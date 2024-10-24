Lady Finds MIL Selfish, Manipulative, Rude, And Catty, Refuses To Let Her Join Family For Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

We often hear stories about conflicts between a woman and her mother-in-law, and it can be quite a tricky relationship. Well, the fact that there was even a movie made about this relationship, Monster-in-law, says it all, don’t you think so?

The original poster (OP) is torn between his mom and wife as the latter refuses to let his mom spend Christmas with them because she finds her selfish and manipulative. He mentioned he doesn’t want his mom to spend Christmas alone, but his wife won’t listen; however, netizens felt that he was being too passive about his mom.

Mumsnet

The relationship between a woman and her mother-in-law is infamous for being a challenging one

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s wife hates his mom as she finds her selfish and manipulative and also has had problems with her rude and catty behavior

Image credits: Unjeffeson

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She also feels that her husband always takes his mom’s side and his mother is the “other woman” in their relationship

Image credits: Unjeffeson

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His mom wants to meet his daughter and spend Christmas with them, but his wife has refused, saying they can meet her later, but not on that day

Image credits: Unjeffeson

The man feels torn as he thinks his mom will be miserable spending Christmas alone, while his wife is just not ready to listen to him

In today’s story, the poster tells us how he feels torn between his wife and his mother who wants to spend Christmas with them, but his wife has said a hard no. She thinks that her mother-in-law is selfish and manipulative, and she also remembers how rude and catty she acted when their daughter was born. OP feels that she’s not ready to even listen to him as he feels bad for letting his mom spend Christmas alone.

To get deeper insights into this conflict, Bored Panda reached out to Trupti Bobade, a psychologist at The Secret Ingredient. She said that being caught between his wife and his mother is like trying to stand on two boats drifting apart. She thinks that a man in this situation feels the tug of loyalty to both women, but the emotional strain of balancing two powerful forces can leave him feeling torn in two.

“He may feel like he’s constantly shifting his weight to avoid tipping over, which causes emotional fatigue, guilt, and anxiety as he struggles to stay afloat without capsizing either relationship. In the long term, unresolved conflict may affect his emotional well-being, increasing the risk of emotional burnout, decreased self-esteem, and strained relationships with both his wife and mother,” Trupti added.

According to OP’s wife, they need to maintain a strong front and be clear about their boundaries as she really doesn’t want her around for Christmas and said that they may visit her later, but not on that day. Whenever the couple argues about it, the wife feels that OP always takes his mom’s side; in fact, she thinks that his mother is the “other woman” in their relationship.

After reading the story, many people agreed with the wife and said that it did sound like he was very passive towards his mother and portrayed that his wife was in the wrong. They even pointed out that there must be a reason why she thinks so awfully about his mom, because no one would simply hate a person for no reason.

When we asked Trupti about it, she explained that for the daughter-in-law, feeling like her husband always defends his mother is like being a tree constantly buffeted by a storm. She also speculated that each time the lady’s husband sides with his mother, she may feel the roots of her relationship weakening, questioning whether she can stand tall in her marriage.

“Over time, she may begin to feel emotionally distant, questioning her role in the marriage. The wind of his perceived loyalty to his mother shakes her sense of security, and over time, this emotional erosion may cause deep-rooted resentment or withdrawal, like leaves falling from a once-thriving tree.”

“These emotions can lead to a sense of being undervalued or unprioritized, which may manifest as frustration, sadness, or anger. If unresolved, these feelings can create emotional withdrawal or conflicts in the relationship, leading to further marital dissatisfaction,” she noted.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Trupti also claimed that she may even experience psychological stress, heightened sensitivity to future interactions with her in-laws, and increased insecurity about her husband’s support.

The poster also commented later that he does understand why his wife doesn’t like his mom as she had been really unpleasant on many instances before, and it had been unfair on his wife. However, it was his wife’s unwillingness to even listen to the matter that really bothered him. He wants his daughter to share a bond with his mom, and he also doesn’t want to ruin things with his wife.

OP explained how he was a child of divorce and he doesn’t want his daughter to suffer the same fate as him, so he had been trying to maintain the peace and didn’t really care what happened to him. Folks pointed out that he could take his daughter to his mom’s on Christmas morning and then spend the rest of the day with his wife.

People said that it seems like a tricky situation, and if he’s intent on not wanting to ruin the relationship, he may have to tread lightly, and maybe not force his wife to accompany them when he visits his mom.

Speaking about the tension between in-laws which can affect a couple’s marital satisfaction, Trupti said that disagreements over boundaries, loyalty, or family expectations may lead to frequent arguments, emotional distancing, and an overall decrease in emotional intimacy between the couple.

She also added that if left unaddressed, prolonged conflict can lead to patterns of resentment, eroding trust, and reducing emotional closeness.

“The risks include emotional detachment, a decrease in marital commitment, and even the possibility of separation or divorce if conflicts become overwhelming or unmanageable. While the house may look sturdy on the outside, unresolved conflict behind the scenes eats away at the bond that holds them together,” Trupti explained.

She concluded that if left unchecked, the damage may become too severe to repair, leading to collapse-disconnectedness, loss of intimacy, and eventual emotional fallout. She strongly advised engaging in couples’ therapy as it can help them address underlying issues and equip them with tools to foster emotional resilience and unity.

With that brilliant advice, we conclude our thoughts. Now, we would love to hear from you, so just express away in the comments!

Folks said that the man sounded like he agreed with his mom and thought his wife was in the wrong; they advised him to take the kid alone to visit his mom during the day

