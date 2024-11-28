Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”
News, Work

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

A catering operations manager sparked a viral debate after sharing on TikTok that her creative out-of-office (OOO) emails, featuring stories or wellness tips, were deemed “unprofessional” by her boss. Taking to her TikTok page on November 22, Theo Moise explained in a viral video that she used artificial intelligence (AI) to craft engaging auto-replies.

In the video, which has since amassed nearly 2 million views, Theo started: “So I keep getting the same talking to from my boss about the exact same situation that I just apparently am not learning from.

“So I wanted to bring it to you because you let me know if I’m like, overreacting, if I’m bugging, or I’m just like a crash out because I don’t really understand.”

Theo went on to share her frustration over repeated conversations with her boss about her OOO emails, which ranged from quirky stories about adventures with squirrels and sharks to historical facts and wellness tips. 

A catering operations manager sparked a viral debate 

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Image credits: UK Black Tech/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Despite revising her approach multiple times to align with professionalism standards, her boss continued to find the emails unsuitable. 

The TikToker expressed disappointment, as she exclaimed: “Tell me why I had another conversation with this man today about how unprofessional that is?”

She added: “How is an out-of-office email unprofessional? Like, I’m out of office, and it’s literally just a fun, little quirky story, and you’re saying that it’s unprofessional?

Image credits: chefmoisehere

“Like, how is it unprofessional? And I just feel like my personality is being smothered by corporate America right now, so I’m just, like, crashing out. 

“But giving you 10 ways you can, you know, be a little healthier at your desk is unprofessional?”

A slew of people seemingly disagreed with Theo as a TikTok user commented: “‘How is an ooo email unprofessional?’ Here are 3 examples lol.”

She shared on TikTok that her creative out-of-office (OOO) emails, featuring stories or wellness tips, were deemed “unprofessional” by her boss

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Image credits: chefmoisehere

A person wrote: “He gave you three warnings. Just leave it as a simple OOO email before you’re OOO permanently.”

Someone else penned: “This is not the job market to be playing around in sis.”

“I don’t understand what you don’t understand,” a netizen added.

Image credits: chefmoisehere

An observer noted: “He wants you to stop altogether. Hope this helps!”

A commentator stated: “Is this worth losing your job? You’re clinging to an entrepreneur’s creative freedom mindset, but in a 9-5 corporate setting, that won’t work.”

“How often are you OOO to be crafting so many stories,” a cybernaut shared.

Taking to her TikTok page on November 22, Theo Moise explained in a viral video that she used artificial intelligence (AI) to craft engaging auto-replies

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Image credits: chefmoisehere

An additional viewer remarked: “This isn’t the hill to die on lol.”

“Imagine you sent an urgent email to someone and their automated response was a story instead of letting you know who to contact while they’re out,” a person countered.

A separate individual chimed in: “Maybe start a newsletter or blog friend.”

Theo is a catering operations manager at a science museum. She admitted she never meant to be disrespectful or unprofessional.

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Image credits: chefmoisehere

The TikToker told People on Wednesday (November 27): “I sincerely thought it was a missed opportunity to showcase personality.

“I just wanted to be creative and create a spark of joy in people’s mundane 9 to 5. And when a few people gave me positive feedback about it, I thought my intentions worked, now I am not sure if they were being sarcastic about it.”

She reportedly explained that she also wasn’t crafting her funny email stories on the clock, but instead using AI to generate them.

Her video has since amassed nearly 2 million views

@chefmoisehere Like who wants to write some boring ah email #chefmoise #corporatelife #oooemail ♬ original sound – Theo🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈

Theo said: “I didn’t take company time to write a fable, I just put in a prompt into AI and 15 seconds later, a whole email.

“It’s very simple and, nowadays, accessible to be unique. I do not fear being different, I fear being forgettable.”

Theo expressed feeling stifled by corporate culture, lamenting that her personality is being “smothered by corporate America.”

@chefmoisehere #chefmoise #oooemail ♬ original sound – Theo🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈

While some online suggested she tone down her creative out-of-office emails, she also revealed facing harsh criticism, including accusations of being a “personality hire” or a diversity, equity, and inclusion hire. 

She told People: “I am uniquely qualified, self-accomplished, very educated, and experienced.

“I am doing so well for my age … I am valuable. It highlights what people truly think about me and people like me in the corporate space.”

On Tuesday (November 26), Theo shared a humorous update on TikTok, admitting: “All jokes aside, I understand why I shouldn’t do this anymore.”

Theo’s video continued to ignite different reactions

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her Creative Out-Of-Office Emails: “How Is It Unprofessional?”

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your co-workers need a quick concise email to direct them about what to do when you are out of office. Similarly, if I came to your office and we were both in person, I would not appreciate an unrelated story if I needed help. You do have to sublimate your quirkiness at work, especially when you are new, but hopefully you can find small appropriate ways to share it once you have established that you are a trusted worker - if not, do a cost benefit analysis, is the $ they pay worth it

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want her problem ...if a boring OOO is worth 3 talks with your boss you are either bad at chosing battles or don't have any....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did anyone see any examples of these OOO messages? I wouldn't have thought it worth posting this non-story without actually showing what sort of thing was being generated. Anyway, yes, stupid, you need to say "I'll be OOO until x date, please contact yyy for anything urgent", nothing more, nothing less.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
