61 Funny, Unhinged, And Possible Predictions People Feel May Come True In 2025
It’s 2025 already, and while some of us are still fumbling with our New Year’s resolutions, others are busy imagining what the future holds. And let’s just say, the predictions are anything but ordinary.
We’ve gathered some of the most outlandish speculations for 2025, ranging from hilariously absurd to surprisingly plausible. From unexpected societal twists to celebrity drama, these predictions show that creativity—and humor—know no bounds. Keep reading to explore the internet’s boldest ideas for what this year might bring!
This post may include affiliate links.
Every year, as New Year’s Eve rolls around, many of us find ourselves filled with a renewed sense of hope and motivation. The start of a new year feels like the perfect time to turn over a new leaf, set fresh goals, and of course, make a few resolutions to better ourselves.
According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, about 3 in 10 Americans made at least one resolution for 2024. Interestingly, half of those who made resolutions decided to aim high, setting more than one goal for the year. From financial plans to fitness ambitions, it seems the new year inspires us all to dream big.
Well, the reason is usually pretty straightforward when this occurs...
While most New Year’s resolutions revolve around saving money or shedding a few pounds, predictions for the future can be a little wilder.
There are speculations about Ariana Grande announcing a pregnancy, theories about Donald Trump’s next big move, and so much more. The internet is full of amusing and outrageous guesses for 2025.
But not all predictions are purely for entertainment. Experts have already begun sharing their insights about what 2025 might bring.
For instance, according to a report by ‘USA Today,’ the real estate market will continue to see high mortgage rates, a trend that could have a significant impact on buyers and sellers alike.
tbf I would've voted for Bethenny's dad in a heartbeat, but I know zero about her.
“Mortgage rates are likely to remain in the high-6% range throughout 2025, with the weekly average rate fluctuating but averaging around 6.8%,” strategists at Redfin, the national brokerage, shared in their projections.
For those planning to buy a home, it might be time to keep an eye on those numbers.
Never happen. Trump is too enchanted by the idea that he's shoppin like a billionaire, shoppin like a billionaire
On the flip side, the National Association of Realtors has a more optimistic outlook for the housing market. They’re predicting that house sales will jump by 9%, indicating some potentially positive momentum in 2025 for those looking to sell.
So, if buying or selling a house is on your list of goals, it might be worth keeping up with these industry forecasts. The future may seem uncertain, but staying informed is always a smart move.
Honestly, remember back in the 1990s when everyone thought we’d be zipping around in flying cars by now or living in some Jetsons-inspired utopia with robot butlers? It’s safe to say that many of those predictions missed the mark. But hey, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming big and making wild guesses about what’s to come.
So, what’s your bold prediction for 2025? Do you think technology will take a leap forward, or are we in for a surprising cultural shift? Let us know your thoughts and let’s embrace the fun of imagining what the future might hold!
Hands off Miles, dude is too pure for this Spiderverse
I mean.....except for the tactical nukes, that's pretty much now....and the past several years.
Sigh....i can't wait for crypto to crash and burn. People who had "100's of millions" of crypto dollars will lose everything, having bought everything on credit because "it's gonna go up forever" and they'll be forced to find real jobs for the first time at age 36. I'd say that would make a hilarious reality show, but i really don't want them to continue to get money for doing absolutely nothing of value.