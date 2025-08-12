MGK Claims He’s Half Alien, Doesn’t Know His Age, And Shuts Down Dating Question In New Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Machine Gun Kelly appeared for an interview but could barely answer some simple, straightforward questions about himself.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old rapper had some strong words to say about dating rumors linking him with actress Sydney Sweeney.

“I just don’t know many facts about my life,” said MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“If MGK is ‘involved’ with Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox, he is the luckiest guy on Earth! What is his magic?” one commented online.

Machine Gun Kelly could barely answer some simple, straightforward questions about himself during an interview

Image credits: Romain Maurice / Getty Images

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, MGK answered a bunch of questions from the host but couldn’t give a proper answer when asked about his age.

“It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if my age… I don’t know if it exists,” responded the rapper.

Image credits: meganfox / Instagram

Andy then suggested MGK’s “connection” to his age was like that of Mariah Carey, who told Harper’s Bazaar last month that she doesn’t “allow” herself to age.

“I just don’t know many facts about my life,” MGK then responded.

"I don't know if my age… I don't know if it exists," the rapper said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Image credits: machinegunkelly / Instagram

“My skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick,” he added. “There’s just things where I’m starting to be like, ‘It was my Dad.’”

He then went on to suggest that he could be an extraterrestrial being.

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen / YouTube

When host Andy Cohen asked whether it was possible he was “otherworldly,” the Bloody Valentine singer said: “I’ve asked my mom, ‘Was there any period of time you went missing?’”

He also asked his mom if there was “ever, like, a tall, slender creature” involved in such an abduction.

“She told me she felt like she got abducted at one point,” he added.

The Bloody Valentine singer said he could partly be an otherworldly creature

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen / YouTube

During the interview, the musician reacted to dating rumors about him and newly single Sydney.

Reading out questions from fans, the host asked: “Kyle P. wants to know if you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?”

Image credits: Stefan Brending / Wikipedia

“Kyle P. Shut up, dude,” MGK said before Andy gave out a guffawing laugh.

Some netizens felt his lack of an answer could also be an answer.

“That’s a yes,” one claimed.

Fans had wild reactions to MGK's answer about whether he was dating Sydney Sweeney

Image credits: Erik Drost / Flickr

Another said, “So basically yea but I’m not going to say because I’m going to get in a lot of trouble !! lol.”

“If MGK is ‘involved’ with Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox, he is the luckiest guy on Earth! What is his magic?” one asked.

Image credits: machinegunkelly / Instagram

Fans began speculating a possible romance brewing between MGK and Sydney after they were captured embracing each other in Las Vegas in May.

The two were reportedly friends for years, and the 27-year-old actress even starred in MGK’s 2021 directorial debut film Downfalls High.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

They also appeared together in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence.

The rapper is currently single after his split from Megan Fox, who gave birth to his second daughter Saga in March.

Sources claimed the former couple called it quits after the Jennifer’s Body actress found questionable text messages on MGK’s phone.

“When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source told Page Six in December.

Megan allegedly “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done” with him.

Megan Fox allegedly called it quits after finding text messages to other women on MGK's phone

Image credits: Erik Drost / Flickr

Between November to January, the rapper was in rehab and wrote a song called Treading Water, in which he sang about “lies” and the home he “broke.”

The lyrics included a vow to “change” for his daughter.

MGK is also a father to daughter Casie, whom he welcomed in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon, whereas Megan shares children Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

MGK is a father to teen daughter Casie and 5-month-old baby girl Saga

Image credits: machinegunkelly / Instagram

Sydney became recently single as well after calling off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, whom she began dating in 2018.

The Euphoria star appeared to be loving her return to singlehood.

“I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” she told The Times in May.

Image credits: Walala_k20 / X

Netizens had hilarious reactions to MGK saying his age doesn’t “exist” and the possibility of him partly being an otherworldly creature.

Another wrote, “Lmfao what just look at your license.”

"Check Birth Certificate," one suggested after MGK's age revelation. "Mystery solved"

"That's just because math is hard for him," one quipped online, while another said, "he said he's part alien"

