlighting fans catching odd detail in her return photos.
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Still Can't Get Over This": Fans Catch Odd Detail In Megan Fox's Bold New Photos After Her Big Return

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

25

0

Ever since her return to Instagram on March 3, Megan Fox has been dominating social media. After disappearing from the platform and wiping her account clean in 2024, the Transformers star came back with a bold photoshoot that instantly grabbed attention.

Just a week after that viral comeback, Fox shared another set of striking images that quickly racked up millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Highlights
  • Just one week after her viral return to Instagram, Megan Fox racked up 2.8 million likes with a bold new shoot.
  • Despite the high-glamour aesthetic, fans became fixated on the actress's thumbs.
  • Machine Gun Kelly sparked a frenzy by commenting on the post.

While many fans praised her confidence, others zeroed in on something unusual in the photos.

RELATED:

    Megan Fox continued her bold Instagram return with another striking photoshoot

    Megan Fox in bold new photos wearing sunglasses and revealing outfit, showcasing tattoos and striking pose during her big return.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    In the new post on March 10, the 39-year-old actress posed on the ground wearing a black b*a, a micro-skirt, and thigh-high boots, with a visible thong peeking out from underneath.

    She also styled the look with 2000s-inspired rectangular sunglasses and a heart pendant necklace.

    “Love was the most savage monster of all,” she captioned the post.

    Megan Fox posing boldly on all fours in revealing outfit, fans catch odd detail in her new photos after big return.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    The photos quickly spread online, gaining 2.8 million likes within hours. Some fans praised the look, adding, “She’s killing it with this new photoshoot. Another level of vibe.”

    “At this point, I will say Megan Fox doesn’t just post photos, she breaks the internet every time she does,” another wrote.

    However, a group of viewers became fixated on an odd detail in the photos

    Megan Fox’s hands with bold blue glitter nails and visible tattoos in fans catching odd detail after her big return photos.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    Tweet from Donna Mugoh commenting on edited photo details, highlighting odd fingers in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her return.

    Image credits: Eddie_Mugoh

    Tweet from user Garbage Nikon Shooter reacting to Megan Fox’s bold new photos, fans notice odd detail after her return.

    Image credits: w00tspec

    While the photos were meant to highlight Fox’s edgy look, some viewers became distracted by a detail that has followed the actress for years.

    Fox has what is commonly known as a “toe thumb”. It is a genetic condition where the thumbs appear shorter and wider than average.

    Some viewers believed the new images had been heavily edited, except for her hands.

    Megan Fox posing in bold new photos wearing black outfit and high heels with cannabis leaf design on a plain background.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    “Edited everything except the fingers,” one person wrote, while another added, “Can never unsee the toethumb.”

    Fox has addressed fan obsession over her short thumbs. In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the actress shared, “I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs.”

    “They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?”

    Megan Fox in bold new photos wearing a black top and thong, highlighting fans catching an odd detail after her big return.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    She further noted that she’s not “embarrassed” about suffering from brachydactyly, a genetic condition that affects bone growth.

    “I think I have tons of other flaws that are way more interesting than my thumbs. I don’t know why people focus on that,” she said. “I don’t know,” she added.

    Megan Fox’s new photos also caught Machine Gun Kelly’s attention

    Megan Fox in bold new photos wearing black outfit and thigh-high stockings after her big return, fans catch odd detail.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    Fox’s post also caught the attention of Machine Gun Kelly, the father of her youngest child.

    Despite reports that the two are no longer romantically together, the musician still left a playful comment. “Stoked we had a baby,” he wrote.

    Fox and Kelly welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in March 2025. But sources told People that they are now focused on co-parenting rather than romance.

    Fan reacting to Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, highlighting an odd detail in the images.

    Image credits: manus0024

    Screenshot of a social media reply referencing fans noticing an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her return.

    Image credits: ItsEric208

    “Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the insider added.

    “Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority.”

    Fox is already a mother of three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green.

    Fox’s recent post comes following her first comeback photos that already sparked speculation about cosmetic surgery

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posing on the red carpet, fans spot odd detail in bold new photos after her return

    Image credits: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

    Megan Fox posing in a bold red outfit with a man wearing a white jacket and pink hair behind her.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly/Instagram

    The attention surrounding Fox’s new photos also followed the intense reaction to her first Instagram post.

    In the comeback shoot, Fox posed in a black T-shirt, thong, thigh-high stockings, and platform heels.

    As reported by Bored Panda, the images sparked a flood of speculation about whether the actress had undergone cosmetic surgery, particularly a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

    “Did she get a BBL? I swear I don’t remember her having all that,” asked one user.

    “Way worse without the manicure,” wrote one user

    Tweet from user questioning the editing of hands in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return.

    Image credits: Ujubekee2

    Fans notice an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, sparking wide online discussion.

    Image credits: rav617

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return.

    Image credits: Crypto__Andy

    Fans spot odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, sparking reactions online.

    Image credits: QuranAli1283458

    Screenshot of a tweet critiquing Megan Fox’s bold new photos, highlighting fans catching an odd detail after her big return.

    Image credits: w00tspec

    Fans notice odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, sparking wide online discussion.

    Image credits: Grape_Ap3

    Fan reaction to Megan Fox’s bold new photos highlighting an odd detail after her big return to the spotlight

    Image credits: cecemuny

    Fan tweet discussing an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return.

    Image credits: JGunn894

    Fan reacting to an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos following her big return shared on social media.

    Image credits: JGunn894

    Fans notice odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, sparking buzz and discussions online.

    Image credits: alltooswift00

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, highlighting fan reactions.

    Image credits: ekrilib

    Fans react to Megan Fox’s bold new photos, catching an odd detail after her big return to the spotlight.

    Image credits: PeakCultr

    Fans spot odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, sparking renewed excitement online.

    Image credits: Xusa00

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans catching an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos.

    Image credits: guyfromfortn1t3

    Tweet from user JackJoe reacting to fan comments about Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return.

    Image credits: ANIOBINNA

    Fans react to Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, noticing an odd detail in the images.

    Image credits: ellabosslady_

    Fans notice an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return, sparking online buzz and reactions.

    Image credits: rexxy38

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans catching an odd detail in Megan Fox’s bold new photos after her big return.

    Image credits: Oliviaz4rpf

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Megan Fox’s bold new photos, highlighting fans catching an odd detail after her return.

    Image credits: Pacer_Makeit

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

