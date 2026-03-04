Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Did She Get A BBL?”: Megan Fox Returns To Instagram With Brand New Photos That Spark Frenzy
Megan Fox posing in black bodysuit and thigh-high stockings, sparking frenzy with new Instagram photos about BBL rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Did She Get A BBL?”: Megan Fox Returns To Instagram With Brand New Photos That Spark Frenzy

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

21

0

Actress Megan Fox returned to Instagram this week with a new photoshoot that quickly sent fans and critics into a frenzy, with some praising her appearance and others speculating about possible cosmetic surgery.

The 39-year-old uploaded the images on March 3, posing against a featureless white backdrop in a revealing all-black outfit consisting of a fitted T-shirt, a black thong, and thigh-high black tights.

Highlights
  • Megan Fox returned to Instagram on March 3 with a provocative photoshoot wearing a thong and platform heels.
  • Fans praised the actress for looking “better than ever,” while others questioned whether she had a BBL.
  • Machine Gun Kelly left a flirty comment on the post despite reports the former couple is no longer together.

She completed the look with platform heels decorated with marijuana leaves.

“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” Fox captioned the post, which comes after several outlets reported she and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer together.

RELATED:

    Megan Fox returned to Instagram with a provocative photoshoot shortly after it was reported she’s no longer with MGK

    Megan Fox posing in black bikini top and gray skirt, sparking frenzy over her possible BBL transformation.

    Image credits: meganfox

    While many fans congratulated the actress for looking “better than ever” after welcoming a child last year, others turned their attention to her body, fueling speculation about whether she had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

    “Did she get a BBL?” one netizen asked under the post.

    Another replied bluntly: “Well, everything else about her is plastic.”

    Megan Fox poses on the floor wearing black thigh-high stockings and heels in a photo sparking BBL speculation on Instagram.

    Image credits: meganfox

    In the photoshoot, Fox is seen leaning against the white floor and wall in several poses, wearing a tight black T-shirt, thigh-high tights, and a revealing thong that left much of her backside exposed.

    The overall styling leaned into Fox’s long-established image as a provocative fashion figure. Yet the images also arrived at a moment when the actress has been navigating major personal changes.

    Megan Fox posing in black outfit, sparking frenzy and questions about a possible BBL on Instagram.

    Image credits: meganfox

    On March 27, 2025, Fox welcomed a daughter with rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. The baby, later revealed to be named Saga Blade Fox-Baker, was born after a turbulent period in the couple’s relationship.

    Social media user asking if Megan Fox got a BBL after she returns to Instagram with new photos.

    Image credits: LyriusWolf

    Megan Fox posing confidently in black outfit and high heels, sparking frenzy and rumors of a BBL on Instagram.

    Image credits: meganfox

    The pair had previously endured a miscarriage in 2023, an experience Kelly later referenced in his music while reflecting on the loss.

    When Fox announced she was pregnant again in November 2024, she hinted at that painful chapter with the caption: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” a lyric taken from Kelly’s song about the miscarriage.

    MGK replied to Fox’s Instagram post with a flirty message despite reports that the two are separated

    Megan Fox posing outdoors in an orange top and jeans, sparking rumors about a possible BBL transformation.

    Image credits: CommonQuoraLs

    The photos also drew renewed attention to Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, who publicly interacted with the post despite reports that the two are no longer romantically involved.

    The former couple split in late 2024, just weeks after announcing they were expecting a baby together. Reports at the time said the relationship unraveled following a Thanksgiving trip that went wrong, with Kelly leaving a vacation in Vail, Colorado early.

    Neither Fox nor Kelly publicly confirmed the separation.

    Megan Fox in a sheer, form-fitting dress at an event, sparking buzz about a possible BBL update.

    Image credits: Getty/Jason Kempin

    However, a source told People in a report published on January 16, 2026, that the romantic relationship had effectively ended long before the public speculation intensified.

    “They haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done,” the insider said.

