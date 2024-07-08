Man Says He Won’t Come To Sibling’s Wedding As He Can’t Bring His Future Stepson

ADVERTISEMENT

There are times when some kids are hands-down the sweetest humans alive. But parents of some children just let them go rogue and do whatever they want. This annoying behavior can ruin someone’s big day, especially a wedding if the kids run about disrupting everything.

These days child-free weddings are the new hot trend so that the important event in people’s lives is carried out smoothly. But not everyone agrees with this trend. For instance, Reddit user teweddinthr6345 was furious when his stepson wasn’t invited to his elder brother’s child-free wedding, and even refused to attend it in the end.

The man has known his fiancée for 1.5 years, and he has a 4-year-old stepson that he adores, loves, and treats like his own

His older brother’s wedding was coming up but he found out that it was going to be a child-free event so his stepson would not be allowed to attend

His fiancée argued with his brother about this, but he wanted them to stick to the norm of the child-free wedding, so they both refused to attend it

When his family found out about this, they were all upset with him for choosing his 1.5-year relationship over his only sibling’s wedding

Today, we dive into the story of the 28-year-old male poster who faced backlash from netizens due to his actions towards his family. He explained that he has been together with his fiancée for the past one and a half years and he also has a stepson whom he loves a lot and treats like his own.

Now his older brother is about to be married, a delightful occasion for the family. The original poster (OP) was of course going to attend the wedding, but then he found out that the event was specifically a child-free one. And from the bride and groom’s perspective, it does sound reasonable. After all, kids can be quite chaotic at events and ruin things for a couple.

Well, the man certainly didn’t hold this into account and that is when the problems started. Firstly, his fiancée was upset that this rule was forced even on family members. She brought up this issue to the brother and his fiancée and started arguing about it. But as their opinion was not swayed, she decided that she would not attend the wedding altogether!

An angry fiancée resulted in the man calling his brother and telling him that even he didn’t wish to attend the wedding. When the groom tried to put some sense into him, stating that his fiancée was the one who was acting unreasonable and even convincing him to miss the wedding, it didn’t go down well. The man said that he was just treating them the way they treated his family.

When his sister-in-law-to-be said that the rule was for everyone, and they didn’t owe anything to the unhappy couple, OP retorted, “Fine, then I am not coming.” Now this dispute also reached the other family ears, and guess what? They also called OP unreasonable because he was willing to miss the wedding of his only sibling for a woman whom he had known for just 1.5 years. They said that she was trying to “drive a wedge” between the poster and his family.

The family also tried to explain that if he missed the wedding, it would ruin things with his brother who had been his pillar of support and comfort and it would cause a lot of hurt and damage amongst everyone involved. But OP was mute to them as he stopped responding. The extended family complained about how the man and his fiancée were simply trying to control his brother’s wedding.

Even the Redditors spared no sympathy for the poster. They were of the opinion that a couple has complete freedom to plan a child-free wedding if they wish to and the rule should not be defied due to any special relationship that people hold with the bride or groom.

According to an article published by The New York Times, “Of 4,000 couples with 2024 wedding dates, 79.5 percent are in favor of kid-free weddings.” This trend is catching up with people as they seek to eliminate the disturbance caused by kids during an event that’s one of the most important in their lives.

The Redditors argued that if the stepson was in his teens and if the couple opposed his attendance at the wedding, then OP and his fiancée were justified in their actions. Or even if the couple invited other kids, excluding the 4-year-old stepson, then the complaints of the two would be reasonable.

However, the situation here was completely different. The bride and groom were not purposely trying to exclude that one child from the wedding. And to be absolutely honest, even if the kid was invited against the rule, what would a single child at the whole function do the whole time? Redditors also pointed out that this stepson’s attendance was not really important and they failed to understand why OP was making a mountain out of a molehill in this situation.

Many people also called him out for his willingness to break a life-long cherished bond with someone who has been there for him. They said that it was better that the groom found out how little his brother cared for him. Peeps also had a lot to say about the entitled and manipulative fiancée, labeling her a “bridezilla”.

Psych Central states, “Hearing the word ‘no’ or sensing a loss of control may not be fun. For some people, it’s more difficult to experience than for others. So, at times, an individual may resort to covert or underhanded strategies to achieve their desired outcome—this is known as manipulation tactics.”

It seems as though the entitled fiancée is actually using manipulative tactics to “drive a wedge” between the family and poster, just as his family had stated to him. It’s honestly sad that he can’t see through it. People online were also disappointed by his and the woman’s behavior.

And what about you? If you agree or disagree with the netizens and their verdict, just let us know in the comments. Also, if you have any thoughts about the matter, don’t hesitate to tell us, as you know, we are always delighted to hear from you!

He also faced backlash from Redditors for not caring about his brother’s big day and they even called out his entitled fiancée

