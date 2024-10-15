Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Shames Her Twin For Getting Pregnant With Deadbeat Dad Who Abandoned His 3 Kids With Ex
Family, Relationships

Lady Shames Her Twin For Getting Pregnant With Deadbeat Dad Who Abandoned His 3 Kids With Ex

Let’s face it, the cost of living has spiked like crazy almost everywhere, and even taking care of yourself has become super expensive. No wonder we often hear parents complaining about how difficult it has become to raise children, and being realistic in such scenarios is probably the best thing.

Well, the original poster’s (OP) twin was delusional to think her deadbeat boyfriend would turn over a new leaf for their child after he abandoned his ex and 3 kids. When her sister gave her the bitter truth to her face, the couple was furious and demanded she apologize.

More info: Reddit

Parents can’t act delulu and ignore the fact that the cost of raising a child has become insanely expensive

Image credits: halayalex / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s twin, Ashley, is dating a guy, Jared, whom she has never liked, but her sister is head over heels in love and even wants to marry him

Image credits: Outside_Panda_2516

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One day, the poster found out that Jared had abandoned his ex and 3 kids and Ashley knew about it and had harassed his ex that he chose her over them

Image credits: Outside_Panda_2516

Image credits: Sam Tv / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The couple also revealed to the poster that they’re pregnant, but got offended when she wasn’t happy because she felt that Jared was a deadbeat dad

Image credits: Outside_Panda_2516

Ashley expects her to apologize to him and even asked whether she’ll pay for half of the baby shower and gender reveal party as it’s her niece/nephew

In today’s story, Reddit user Outside_Panda_2516, tells us how her twin sister, Ashley, fell in love with a deadbeat guy, Jared, and wants to marry him, but OP has never really liked him. For good reason too because, one day when she was grocery shopping, a woman with 3 kids in tow came up to her and started accusing her of absurd things, thinking she was Ashley.

Apparently, Jared was her ex and a deadbeat dad to her kids whom he had abandoned to be with Ashley, and even Ashley had messaged the woman that he had chosen her so she should move on. It must have been a slap to OP’s face because she explained how their own father had been a deadbeat dad who had sent them both to therapy and it was sad that Ashley was with a similar sort of guy.

The poster confronted Ashley, who first denied it, but later said that since OP didn’t like dating men with kids, she had hidden it from her, but she replied that she was judging Jared because he was a deadbeat, not a father. Well, the twins ended up arguing about him, but that’s not where our story ends.

The couple invited OP over and revealed that they’re pregnant, but they got offended when she didn’t act happy about it. When she said it was because of deadbeat Jared, he even had the audacity to say that he wouldn’t be a deadbeat for this kid. Ugh, we smell lies! The poster left after this and Ashley came crying to her, but she shamed her and said he would leave her one day just like he left his ex.

Ashley later texted her and said she should apologize to Jared, and also asked OP to pay for half of the gender reveal and baby shower as she pays all the bills, while Jared has to pay child support. Of course, OP refused, but said she’ll attend the party.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the US, the average cost of raising a child from birth to age 18 is $237,482, according to research. Folks online pointed out that Jared seemed like a big old liar and they were sure he was lying about paying child support and making Ashley pay all the bills. They expressed their shock at how she has utterly failed to notice that he was a walking-talking-breathing red flag.

The main reason the poster shamed her sister was because their father was just as deadbeat as Jared and both of them had landed in therapy because of him. OP couldn’t believe that Ashley was stupid enough to fall back into the same vicious cycle.

As per Psychology Today, “People often pick partners who subconsciously remind them of their early caregivers. This can sometimes result in the repetition of unhealthy behavior patterns, thus the notion, ‘love is blind.’” Maybe Jared reminds Ashley of her deadbeat father whom, it seems, OP purely resents.

Folks told the poster that Ashley will come running back to her soon enough as soon as Jared abandons her too, and they’re pretty sure that he will. Another issue that people pointed out was how Ashley had the audacity to harass his ex and boast about how he abandoned them and chose her. 

Netizens claimed that even she sounds toxic and they’re both made for each other. Despite everything, they feel that although OP was right to shame Ashley, she should be there for her niece/nephew when Jared abandons her because the poor child will have nothing to do with the toxic couple.

If you were in OP’s shoes, what would you do? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online booed Jared but also expressed their annoyance at Ashley for harassing his ex, and they were pretty sure he’s going to abandon her too

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like a universal phenomenon where the guilty party is always angry, aggressive, and demands apologies from the person who has the balls to call them out for poor behavior.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My current hypothesis is that it's because there isn't an actual defence of their behaviour, unless they *force* a paradigm shift (by being angry, aggressive, and demanding apologies). Am open to other ideas.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
create_4beauty avatar
greenideas
greenideas
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think we can all see the trainwreck that's about to happen.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the way the pregnant twin is paying for everything already, but is insistent that he won't be a deadbeat dad.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