    According to the source, the two now focus solely on raising their daughter.

    User profile photo of a person wearing a pink shirt, replying to a tweet about Megan Fox and a possible BBL.

    Image credits: Your_sweetgurl

    Megan Fox poses in a white dress with red hair, sparking frenzy and rumors of a BBL transformation.

    Image credits: Getty/Presley Ann

    “Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the insider added. “Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority.”

    Despite the breakup, the pair have continued to interact publicly from time to time. Kelly did so again under Fox’s March 3 Instagram post, leaving a playful comment beneath the photos.

    “Stoked I have your phone number,” he wrote.

    Fox said she celebrated her marriage with MGK with a ritual in which they “drank each other’s blood”

    Megan Fox posing outdoors in stylish outfit, sparking buzz about a possible BBL transformation.

    Image credits: modest__9

    Megan Fox posing with a man in a silver outfit, sparking BBL rumors on Instagram with new photos.

    Image credits: Getty/Lester Cohen

    Fox and Kelly’s relationship has been closely followed since it first began in 2020, when the two met while filming the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

    Within months, they were spotted together in California, and Fox later described the musician as her “twin flame.”

    Their romance soon became public when Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video for Bloody Valentine. By August 5, 2020, she confirmed the relationship on Instagram with the caption: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

    Megan Fox poses in black outfit and thigh-high stockings, sparking frenzy and rumors about a BBL on Instagram.

    Image credits: meganfox

    The post quickly drew attention from Fox’s then-estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

    Within hours, Green posted photos of their sons on his own Instagram account using a nearly identical caption.

    “Achingly beautiful boys… My heart is yours,” he wrote alongside pictures of Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, Journey, 9, and his eldest son, Kassius, 24.

    After more than a year of dating, Kelly proposed in January 2022 with a custom ring designed alongside jeweler Stephen Webster.

    Fox later stunned fans while discussing the proposal, revealing that the couple had also incorporated a ritual into the moment.

    “And then we drank each other’s blood,” she said.

    “Did she go to Brazil?” Netizens speculated whether the actress had undergone cosmetic surgery

    Tweet showing a user joking about someone getting a new BBL, referencing Megan Fox’s Instagram photos sparking frenzy.

    Image credits: E_Clipzso

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning if Megan Fox got a BBL, discussing her youthful look and skincare routines.

    Image credits: 1cha0cha

    Tweet asking if Megan Fox recently went to Brazil for a certain procedure, referencing Did She Get A BBL question.

    Image credits: CantoRobinHood

    Megan Fox posing outdoors in stylish outfit, sparking frenzy and speculation about a BBL on Instagram.

    Image credits: Makobees001

    Twitter comment criticizing a photo shoot, sparking discussion about Megan Fox and rumors of a BBL.

    Image credits: CBishopruns

    Tweet from DongChing6 commenting "Shes so fake" on discussion about Megan Fox's new Instagram photos sparking BBL rumors.

    Image credits: DongChing6

    User comment about Megan Fox’s appearance and rumors of cosmetic procedures sparking online discussion about her look and potential BBL.

    Image credits: MichaelLan39597

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Megan Fox and speculating about a BBL procedure.

    Image credits: xxxxxxxxxx22015

    Megan Fox posing outdoors in stylish outfit, sparking frenzy and speculation about a possible BBL in new Instagram photos.

    Image credits: adwaidh_ar_zoro

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Complex about Machine Gun Kelly, related to Megan Fox and BBL rumors on Instagram.

    Image credits: AdamuJrda1st

    Screenshot of a tweet from Dream_G_studio praising Megan Fox's popularity amid BBL speculation on Instagram.

    Image credits: DreamG_studio

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Megan Fox’s presence sparking frenzy about a possible BBL after her Instagram photos.

    Image credits: MrVoiceX

    Tweet from Bukola Aderinto discussing Megan Fox’s cultural staying power amid critiques and praise on social media.

    Image credits: AderintoBukola

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

