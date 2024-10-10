Woman Wears White To Baby Shower: “Offended By My Attention-Seeking Behavior”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s generally off-limits to wear white to a wedding, for reasons we’re all too familiar with. But sporting this color at other events shouldn’t stir up any trouble, as long as the individual situation or invitation doesn’t state otherwise.

So imagine redditor Lost-Lobster-1644’s surprise when her long-time friend got mad and even kicked her out of the baby shower after she showed up wearing a patterned white dress. Confused about who was in the wrong here, she turned to the AITAH subreddit, asking for netizens’ unbiased opinions.

What this woman didn’t know is that it wasn’t supposedly fine to wear it to a baby shower too

“White is fine in my opinion, but it’s worth checking what the mother-to-be has planned to wear”

As one person rightly commented under the original poster’s story, “There are no banned colors at baby showers.” When it comes to white, it’s generally acceptable to wear it in Western cultures, but depending on certain circumstances, there might be some exceptions.

Fashion stylist Holly Macnaghten seems to agree. “White is fine in my opinion, but it’s worth checking what the mother-to-be has planned to wear also—much like a bridal party, you don’t want to take away attention from her!”

Perhaps the most important thing to consider before wearing white is the preferences of the mother-to-be. Therefore, it might be best to directly ask her if she agrees with guests wearing white. Some moms might love this idea, especially when the theme of the event is neutral or pastel. Others might prefer the opposite, particularly if they’re planning to wear it themselves and want to stand out.

Wearing white might also not be recommended in cooler seasons, as in the fall and winter, darker, richer colors are often preferred. If the event is a more formal one, white can sometimes be a bit too casual, so it’s important to assess the tone of the baby shower before committing to this color.

Anything pastel, floral or gingham is an absolute fool-proof option as a baby-shower guest”

Even though baby showers offer a bit more flexibility than other events, choosing what to wear to such an occasion can still be tricky. Therefore, Macnaghten recommends, “Whilst there are no real rules on what to wear, I always think it’s best to avoid anything too heavy or dark. Stay away from leather or black, for example, remember, it’s a sweet and joyful affair, not a girl’s night out! Anything pastel, floral or gingham is an absolute fool-proof option as a baby-shower guest,” she says.

When it comes to the types of clothes, stylist Hannah Schneider says that one can’t go wrong with a jumpsuit. It’s also not something that a lot of people wear, making it the perfect option. “A wide-leg jumpsuit will make you feel like a million bucks. You’ll also be able to get a little active and participate in all the shower games!”

Power suits are another great choice. “I like to have a little fun by wearing a classic jacket and pant set that’s colorful or incorporates a beautiful print,” shares stylist Catherine Grace O’Connell. Slip-on or wrap dresses are also some of the front contenders.

“A wrap dress made out of silk has that evening attire vibe to it, but it’s not too fancy for daytime occasions like a baby shower,” she explained. “The design is not too revealing and easy to move in, so you’ll feel comfortable. [Plus,] the relaxed silhouette fits every body type and gives you room to lose the belt if you overdid it at the dessert table and want more room to breathe,” advises stylist Katya Bychkova.

In colder months, layering is key, like adding a denim or leather jacket to a dress. Cozy sweaters or blazers can help warm up the outfit as well. If the event allows it, pants can be a possible choice too. Dressier ones with unique silhouettes, fun patterns, or colors can elevate the look.

“Don’t be afraid of pattern and color,” says professional planner Emily Butler. “A shower is a celebration. Dress the part!”

