ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2025 already, and while some of us are still fumbling with our New Year’s resolutions, others are busy imagining what the future holds. And let’s just say, the predictions are anything but ordinary.

We’ve gathered some of the most outlandish speculations for 2025, ranging from hilariously absurd to surprisingly plausible. From unexpected societal twists to celebrity drama, these predictions show that creativity—and humor—know no bounds. Keep reading to explore the internet’s boldest ideas for what this year might bring!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet predicting mixed CDs will be trendy in 2025, returning with big CD binders and custom messages.

Knibbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet discussing 2025-Predictions about uncovering suppressed cures due to profit-driven motives.

    JamesDueck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet about 2025 predictions for Roomba robots taking over the world.

    rawsalerts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Every year, as New Year’s Eve rolls around, many of us find ourselves filled with a renewed sense of hope and motivation. The start of a new year feels like the perfect time to turn over a new leaf, set fresh goals, and of course, make a few resolutions to better ourselves.

    According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, about 3 in 10 Americans made at least one resolution for 2024. Interestingly, half of those who made resolutions decided to aim high, setting more than one goal for the year. From financial plans to fitness ambitions, it seems the new year inspires us all to dream big.

    #4

    Tweet predicting 2025 controversy with humorous tone, discussing public cancellation events.

    ShayWoulahan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet predicting the end of influencer marketing in 2025 due to trust issues with online reviews.

    heyalexfriedman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tweet predicting events in 2025 about a celebrity pregnancy.

    whotfisjovana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the reason is usually pretty straightforward when this occurs...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    While most New Year’s resolutions revolve around saving money or shedding a few pounds, predictions for the future can be a little wilder.

    There are speculations about Ariana Grande announcing a pregnancy, theories about Donald Trump’s next big move, and so much more. The internet is full of amusing and outrageous guesses for 2025.

    #7

    2025 Predictions

    DT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tweet predicting 2025 with humor about rising costs and a Godzilla attack.

    treydayway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet predicting 2025 Superman movie as a culture war flashpoint.

    Brandon_Bird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But not all predictions are purely for entertainment. Experts have already begun sharing their insights about what 2025 might bring.

    For instance, according to a report by ‘USA Today,’ the real estate market will continue to see high mortgage rates, a trend that could have a significant impact on buyers and sellers alike.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Text predictions for 2025, featuring various speculative events and humorous forecasts.

    kingofthelocals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tbf I would've voted for Bethenny's dad in a heartbeat, but I know zero about her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    2025 predictions tweet about music releases, Oscar nominations, breakups, and retirements.

    selovelenaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tweet by Molly Perky Set discusses 2025 predictions, mentioning challenges for humanity and opportunities online.

    x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Mortgage rates are likely to remain in the high-6% range throughout 2025, with the weekly average rate fluctuating but averaging around 6.8%,” strategists at Redfin, the national brokerage, shared in their projections.

    For those planning to buy a home, it might be time to keep an eye on those numbers.

    #13

    Tweet predicting 2025 market crash and global instability with the hashtag 2025-Predictions.

    MMCrypto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet on 2025 predictions: nuclear fusion, AGI reach, gene editing advancements.

    sama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Tweet predicting 2025 changes, including a TikTok ban, AI developments, and economic shifts.

    IgorWoorts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never happen. Trump is too enchanted by the idea that he's shoppin like a billionaire, shoppin like a billionaire

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    On the flip side, the National Association of Realtors has a more optimistic outlook for the housing market. They’re predicting that house sales will jump by 9%, indicating some potentially positive momentum in 2025 for those looking to sell.  
    #16

    Tweet predicts a 2025 scandal involving a popular R&B female singer.

    predictrnbmusic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tweet predicting Tyla's 2025 world tour plan.

    predictrnbmusic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tweet predicting a pop artist's retirement in 2025, gaining substantial engagement with over 2.1K likes.

    insider_nostra1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, if buying or selling a house is on your list of goals, it might be worth keeping up with these industry forecasts. The future may seem uncertain, but staying informed is always a smart move. 
    #19

    2025 Predictions

    Knawdog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #20

    Tweet listing humorous and fictional 2025 predictions, including celebrity and political events.

    brianchaley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    2025 Predictions

    leahnadine11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST


    #22

    Social media prediction for 2025 highlights severe weather and increased interest in numerology and astrology.

    snk17x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet by Utsav Techie on 2025-Predictions: expensive phones, bigger batteries, better cameras, processors, and more heating.

    utsavtechie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Honestly, remember back in the 1990s when everyone thought we’d be zipping around in flying cars by now or living in some Jetsons-inspired utopia with robot butlers? It’s safe to say that many of those predictions missed the mark. But hey, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming big and making wild guesses about what’s to come.

