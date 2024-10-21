Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Called “Evil Queen” As Daughter Wanted To Be Snow White But Was Forced Into A Hot Dog Costume
Parenting

Mom Called “Evil Queen” As Daughter Wanted To Be Snow White But Was Forced Into A Hot Dog Costume

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

As kids, we don’t know any better, so of course, we find the life of the princesses from childhood stories very appealing. In fact, they even turn into role models for some of us and we dream of becoming just like them.

The original poster (OP) loved Snow White and she wanted to dress up like her for Halloween, but her mom blackmailed her into wearing a hot dog costume which turned into a humiliating memory for her. Years later, the mom brought this up in front of her daughter’s boyfriend, but she clapped back!

More info: Reddit

As kids, we often fall in love with the fictional princesses and even dream of becoming like them

Image credits: bigguys45s / Reddit (not the actual photo)

The poster was obsessed with Snow White as a kid and wanted to dress up like her for Halloween and she had told everyone about it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRAhalloweendred

Image credits: Walt Disney Productions / Walt Disney (not the actual photo)

Her mom didn’t like this, so she got her a hot dog costume and blackmailed her that if she didn’t wear it, she would never watch Snow White again

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRAhalloweendred

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tuan PM / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It was a very humiliating memory for the poster, and years later, her mom told it to her boyfriend but twisted it that the kid had wanted to be a hot dog

Image credits: ThrowRAhalloweendred

The poster snapped, told the real story, and said that her mother was the evil queen who made her wear rags, leaving her mom in tears

Once upon a time, Reddit user ThrowRAhalloweendred was obsessed with Snow White to the point where she would do chores just like the princess and kept watching the movie with her dad. She also dreamed about dressing up as her for Halloween in a princess dance at her ballet where she had booked her slot well in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kid had also told everyone about it, but mommy dearest had other things in mind as she didn’t think Snow White was a good role model for her daughter. All because she had attempted to make hot dogs like the princess did for the dwarves and ended up making a mess, so her mom “surprised” her with a hot dog costume!

Now, you might ask how the kid agreed to put it on; it turns out that her mom blackmailed her into either wearing it or never watching Snow White again. When she donned the hot dog costume, the mom clicked a lot of pictures of her, and the poor child was teased about it a lot, turning it into the most humiliating memory for her.

Now, fast-forward to the present, the mom narrated this incident in front of her daughter’s boyfriend, but she twisted things saying that the kid wanted to be a hot dog while other children wanted to be princesses. However, her daughter had had enough and narrated the true story, claiming that her mom was the evil queen who dressed her in rags, which was the “garbage meat costume”.

Later, her brother told her that after they left, their mom took out pictures from that Halloween and was crying looking at them. OP mentioned that she didn’t want to make her mom cry but neither did she want to be humiliated in front of her boyfriend, so she vented online and sought people’s advice. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

To get more perspective on the matter, Bored Panda interviewed Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She mentioned that fairy tales and princess narratives often present a straightforward dichotomy between good and evil, and Snow White’s character represents purity and innocence, making it easy for children to grasp and emulate these traits as desirable.

It’s no surprise that just like other kids, OP also fell in love with Snow White and wanted to dress up like her. In the comments, OP explained that her mother wanted to mold her into a “counter-culture girl” so that she would be smarter and better than the other kids, and she generally hated everything that the poster liked.

Prof. Lobo explained, “When parents push children into roles or personalities that don’t match their true interests or desires, children can struggle to develop a clear sense of self. This confusion can persist into adulthood, leading to difficulties in making decisions, forming relationships, or setting life goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out what the Redditors said, that the mom’s actions were fostering challenges within the child, was true. Folks were also stunned by the way she blackmailed her into wearing the costume by literally hanging her favorite movie above her head, and this really sounded quite sadistic to them. 

During childhood, Prof. Lobo noted that we are in a formative stage of emotional and psychological development, so humiliations often stick with us for years because of the emotional intensity and vulnerability associated with early experiences. 

She also added that these humiliating moments can shape how we view ourselves, how we relate to others, and how we navigate the world—often requiring conscious effort and healing to overcome their lingering effects. Well, no wonder she finally clapped back after her mom tried to humiliate her in front of her boyfriend as well, and many people applauded her for doing so.

Prof. Lobo ended the interview with a few wise words, “The key to a healthy parent-child relationship is fostering the child’s unique identity, encouraging their natural interests and passions, and allowing them the space to develop a sense of autonomy and self-worth. Parents who prioritize understanding and acceptance over control can help their children grow into confident, resilient, and authentic individuals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With that brilliant advice, we conclude our thoughts and hand things over to you, so feel free to express your opinions in the comments section!

Folks online were horrified by the mother’s actions and applauded the poster for standing up for herself

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

4

Rutuja Dumbre

Rutuja Dumbre

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. Coming from a family of farmers, I love to spice up our gardening articles with a lot of flavor. Although a rookie in the home design category, I enjoy exploring everything about it, writing about it, and slowly implementing the extraordinary ideas in my house, too! When am not writing, trekking, or falling down, you can find me staying up late (to match the European time) and watching every match of Football Club Barcelona.

Read less »
Rutuja Dumbre

Rutuja Dumbre

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. Coming from a family of farmers, I love to spice up our gardening articles with a lot of flavor. Although a rookie in the home design category, I enjoy exploring everything about it, writing about it, and slowly implementing the extraordinary ideas in my house, too! When am not writing, trekking, or falling down, you can find me staying up late (to match the European time) and watching every match of Football Club Barcelona.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
vivianekatz avatar
Vinnie
Vinnie
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's hope they can talk things over, including the mother apologizing and not repeating the story to other people. One can't change the past, but sometimes changing one's attitude and interpretation makes a difference for the present and future.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
vivianekatz avatar
Vinnie
Vinnie
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's hope they can talk things over, including the mother apologizing and not repeating the story to other people. One can't change the past, but sometimes changing one's attitude and interpretation makes a difference for the present and future.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda