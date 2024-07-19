Rude Email Berating 22-Year-Old For Turning Down Offer To Buy Her Small Business Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old British small business owner exposed the absurdly rude comeback someone interested in buying her venture sent. The entrepreneur, who declined to sell her business for £150,000 (approximately $194,000), received praise on social media despite being told she’d made the “worst decision of her life.”

Taking to her TikTok page on June 23, Leah Sigsworth from Rushden, Northamptonshire, UK, showed a screenshot of the aftermath of refusing a company’s offer to buy her handmade jewelry business for £150,000.

The clip of the screenshot, which amassed over 4.2 million views, exposed the ruthless email she had received from a person whose identity had been blurred out.

“Congratulations on making the worst business decision of your life!” the person started. “It’s not every day I get to witness such outstanding display of poor judgment.”

RELATED:

Leah Sigsworth, a 22-year-old British small business owner, exposed an absurdly rude comeback

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: etherealhandmadejewellery

Share icon

Image credits: etherealhandmadejewellery

The rude email sender continued: “Cleary, you have a knack for missing out on opportunities that could actually make you money– because let’s be real, you’ll never see that kind of cash with your little venture.”

The insolent person concluded: “Best of luck with your soon-to-be-forgotten business. You’ll need it.”

Leah’s business, named Ethereal, was created in June 2020 out of boredom during lockdown while England was enduring the Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leah declined to sell her business for £150,000 (approximately $194,000)

Share icon

Image credits: etherealhandmade

Share icon

Image credits: etherealhandmade

It has since grown to a small business followed by nearly 150,000 people on TikTok and 24,000 on Instagram.

People were left baffled over the now-viral email, as a TikTok user commented: “Baby please make copies of this, print it on shirts, and sell it as merch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just made the BEST business decision of your life,” a person wrote.

After turning down the offer, a company told Leah she’d made the “worst decision of her life”

Share icon

Image credits: etherealhandmadejewellery

Share icon

Image credits: etherealhandmadejewellery

However, someone seemed to taunt: “How’s revenue looking since this post? Show us pls.”

Nevertheless, others continued to support Leah, as a viewer penned: “I’ve never wanted someone to succeed in business more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An observer shared: “Soooo glad you turned them down!!!! It’s so obvious in their response they had no respect for you or your business.”

Leah’s business, named Ethereal, was created in June 2020 out of boredom during lockdown

Share icon

Image credits: etherealhandmadejewellery

“Please keep copies of these emails on various devices/printed,” a netizen noted. “Then watch for them attempting to copy your designs.”

A separate individual chimed in: “‘You’ll never see that kind of cash with your little venture’ always funny when someone says this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So why did you want to give her that kind of money if you don’t expect to make more out of it?”

Four years ago, when Leah had just started her business at the age of 18, her first profit amounted to £1,000 (around $1,293), which she partially donated to Black Lives Matter charities, BBC reported in July 2020.

The email to Leah continued to draw support for her

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon