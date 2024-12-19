MIL Shuts Down Woman’s Mom’s Christmas Request: “I Don’t Even Know Her”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy and celebration. The holiday season is about showing generosity and kindness to others and making sure that everyone enjoys a warm and cozy holiday. So when it comes to family gatherings, most of us think “the more the merrier!”

One woman, however, has decided that her home doesn’t have space for one more person, even if that person happens to be her daughter-in-law’s mother. Below, you’ll find the full story that this daughter-in-law recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies that readers left her.

Christmas should be a warm and cozy holiday surrounded by loved ones

But when this woman asked if her mom could join her in-laws’ celebration, her mother-in-law immediately refused

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by showing generosity to others

As a child, I considered Christmas to be the most magical day of the year. My parents bent over backwards to make sure my brothers and I always had a joyful holiday, and I will forever remember each Christmas as an incredibly special occasion. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that Christmas can not only be a time full of love and joy; it can also, unfortunately, be a time of great pain and sorrow.

If you’ve lost a loved one, celebrating Christmas might not ever feel the same without them. And if you’re struggling to keep a roof over your head or to put food on the table for your children, the pressure of trying to make the holiday season feel magical might be exhausting.

So it’s important to not only think about buying presents for friends and family members and cooking an elaborate feast. We should also keep in mind how crucial it is to look after one another. To show some generosity during this time and spread some holiday cheer, many people choose to volunteer around Christmas time.

This might include donating presents to families in need, creating care packages for families or unhoused residents, serving food at a local soup kitchen, raising money for charity, singing Christmas carols in hospitals, donating toys to animal shelters or writing kind Christmas cards to elderly residents.

There’s absolutely no better way to bring some warmth into your heart than to help someone else. And if there are people in your life who are struggling during the holiday season, it’s important to do anything you can to show them support.

The holidays can be a difficult time for many people, so it’s important to show loved ones support

Mind.org notes that Christmas can be challenging for a variety of reasons, including losing loved ones or going through a recent divorce. So to help show support, they recommend first understanding that Christmas will mean something different to every person. Be sympathetic to the fact that they might be struggling, and make sure they know that they’re not alone.

Listen to what they have to say, and accept their feelings. It can also be a good idea to ask them what might help. Maybe they want to play board games or bake cookies and watch cheesy Christmas films. Whatever they’re in the mood for, make sure they don’t have to do it alone.

Before buying a present, make sure that you consider exactly how it will be received. For example, food and alcohol-related presents aren’t always going to be appropriate. But gifting a loved one an outing that they’ll enjoy that you can experience together might be a great idea if they need friends and family to be around.

If it feels like this person is putting a damper on Christmas or being a downer, remember that they’re not doing so intentionally. Everyone wants to have a magical holiday season, but sometimes life circumstances get in the way. Make sure that you’re taking care of yourself as well, so you can be in a good place to provide them support.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have responded if you were in this woman’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in. And then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring similar family drama right here!

The majority of readers agreed with the woman and called out her mother-in-law for being so unwelcoming

However, some thought that the mom would be intruding if she attended the Christmas celebration

