“AITAH For Slapping A Woman That Was ‘Protecting’ My Baby?”

When a new baby arrives in a family, everyone feels excited to see it and hold it. However, this can be daunting for new parents who are just learning all the ropes and want to do everything to keep it safe.

Redditor ZombieTemporary1283 was completely comfortable with allowing her disabled brother to hold his 6-month nephew. They ensured that he was sitting down and that other people were with them in case he got overwhelmed.

However, at one function, some woman noticed him holding the baby and started yelling at him, saying he was going to hurt it. This caused a whole situation that ended up with the lady getting slapped.

Holding an infant requires additional safety measures, which this disabled person perfectly adhered to

However, a disabled person holding a baby didn’t sit well with this one woman and she ended up causing a scandal over it

Even though full-term infants are pretty resilient, they are still vulnerable to certain risks

Many new parents hesitate to let other people hold their babies to protect them from germs and potential accidents. And not without reason, as even though full-term infants are pretty resilient, they are still vulnerable to certain risks.

Since newborns can’t yet hold their heads on their own, it’s important to ensure they’re held properly, especially in the first few months. Therefore, some parents might want to avoid letting young children or people who haven’t done it before carry their baby around. When their heads aren’t supported and their face is trapped against something that blocks their airways, they can find breathing difficult.

There’s also the worry of germs because babies don’t have as strong an immune system as older children and adults. Thanks to it, they are more likely to suffer more severe consequences from getting infected. One way to boost their immune system is through vaccination, however, the needed vaccines are only given around the 2-month mark.

“Their little bodies just aren’t able for them before that,” said pharmacist Sheena Mitchell to The Irish Times. “And like with any vaccine, but particularly so for babies, it will be at least another two weeks after their first injections before they have some level of protection. This is why I recommend that parents limit the exposure of their babies under three months of age from close contact with others.”

Some boundaries should be established with friends and family when visiting the newborn

This means some boundaries should be established with friends and family when visiting, holding, and kissing the new baby. “Since most viral and bacterial infections are passed through contact or water droplets present in the air, anyone touching, kissing, or even breathing near your tiny baby should be completely healthy and practice good hand hygiene,” says Mitchell.

However, having the boundary talk can be difficult, as the last thing the parents would want to do is offend family, in-laws, or friends in any way. Mitchell recommends exercising these limits during pregnancy so they don’t come as a surprise after birth. Together with the partner, try to agree on a time when it would be comfortable to welcome visitors for the first time.

Then they can start communicating it to the relevant people while still pregnant. “This will make it much easier to reiterate your wishes after the baby arrives, and you are less likely to be called out on for not passing your baby around or guilted into doing so through emotional pressure.”

When parents decide that it’s the right moment to let close family or friends hold or touch their child, they can still ask them to adhere to some precautionary measures, such as washing their hands, refraining from smoking beforehand, and making sure they’re not carrying viral diseases.

“New parents have the right to be cautious about who holds their baby in order to protect their little one’s health,” says Mitchell. Keeping it safe should be their number one priority, and sometimes tough decisions have to be made in good faith for their health.

The readers were on the mother’s side