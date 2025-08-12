Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MGK Claims He’s Half Alien, Doesn’t Know His Age, And Shuts Down Dating Question In New Interview
MGK with pierced ears and nose posing on red carpet, linked to claims about being half alien and age uncertainty in interview
Celebrities, Entertainment

MGK Claims He's Half Alien, Doesn't Know His Age, And Shuts Down Dating Question In New Interview

Machine Gun Kelly appeared for an interview but could barely answer some simple, straightforward questions about himself.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old rapper had some strong words to say about dating rumors linking him with actress Sydney Sweeney.

“I just don’t know many facts about my life,” said MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Highlights
  • Machine Gun Kelly recently appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'
  • He gave some eyebrow-raising answers to questions about himself and claimed it was possible he was an "otherworldly" creature.
  • The rapper also broke his silence on dating rumors linking him with Sydney Sweeney.
  • “If MGK is ‘involved’ with Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox, he is the luckiest guy on Earth! What is his magic?” one commented online.
    Machine Gun Kelly could barely answer some simple, straightforward questions about himself during an interview

    MGK in a black suit with tattoos visible on arms and neck, attending a music awards event on the red carpet

    Image credits: Romain Maurice / Getty Images

    During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, MGK answered a bunch of questions from the host but couldn’t give a proper answer when asked about his age.

    “It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if my age… I don’t know if it exists,” responded the rapper.

    MGK smiling with a woman wearing a bucket hat, discussing claims of being half alien and age uncertainty in an interview.

    Image credits: meganfox / Instagram

    Andy then suggested MGK’s “connection” to his age was like that of Mariah Carey, who told Harper’s Bazaar last month that she doesn’t “allow” herself to age.

    “I just don’t know many facts about my life,” MGK then responded.

    “I don’t know if my age… I don’t know if it exists,” the rapper said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    MGK with blonde curly hair and tattooed neck, dressed in shirt and tie, related to claim of being half alien in interview.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly / Instagram

    “My skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick,” he added. “There’s just things where I’m starting to be like, ‘It was my Dad.’”

    He then went on to suggest that he could be an extraterrestrial being.

    MGK in interview claiming he's half alien and unsure of his age while addressing personal questions on dating.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen / YouTube

    When host Andy Cohen asked whether it was possible he was “otherworldly,” the Bloody Valentine singer said: “I’ve asked my mom, ‘Was there any period of time you went missing?’”

    He also asked his mom if there was “ever, like, a tall, slender creature” involved in such an abduction.

    “She told me she felt like she got abducted at one point,” he added.

    The Bloody Valentine singer said he could partly be an otherworldly creature

    MGK in an interview claiming he's half alien and unsure about his age, addressing personal life questions.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen / YouTube

    Comment by Alexandra Nixon expressing curiosity about finding out information, featuring a thinking face emoji.

    Comment by Chris Majomeka about MGK not remembering his age, referencing Eminem in a casual social media post.

    Comment by Devon Strickler discussing a tattoo of a birth year related to MGK claims about age and alien origin.

    During the interview, the musician reacted to dating rumors about him and newly single Sydney.

    Reading out questions from fans, the host asked: “Kyle P. wants to know if you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?”

    MGK performing on stage, showing tattoos and wearing sunglasses, related to claims of being half alien in interview.

    Image credits: Stefan Brending / Wikipedia

    “Kyle P. Shut up, dude,” MGK said before Andy gave out a guffawing laugh.

    Some netizens felt his lack of an answer could also be an answer.

    “That’s a yes,” one claimed.

    Fans had wild reactions to MGK’s answer about whether he was dating Sydney Sweeney

    MGK with platinum blonde hair and tattoos, smiling outdoors during an interview about his alien claims and age mystery.

    Image credits: Erik Drost / Flickr

    Another said, “So basically yea but I’m not going to say because I’m going to get in a lot of trouble !! lol.”

    “If MGK is ‘involved’ with Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox, he is the luckiest guy on Earth!  What is his magic?” one asked.

    MGK wearing a pink cap and signing artwork, highlighting claims about being half alien and age uncertainty in an interview.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly / Instagram

    Comment from Robin Meijerink saying new album on the way, relating to MGK claims about being half alien and age mystery in interview

    Fans began speculating a possible romance brewing between MGK and Sydney after they were captured embracing each other in Las Vegas in May.

    The two were reportedly friends for years, and the 27-year-old actress even starred in MGK’s 2021 directorial debut film Downfalls High.

    Woman posing in front of a mirror, with focus on appearance, related to MGK claims and age and dating questions.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    They also appeared together in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence.

    The rapper is currently single after his split from Megan Fox, who gave birth to his second daughter Saga in March.

    @bravowwhlWere mgk and Sydney Sweeney ever an item? #WWHL♬ original sound – BravoWWHL

    Sources claimed the former couple called it quits after the Jennifer’s Body actress found questionable text messages on MGK’s phone.

    “When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source told Page Six in December.

    Megan allegedly “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done” with him.

    Megan Fox allegedly called it quits after finding text messages to other women on MGK’s phone

    MGK with platinum hair and tattoos, walking with a woman during a night event, highlighting his half alien claim.

    Image credits: Erik Drost / Flickr

    Between November to January, the rapper was in rehab and wrote a song called Treading Water, in which he sang about “lies” and the home he “broke.”

    The lyrics included a vow to “change” for his daughter.

    MGK is also a father to daughter Casie, whom he welcomed in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon, whereas Megan shares children Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

    MGK is a father to teen daughter Casie and 5-month-old baby girl Saga

    MGK wearing red sunglasses and white cap takes selfie with a young girl, reflecting his half alien claim in casual setting.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly / Instagram

    Sydney became recently single as well after calling off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, whom she began dating in 2018.

    The Euphoria star appeared to be loving her return to singlehood.

    “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” she told The Times in May.

    MGK smiling at an event, dressed in a patterned black suit, with a woman wearing a necklace beside him.

    Image credits: Walala_k20 / X

    Netizens had hilarious reactions to MGK saying his age doesn’t “exist” and the possibility of him partly being an otherworldly creature.

    Another wrote, “Lmfao what just look at your license.”

    “Check Birth Certificate,” one suggested after MGK’s age revelation. “Mystery solved”

    “It was so awkward to watch him try and talk. And he said he’s part alien. Lol OMG!” commented another.

    One said, “Move to Pluto,”

    “That’s what happens when your entire adult life is a fabrication,” another wrote.

    “That’s just because math is hard for him,” one quipped online, while another said, “he said he’s part alien”

    Screenshot of a social media comment about MGK claiming he's half alien and discussing his age and dating in an interview.

    Text message screenshot showing Kyrone J. Roberts commenting on Kelsey, related to MGK claims about being half alien.

    Comment by Zach Sletto joking about covering Blink 182's song and asking about age in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Cyndi Dreiband with a humorous reaction about looking at a license.

    Comment by Josh Elwell stating that your entire adult life being a fabrication relates to MGK claims in new interview

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Cherry Marie referencing a vampire delusional in an online discussion.

    Text message on a light blue background stating he's a lizard person in a casual online comment.

    Comment on social media mentioning MGK claims about being half alien and age confusion in a casual tone.

    User comment by Jonay Bell criticizing immature thinking, related to MGK interview claims about being half alien and age confusion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about MGK claiming to be half alien and reacting to an awkward conversation.

    John Randazzo commenting humorously in a text message about someone finding math difficult.

    Comment by Sonja D McGhee expressing surprise and amusement with laughing and crying emojis in an online chat.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning MGK’s passport, identification, and birth certificate about his age claims.

    Text comment from Zach Runey about not knowing his age, relating to MGK claims of being half alien and age uncertainty.

    Comment by Aj Risk saying Check Birth Certificate with laughing emojis, discussing MGK claims about age mystery.

    Comment mentioning MGK being compared to a swamp rat, reacting with laughing emojis in a social media post.

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a statement about MGK claiming he's half alien and unsure of his age.

    Screenshot of a comment saying the person is mysterious and edgy, relating to MGK claims about being half alien.

    Comment from KC Perry stating he sounds like he needs to deal with some trauma on a social media post.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
