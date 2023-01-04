17 Interesting, Funny And Quite Naive Predictions About Life In 2023 From 100 Years Ago
One of our favorite things to daydream about is what the future will look like. We’re huge fans of sci-fi, and it’s a personal hobby of ours to try and try to make personal predictions not just for the upcoming year, but what the next decade and even century might offer. This love of futurology is nothing new—people have been trying to foresee the distant past for ages.
Paul Fairie, a researcher at the University of Calgary, put together a viral thread about the predictions made by people in 1923 about life in 2023. Some of these are wild and come with a very definite retrofuturistic, utopian twist! Scroll down to check out how folks living a century ago imagined our present, upvote the newspaper clippings that caught your eye the most, and take a peek at how the internet reacted to Paul’s post.
No More Hard Work by 2023!
DR. CHARLES P. STEIN- METZ, the electrical expert, believes that the time is coming when there will be no long drudgery and that people will toil not more than four hours a day, owing to the work of electricity. He visualizes an amazing transformation in life in 2023. Every city will be a "spotless town." That is to be the work of electricity, also.
Fewer Doctors and Present Diseases Unknown; All People Beautiful
Beauty contests will be unnecessary as there will be so many beautiful people that it wil be almost impossible to select winners. The same will apply to baby contests.
People probably are, on average, more beautiful now than in the past. Less childhood malnutrition, more vaccines for disease that lead to scarring (like smallpox), better dental care and hygiene, and readily available skincare and plastic surgery give us a decent edge.
At the time of writing, Paul’s thread was viewed nearly 9 million times, and got over 56k likes on the social media platform. And it’s no wonder. He made the thread incredibly relatable, provided entertainment as well as education, and really got Twitter thinking about the past, as well as the far future.
Some of the most interesting predictions that people in 1923 made included how by the current year, we’d have 4-hour workweeks, everyone will be disease-free and beautiful, and how we might all live till we’re 300. Cancer would also be a thing of the past. Someone even predicted that radio would replace gasoline, and that’s a retrofuturistic aesthetic that we’d very much want to see play out in a movie or TV show.
By 2023 there'll be no mail between New York and San Francisco. Pittsburgh and London concerns will record, on talking films, orders from merchants in Peking, and 1,000-mile-an-hour freighters will make deliveries of goods before sunset. Watch-size radio telephones will keep everybody in communication with the ends of the earth.
WS SHOULD WORRY.
Good night! It is now predicted that by the year 2023 - only a mere little stretch of a century ahead - women will probably be shaving their heads! And the men will be wearing curls. Also the maidens may pronounce it the height of style in personal primping to blacken their teeth. Won't we be pretty? - Savannah News.
One prediction that was eerily accurate was that the United States would have a population of 300 million. As it stands currently, there are nearly 332 million people living in the US.
However, the person who thought that there would be 100 million Canadians in a hundred years was wrong: right now, there are just over 38 million people living in Canada.
A scientist says a century from now the average length of human life will be 300 years. Quite a change. We of today have been living that long about once a month.
A new Polar airline is opened making flights across the north pole from Chicago to Hamburg possible in 18 hours.
Predicting the future is never easy, but there are some things that we can do to make our guesses a bit more accurate. A while back, Bored Panda spoke to Aaron Genest, an expert on labor in the tech and innovation industry and manager at Siemens. He explained to us that we have to take a peek at the investment space if we want to know what the technological landscape will likely look like in a few years’ time.
"I'd argue that most people underestimate the timelines necessary to produce the technological goods on which we rely and the investment made to allow them to exist. By looking 'upstream' in that investment space, we can have a pretty good idea of what whole industries are betting on," he told us.
"For instance, it takes almost two years to develop and produce a computer chip and get it to market for a phone, and five years to get something into a new kind of car. So if we want to have a sense for what, for instance, the gadgets in our cars will look like in 2026, we just need to look at what the car manufacturers are asking their suppliers to design today,” the expert told Bored Panda earlier.
THE WAR OF A.D. 2023.
Professor Forecasts Wireless Wonders.
|How we shall fight in A.D. 2023" is the subject of a contribution by Professor A. M. Low to the September "Nineteenth Century and After." The professor dwells on latest scientific war terrors, and refers to an invention of his own-jets of water highly charged with electricity- which will render cavalry obsolete.
"The war of 2023," he proceeds, "will naturally be a wireless war, for there is no end to the possibilities of this wonderful force."
"Wireless telephony, sight, heat, power and writing may all play important parts.
Professor Low states that at the present time he can, by an expenditure of about three horse-power destroy a wire at a distance of more than a yard without any connection at all.
