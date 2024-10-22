Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman’s Breakup Goes Viral After Ex-Boyfriend Brutally Dumps Her With A “Traumatizing” Note
News

Woman’s Breakup Goes Viral After Ex-Boyfriend Brutally Dumps Her With A “Traumatizing” Note

A woman who dropped everything for her boyfriend of three years to move to Texas, USA with him got brutally dumped. Taking to her TikTok page on October 15, a musician who goes by “Spritely” went viral after sharing a video of a song she made to expose the savage way her ex broke up with her.

In the video, which has since amassed 2.1 million views, Spritely sang about her romantic demise, which all started to crumble after she decided to leave her old life behind for a man.

She revealed that she used to live in Los Angeles, California with her boyfriend, and that “everything was going amazing,” until he one day told her he wanted to move back to Texas to be closer to his father.

Spritely sang about leaving her career, quitting her improvisation troop, and even getting a goodbye party, before leaving the City of Angels.

A woman who dropped everything for her boyfriend of three years to move to Texas, USA with him got brutally dumped

Image credits: spritelynotthesoda

According to the singer, she also took months off work and depleted her savings in order to pay for movers and drive all the way to Texas.

“It’s so worth it for the love of your life that wants future with you,” Spritely sang along with photographs of her former life spent with her ex.

The TikToker went on to reveal that she spent two months moving into a new home in Texas, building furniture, and waiting for her belongings to be delivered, while her at-the-time boyfriend was away on a family vacation.

Image credits: spritelynotthesoda

Upon coming back from his holiday, Spritely revealed that her ex handed her a note that stated that she and him had “nothing in common” and that they were “incompatible.”

“How did I not notice,” the heartbroken woman sang, as she noted that they had been together for three and a half years.

Spritely concluded her song by revealing that she had packed up her belongings and that she had subsequently driven to Florida, in order to move in with her mom.

A musician who goes by “Spritely” went viral after sharing a video of a song she made to expose the savage way her ex broke up with her

Image credits: spritelynotthesoda

A handful of people were stunned by the song, as a TikTok user commented: “He made you move and then handed you a note?!?! 

“I thought my ex was bad for leaving me to move back in with his mommy. You win.”

A person wrote: “Can’t you sue him for something.”

Image credits: spritelynotthesoda

Someone else penned: “Boyfriends aren’t husbands. Don’t build your life around someone who hasn’t actually committed to you.”

A netizen argued: “HIRE AN ATTORNEY!! I DID AND MY EX HAD TO PAY ME FOR A SIMILAR SITUATION!”

A commentator added: “Yes but. . WHAT WAS HER NAME? There 100% was someone else.”

Spritely sang about her romantic demise

@spritelynotthesoda Anyway how have you been?? #breakup #heartbroken #storytime #healing ♬ original sound – spritely

“Take him to court,” a viewer shared.

An observer speculated: “I feel he was telling you HE wanted to move back to Texas and you misunderstood him,” to which Spritely replied: “Well he literally did say ‘*i* want to move back to Texas’ and I was like ‘oooookkayyyy way to spring this on me, do youuu want me to come with you..?’

“& he said yes. But I think he hadn’t fully processed his feelings on the matter. I get it, I’ve been the dumper before, I know it’s hard&confusing. But OMFG do it BEFORE I MOVE, GOSH.”

Image credits: spritelynotthesoda

A separate individual chimed in: “Send him the moving costs and furniture to pay. If he don’t, sue him and claim he used you.”

In a follow-up video on TikTok, the content creator admitted that she wished she had handed the note “right back to him” at the time, and that she was left in disbelief.

“Whatever you think, this is isn’t happening,” Spritely said. “I just moved across the country for you, literally a month ago. We committed to a future together.”

She revealed that she used to live in Los Angeles, California with her boyfriend, and that “everything was going amazing”

@spritelynotthesoda Replying to @Tracy the insane thing is that I wish I hadn’t let him to this TO HIMSELF let alone me. Its such a tragedy #breakup #update ♬ original sound – spritely

She further revealed: “We very explicitly talked about this and committed to it. Now is not the time to give in to the doubts. You had time and you didn’t.”

Spritely went on to assert that her ex was a “good man” as well as a “good person with morals” and that the way he had broken up with her was “so out of character for him.”

The TikToker said her ex’s note suggested they talk about their issues for a week, acknowledging that they might still break up.

Image credits: spritelynotthesoda

Spritely sang about leaving her career, quitting her improvisation troop, and even getting a goodbye party

@spritelynotthesoda Replying to @Elisabeth surprise!! 🤠#breakup #horrorstory #update ♬ original sound – spritely

@spritelynotthesoda #duet with @spritely obviously didnt work out but I think it’s safe to say this is the most insane story of my life start to finish 😑😑😑 #breakup #horrorstory #love #heartbroken #storytime #BookTok ♬ Run For Your Money by Spritely – spritely

Amid a growing number of viewers suggesting that Spritely had simply “ignored” certain signs, or that she had misunderstood her ex’s intentions by announcing he wanted to move to Texas, the TikToker clarified the situation in another video.

“Y’all acting like I just showed up in Texas and said, ‘surprise!’” Spritely said. “I’m not even gonna talk about that one. I’ll just let you figure it out.”

While admitting that she was still “f*****g furious,” the TikToker revealed that her ex was going to pay for the moving costs and reimburse various expenses.

“My heart breaks for you girl,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

