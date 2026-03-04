“Did She Get A BBL?”: Megan Fox Returns To Instagram With Brand New Photos That Spark Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Megan Fox returned to Instagram this week with a new photoshoot that quickly sent fans and critics into a frenzy, with some praising her appearance and others speculating about possible cosmetic surgery.

The 39-year-old uploaded the images on March 3, posing against a featureless white backdrop in a revealing all-black outfit consisting of a fitted T-shirt, a black thong, and thigh-high black tights.

Highlights Megan Fox returned to Instagram on March 3 with a provocative photoshoot wearing a thong and platform heels.

Fans praised the actress for looking “better than ever,” while others questioned whether she had a BBL.

Machine Gun Kelly left a flirty comment on the post despite reports the former couple is no longer together.

She completed the look with platform heels decorated with marijuana leaves.

“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” Fox captioned the post, which comes after several outlets reported she and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer together.

RELATED:

Megan Fox returned to Instagram with a provocative photoshoot shortly after it was reported she’s no longer with MGK

Image credits: meganfox

ADVERTISEMENT

While many fans congratulated the actress for looking “better than ever” after welcoming a child last year, others turned their attention to her body, fueling speculation about whether she had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“Did she get a BBL?” one netizen asked under the post.

Another replied bluntly: “Well, everything else about her is plastic.”

Image credits: meganfox

In the photoshoot, Fox is seen leaning against the white floor and wall in several poses, wearing a tight black T-shirt, thigh-high tights, and a revealing thong that left much of her backside exposed.

The overall styling leaned into Fox’s long-established image as a provocative fashion figure. Yet the images also arrived at a moment when the actress has been navigating major personal changes.

Image credits: meganfox

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 27, 2025, Fox welcomed a daughter with rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. The baby, later revealed to be named Saga Blade Fox-Baker, was born after a turbulent period in the couple’s relationship.

Image credits: LyriusWolf

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meganfox

The pair had previously endured a miscarriage in 2023, an experience Kelly later referenced in his music while reflecting on the loss.

When Fox announced she was pregnant again in November 2024, she hinted at that painful chapter with the caption: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” a lyric taken from Kelly’s song about the miscarriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

MGK replied to Fox’s Instagram post with a flirty message despite reports that the two are separated

Image credits: CommonQuoraLs

The photos also drew renewed attention to Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, who publicly interacted with the post despite reports that the two are no longer romantically involved.

The former couple split in late 2024, just weeks after announcing they were expecting a baby together. Reports at the time said the relationship unraveled following a Thanksgiving trip that went wrong, with Kelly leaving a vacation in Vail, Colorado early.

Neither Fox nor Kelly publicly confirmed the separation.

Image credits: Getty/Jason Kempin

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a source told People in a report published on January 16, 2026, that the romantic relationship had effectively ended long before the public speculation intensified.

“They haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done,” the insider said.

According to the source, the two now focus solely on raising their daughter.

Image credits: Your_sweetgurl

Image credits: Getty/Presley Ann

“Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the insider added. “Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the breakup, the pair have continued to interact publicly from time to time. Kelly did so again under Fox’s March 3 Instagram post, leaving a playful comment beneath the photos.

“Stoked I have your phone number,” he wrote.

Fox said she celebrated her marriage with MGK with a ritual in which they “drank each other’s blood”

Image credits: modest__9

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Lester Cohen

Fox and Kelly’s relationship has been closely followed since it first began in 2020, when the two met while filming the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Within months, they were spotted together in California, and Fox later described the musician as her “twin flame.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their romance soon became public when Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video for Bloody Valentine. By August 5, 2020, she confirmed the relationship on Instagram with the caption: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

Image credits: meganfox

The post quickly drew attention from Fox’s then-estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

Within hours, Green posted photos of their sons on his own Instagram account using a nearly identical caption.

“Achingly beautiful boys… My heart is yours,” he wrote alongside pictures of Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, Journey, 9, and his eldest son, Kassius, 24.

After more than a year of dating, Kelly proposed in January 2022 with a custom ring designed alongside jeweler Stephen Webster.

Fox later stunned fans while discussing the proposal, revealing that the couple had also incorporated a ritual into the moment.

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did she go to Brazil?” Netizens speculated whether the actress had undergone cosmetic surgery

Image credits: E_Clipzso

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 1cha0cha

Image credits: CantoRobinHood

Image credits: Makobees001

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: CBishopruns

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DongChing6

Image credits: MichaelLan39597

Image credits: xxxxxxxxxx22015

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: adwaidh_ar_zoro

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AdamuJrda1st

Image credits: DreamG_studio

Image credits: MrVoiceX

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AderintoBukola