Professor Low concludes that it is quite possible that when civilisation has advanced another century, mental telepathy will exist in embryo, and will form a very useful method of communication.
Wireless warfare? I just want to watch Love Island without buffering
"Kidney cosies" will be worn to protect the kidneys on chilly days, just the same as a teapot in the north is kept warm by a "tea cosy."
As such, ‘futurists’ and prognosticators don’t have some crystal ball that they look into to divine the future. They look at where billions upon billions of dollars are invested. The way that work is managed might change as well. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to embrace hybrid or fully remote work.
Teleworking suddenly became a viable alternative to showing up at the office. Though, of course, the exact opinion on this varies wildly from company to company and from industry to industry.
The population of the United States in the year 2023, probably 300.000,000, will imply an immense progress in the drainage of our low lands, in the irrigation of arid lands.
Cancer, tuberculosis, infantile paralysis, locomotor ataxia, and leprosy will be eradicated.
Meanwhile, during another interview, Ramona Pringle, the Director of the Creative Innovation Studio and an Associate Professor at the RTA School of Media at Ryerson University, explained to Bored Panda what tech trends we might see. Storytelling. Connectivity. Entertainment. These are the things that should survive in the coming decades.
“We don’t know what the future holds, and anyone who says that they do is selling snake oil. But, there are certain things we can count on: we love stories, and we love to be part of something bigger than ourselves. Be it oral storytelling, books, blogs, movies, or video games, we’ve never lost our love of narrative,” the expert said.
“Equally true, even when we can’t go into a concert hall or colosseum, we look for ways to be together, connected, and part of a communal experience. The tech might change, but these will continue to be the drivers of our entertainment experiences,” Pringle told Bored Panda some time ago.
Minneapolis Journal: It is an attractive prophecy that Glenn Curtiss, the airplane authority, gives of airflight. He predicts that by the year 2023 gasoline as a motive power will have been replaced by radio, and that the skies will be filled with myriad craft sailing over well-defined routes.
TV killed a radio star before it could replace gasoline
By 2023 the average life of man could be increased to 100 years. In individual cases it could be increased to 150, perhaps 200 years.
I thought it was predicted to be 300 years?? :o
“Immersion and interactivity have long been goals for creators and media makers when it comes to how technology can influence entertainment,” she said.
“For the last decade, we’ve leaned into virtual reality because of how it enables both of these. We can step inside a world and have influence over it, and the story or experience that unfolds. I think one of the things we can expect moving forward is, in a sense, the opposite of virtual reality. Instead, more of an enhanced reality or fictional reality, wherein the entertainment isn’t in a headset, but instead, all around us,” the expert noted.
“A decade ago, we didn’t talk to robots. Today, many of us do. Siri and Alexa are some of the more common bots, but we already interface with non-human characters regularly. As technology advances, including augmented reality and mixed reality, I think we can expect that entertainment will be something we can engage with off of the screen, but out in the world, with characters and stories we can engage with throughout the day, or throughout our houses,” she told Bored Panda.
CURLS FOR MEN BY 2023 PREDICTS ANTHROPOLOGIST
Bases His Statement on Trend of Masculine and Feminine Styles.
Utensils and dwellings will be manufactured largely of pulps and cements so as to utilize vegetation and stone in every stage of decay, ordinary waste or unfitness.
“Whoever would have thought that people would pay money to watch other people play games? Media that engages us and gives us something to gather around, be it together, or virtually, is something that will always appeal to us,” she said.
“In the last few years, we’ve seen the rise of interactive and immersive venues like the museum of ice cream or the Dr. Seuss experience. These are places we can go, with friends and family, and have a shared experience. It feeds back into our online experiences because we can share photos or memories and these environments are designed to foster that,” the researcher explained to us back in 2020.
In reading a forecast of 2023 when many varieties of aircraft are flying thru the heavens, we do not begin the day by reading the world's news, but by listening to it for the newspaper has gone out of business more than half a century before.
The private kitchen will disappear. Tomorrow's food will be seasoned and prepared by chemical formulas, which will preserve the freshness of fruits and meats, rid them of indigestible qualities, and send them to the table ready to use. Instead of sauces that merely cozen the palate, we shall have delectable blends of concentrated vitamines, calories, ferments, and tissue tonics.
“Certainly, as we find ourselves in a time of social distancing, we’re seeing new creative ways of ‘being together’ even when we’re apart. So I think we can expect to see entertainment that helps us connect, be it online or off, and immerses us in an experience, story, or community.”
Canada may well have 100,000,000 people. She is powerful now, with her fine equipment for transport, of commerce and trade, equipment sufficient to serve twice the number of people she has today, and with 100,000,000 population, who can set bounds to the power of Canada 100 years from now.