    #24

    Tweet predicting Justin Bieber's 2025 music release dominates the year.

    predictrnbmusic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Tweet predicts 2025 music and entertainment trends, highlighting entrepreneurial ventures in real estate.

    predictrnbmusic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet predicting 2025 genre-blending debut album, soulful R&B and pop influences.

    predictrnbmusic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, what’s your bold prediction for 2025? Do you think technology will take a leap forward, or are we in for a surprising cultural shift? Let us know your thoughts and let’s embrace the fun of imagining what the future might hold!

    #27

    2025 predictions list featuring cultural and celebrity forecast events.

    renfairebarbie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    List of humorous 2025 predictions including celebrity events and controversies.

    YedIin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Social media post with humorous 2025 predictions, including trends and surprising events.

    z9chery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    2025 Predictions

    theswiftie_thespian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    2025 Predictions

    ash! Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text image listing 2025 predictions including celebrity events and scandals.

    slothgene Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Text image with humorous and fictional 2025 predictions, mentioning celebrities and cultural events.

    radcouch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Codie Sanchez's 2025 predictions highlight a blue-collar resurgence, supported by Gen Z survey data on job security perceptions.

    Codie_Sanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tweet with 2025 predictions about Trump, Bitcoin, NFTs, altcoins, and crypto ETFs.

    shahh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet predicting Elizabeth Warren's reaction to bitcoin bonds in 2025, suggesting she'll write critical letters.

    BitcoinPierre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Tweet listing 2025 predictions: nuclear war, stronger dollar, Chinese economy slowdown, solar storm, climate change agenda.

    MAVERIC68078049 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Social media predictions list featuring 2025-Predictions highlighted, alongside engagement announcement image.

    Streamqueen486 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet with 2025 predictions about TV shows and celebrity news.

    DannyPellegrino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Tweet listing humorous 2025 predictions, including trends like gender reveal parties and drone harassment.

    fleshettte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielboak_1 avatar
    iseefractals
    iseefractals
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean.....except for the tactical nukes, that's pretty much now....and the past several years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    Tweet predicting independence and big changes for fire signs in 2025.

    Hoopztarot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Tweet predicting 2025 money printing, asset/crypto price rises, and outperformance of crypto holders.

    vandell33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielboak_1 avatar
    iseefractals
    iseefractals
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sigh....i can't wait for crypto to crash and burn. People who had "100's of millions" of crypto dollars will lose everything, having bought everything on credit because "it's gonna go up forever" and they'll be forced to find real jobs for the first time at age 36. I'd say that would make a hilarious reality show, but i really don't want them to continue to get money for doing absolutely nothing of value.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Tweet predicting 2025 music trends, highlighting fresh pop and experimental sounds, and a decline in R&B.

    insider_nostra1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Text image listing humorous 2025 predictions, including celebrity events and changes.

    itsdrsweetheart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    List of satirical 2025 predictions includes celebrities, trends, and scandals in a humorous style.

    lindazmoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Tweet predicting 2025 appearance of @LucaNetz on Joe Rogan's podcast.

    beausecurity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    "List of 2025 predictions including trends, events, and cultural notes for upcoming year."

    do_not_test_me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    2025 predictions list with movie releases, celebrity events, and virtual theater updates in gaming.

    indianloonie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Notes app showing Chicago 2025 predictions list with various events and incidents.

    MESanders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Twitter post listing 2025 predictions including a collab, album release events, magazine feature, and TikTok song trend.

    snacosos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Woman holding an orange award on stage, smiling under bright lights. 2025 predictions in entertainment.

    mazzypopstar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    2025 Predictions list with various celebrity and trend forecasts, including cryptocurrency and fashion comebacks.

    alex_bozzie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Tweet with 2025 predictions including investigations, global collapse, and a cookie lawsuit.

    x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Tweet predicts Elon Musk as 2025 Times Person of the Year, gaining attention with likes and bookmarks.

    GuntherEagleman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Text predictions for 2024 Nintendo releases, including Switch 2 and game launches.

    CursedKevin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tweet sharing a 2025 prediction about emerging flu strains affecting global health measures.

    mrmickme2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Tweet predicting a celebrity divorce in 2025, mentioning family approval.

    Blum_Evolution Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Tweet predicting Chris Brown's 20th anniversary in 2025 with a special album release, "The Evolution."

    predictrnbmusic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Tweet by Isaac with 2025 predictions including business mergers, TikTok ban, and geopolitical deals.

    theisaacmed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Social media post discussing 2025-Predictions on economic challenges and market trends.

    vx_shark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Social media post with 2025 predictions about nuclear reactors, semiconductor production, military reduction, and self-sufficiency.

    x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!