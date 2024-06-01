Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Insecure Groom Accuses Fiancée Of Prioritizing High Heels Over His Happiness, Drama Ensues
Couples, Relationships

Insecure Groom Accuses Fiancée Of Prioritizing High Heels Over His Happiness, Drama Ensues

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 17
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

17

ADVERTISEMENT

The wardrobe is an essential part of wedding planning. After all, everyone wants to look their best on the Big Day. Typically, we think it’s the bride who worries most about what she looks like. But the groom is also entitled to concern over his looks.

These soon-to-be newlyweds got into an argument over the bride wearing heels. The groom, struggling with insecurity because of his height, asked his bride-to-be to wear flat shoes. The problem was that the bride wished to wear heels. Unsure whether she was being unreasonable, the bride-to-be decided to consult with the Internet.

To know more about mitigating wedding wardrobe disagreements, Bored Panda reached out to wedding planner Jamie Wolfer. She was kind enough to educate us about the importance of the groom’s wishes for the wedding day and gave styling and wardrobe alternatives for couples of different heights.

More info: Wolfer & Co | Jamie Wolfer on YouTube | The Union Podcast

Although wearing heels can be uncomfortable, they’re still the classic footwear for brides

Image credits: Agung Pandit Wiguna (not the actual image)

This groom asked his future bride not to wear heels because he felt insecure about his height

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual image)

The bride-to-be clarified some things in a later update

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: higherGround77

Both the bride and the groom should feel comfortable on their Big Day

Popular media, such as movies and reality TV shows, would have us believe that only brides care about their appearances on their wedding day. However, it’s also perfectly normal for a groom to be concerned about his appearance during the Big Day.

Wedding planner Jamie Wolfer seconds this. “Absolutely, the groom should definitely have a say in how he looks on the wedding day! It’s his big day, too, after all. Everyone should feel their best and most authentic selves, and that includes choosing an outfit that reflects personal style and comfort. It’s all about feeling great and confident!”

However, neither partner should pressure the other to wear something they don’t want. Wolfer says that a groom having a say in the bride’s wardrobe is a bit more nuanced. “While open communication is key in any relationship, clothing choices, especially for such a personal event as a wedding, should ultimately rest with the individual wearing the outfit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s important that each person feels they are expressing themselves genuinely,” she explains. “Sharing thoughts and preferences can be part of the fun and collaborative spirit of wedding planning, as long as it’s done with respect and care for each other’s feelings and personal tastes.”

Image credits: Jeremy Wong (not the actual image)

Shoe inserts for the groom and flat shoes for the bride is one possible solution

In this particular story, the disagreement about the wedding day wardrobe stems from the groom’s insecurity about his height. Although for him, it might seem that the only acceptable solution is for the bride to compromise, there are other solutions, like opting for shoe inserts.

“Height differences can totally be managed with some clever wardrobe choices,” Jamie Wolfer says. “Shoe inserts are a great option for the groom if he’s looking to add a bit of height. They’re discreet and can make a big difference in how he feels standing next to his partner.”

“For the bride, opting for gorgeous flats instead of heels is a practical and stylish choice. Flats have come a long way, and you can find some stunning options that are every bit as bridal as a pair of high heels. Plus, they’re way more comfortable, which means you can dance the night away without a second thought about sore feet,” Wolfer adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

She points out that the most important thing is for the bride and groom to feel good on their wedding day. “At the end of the day, it’s all about how you both feel. If the height difference isn’t a big deal to you, embrace it! Weddings are about celebrating your unique love, not conforming to traditional standards.”

Image credits: Asad Photo Maldives (not the actual image)

Couples can find a compromise by clearly communicating what they both want and why

“Finding a compromise when couples have differing opinions on wedding day attire can actually be a fun and enlightening process,” Jamie Wolfer believes. She recommends both the bride and groom make lists of the things they definitely want to include (or exclude) from their wedding attire. “This could be anything from the style of the outfit to specific traditions they want to honor,” Wolfer says.

“Once you both have your lists, compare them! You might find that some priorities align, which makes those decisions easier. For the areas where you differ, discuss why those elements are important to you. Understanding the ‘why’ can sometimes make it easier to find [the] middle ground or even appreciate the other’s perspective more.”

What if the discussion starts to get a little heated? Wolfer reminds couples that it’s all about communication and respect. “Maybe introduce a rule where only one person speaks at a time, and the other truly listens without planning their counter-argument in their head. Sometimes, just feeling heard can make a big difference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And if you’re really stuck, don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Maybe there’s a way to incorporate both styles through accessories or a change of outfit partway through the day. Remember, it’s your day, and it should reflect both of your styles and personalities,” the wedding planner says.

Image credits: Gary Barnes (not the actual image)

Some people believed the bride had the right to wear whatever she liked

ADVERTISEMENT

Others thought both the bride and groom were inconsiderate of each other’s feelings

And some people thought the bride should put her fiancé first, not the shoes

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

17
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

17

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA but this sounds like an issue OP will be dealing with for the rest of her life if she goes forward with the marriage. Her fiance bringing in his mom too is such a red flag. I honestly think they need couple's counseling and he needs individual therapy before going forward with marriage because he obviously has insecurity issues and she shouldn't be expected to deal with that forever.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
lwolf1952 avatar
lwolf1952
lwolf1952
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love tall women so for the groom it sounds like a " you " problem. Question is will she be willing to put up with his insecurities for a lifetime? And what else is he insecure about? He should just go find someone shorter than him so he can feel secure in his fragile masculinity.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA but this sounds like an issue OP will be dealing with for the rest of her life if she goes forward with the marriage. Her fiance bringing in his mom too is such a red flag. I honestly think they need couple's counseling and he needs individual therapy before going forward with marriage because he obviously has insecurity issues and she shouldn't be expected to deal with that forever.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
lwolf1952 avatar
lwolf1952
lwolf1952
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love tall women so for the groom it sounds like a " you " problem. Question is will she be willing to put up with his insecurities for a lifetime? And what else is he insecure about? He should just go find someone shorter than him so he can feel secure in his fragile masculinity.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda