You grow up in a household where you are loved by your mom and dad, you share some of the most precious moments with them, and one day your life just falls apart. Turns out, your parents are not what you thought them to be, and all that you’re left with is pain; sounds awful, right?

That’s what happened with Reddit user Winter-Reward6051, who was disowned by her dad after he found out that she was her mom’s affair child. Years later, when she had put all the hurt in the past, he suddenly wanted to “make things right” and expected an invitation to her wedding!

Sometimes, our parents can hurt us in the most painful way possible because they are so close to us

The poster’s mom had an affair and when the dad made all the kids take a DNA test, she was found to be the affair child

Dad kicked her out of the house and disowned her even after she begged him not to, which made her life even more difficult as she looked after her depressed mom

She eventually found her real dad with whom she slowly bonded, but years later her previous “dad” was offended that she didn’t invite him to her wedding

She didn’t want anything to do with him but he wanted to “make things right” and despite even the family’s pressure, she refused to budge

Today we dive into a tragic story about how the original poster (OP) was disowned by her father when she was just 16, all because she turned out to be her mom’s affair child. She mentions how bad it felt to know that he was not her real dad but it was more painful for her when he kicked her out, even when she begged him not to.

To get a closer look at the impact of the situation, Bored Panda reached out to Friyana Irani, a counseling psychologist who works at CREDO World School in Dahanu and Mind Wellness Centre in Wadala. She mentioned that disowning a child can profoundly impact their mental and emotional development, particularly during adolescence—a critical period for identity formation and personality development.

“The experience of rejection from a parent can lead to feelings of abandonment, low self-esteem, and increased vulnerability to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety,” Friyana added. In this case, the dad’s rejection had a massive impact on OP, as she herself tells us. After all, how can a 16-year bond be broken in a single moment?

She also struggled with her mom, who slipped into depression and ultimately OP had to become the adult in the relationship and take care of her mom while also managing her school life without any parental support. Friyana informed us that the absence of parental support may deprive adolescents of essential guidance and validation while they explore their independence and identity.

She also said that managing a depressed parent while grappling with one’s own trauma as a teenager can impose a significant psychological toll. Friyana stressed that this dual burden often leads to heightened stress, anxiety, and feelings of isolation, as the adolescent may feel compelled to take on adult responsibilities or serve as a caregiver, sacrificing their own emotional needs in the process.

The poster also painfully narrated how difficult it was when nobody remembered her birthday or only her grandma came to her graduation, making her question why her feelings didn’t matter to anyone. After a lot of struggle and painful moments, her mom finally revealed who her father was, which brought some good moments in OP’s life.

She mentions how she slowly reconciled with him, developed a bond, and he even walked her down the aisle. Now, coming to her wedding, that’s when her “ex-dad” re-entered her life and brought more pain with him.

He expected an invitation to the wedding as he wanted to “make things right with her” and apart from her husband, her family was also pushing her to let go of the grudge and reconcile with him. Well, the poster didn’t want to even speak to him, much less forgive him because she felt he couldn’t just pop back into her life after 9.5 years of absence and expect things to be alright.

Folks online also applauded her for firmly protecting her boundaries and not letting the man disrupt her life all over again. Friyana also emphasized, “Boundaries are crucial in situations where a parent attempts to re-enter a child’s life after years of abandonment. Establishing clear boundaries helps the child protect their emotional well-being and maintain a sense of control over their relationships.”

While netizens sympathized with the poster and why she refused to forgive her “ex-dad”, they also expressed how her mom’s lack of responsibility for the situation must’ve been agonizing for OP. However, people also claimed that bonding with her real dad was probably the best part of the story as he supported her a lot and even helped her mom.

Well, folks, that’s it from our end. Now we hand over things to you so you can freely express your thoughts about the story in the comments below!

Folks online backed her up and mentioned that she was not obliged to forgive someone who had caused her so much hurt and pain