Who Is Bradley Cooper? Bradley Charles Cooper is an American actor, director, and producer, celebrated for his versatile performances. His work consistently showcases a keen emotional depth and range across genres. He achieved widespread recognition with the 2009 comedy The Hangover, which became a global box office phenomenon. This breakthrough solidified his status as a charismatic leading man in Hollywood.

Full Name Bradley Charles Cooper Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Gigi Hadid Net Worth $120 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Georgetown University, The New School Father Charles Cooper Mother Gloria Campano Siblings Holly Cooper Kids Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, Bradley Cooper grew up in a Roman Catholic family with an Irish father and Italian mother. His father, Charles Cooper, sparked his early interest in cinema by introducing him to films like The Elephant Man. After graduating with an English degree from Georgetown University, Cooper honed his craft at The New School’s Actors Studio Drama School. While studying, he reportedly worked as a hotel doorman in New York City.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Bradley Cooper’s public life, including relationships with Renée Zellweger, Suki Waterhouse, and Irina Shayk. He was also briefly married to actress Jennifer Esposito. Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with ex-partner Irina Shayk, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship. More recently, he has been linked to model Gigi Hadid.

Career Highlights Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, the musical romance A Star Is Born, earned widespread critical acclaim and secured numerous award nominations. He also co-wrote and starred in the film, which was a significant box office success. His versatile acting career includes acclaimed roles in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper, all earning him Academy Award nominations. Cooper also voices the popular character Rocket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. To date, Cooper has collected a British Academy Film Award and three Grammy Awards. He has been nominated for twelve Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award, cementing his status as a major force in Hollywood.