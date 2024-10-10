Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Wears White To Baby Shower: “Offended By My Attention-Seeking Behavior”
Friends, Relationships

Woman Wears White To Baby Shower: “Offended By My Attention-Seeking Behavior”

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s generally off-limits to wear white to a wedding, for reasons we’re all too familiar with. But sporting this color at other events shouldn’t stir up any trouble, as long as the individual situation or invitation doesn’t state otherwise. 

So imagine redditor Lost-Lobster-1644’s surprise when her long-time friend got mad and even kicked her out of the baby shower after she showed up wearing a patterned white dress. Confused about who was in the wrong here, she turned to the AITAH subreddit, asking for netizens’ unbiased opinions.

It’s generally off-limits to wear white to a wedding

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

What this woman didn’t know is that it wasn’t supposedly fine to wear it to a baby shower too

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: look_studio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lost-Lobster-1644

“White is fine in my opinion, but it’s worth checking what the mother-to-be has planned to wear”

As one person rightly commented under the original poster’s story, “There are no banned colors at baby showers.” When it comes to white, it’s generally acceptable to wear it in Western cultures, but depending on certain circumstances, there might be some exceptions. 

Fashion stylist Holly Macnaghten seems to agree. “White is fine in my opinion, but it’s worth checking what the mother-to-be has planned to wear also—much like a bridal party, you don’t want to take away attention from her!”

Perhaps the most important thing to consider before wearing white is the preferences of the mother-to-be. Therefore, it might be best to directly ask her if she agrees with guests wearing white. Some moms might love this idea, especially when the theme of the event is neutral or pastel. Others might prefer the opposite, particularly if they’re planning to wear it themselves and want to stand out. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing white might also not be recommended in cooler seasons, as in the fall and winter, darker, richer colors are often preferred. If the event is a more formal one, white can sometimes be a bit too casual, so it’s important to assess the tone of the baby shower before committing to this color. 

Anything pastel, floral or gingham is an absolute fool-proof option as a baby-shower guest”

Even though baby showers offer a bit more flexibility than other events, choosing what to wear to such an occasion can still be tricky. Therefore, Macnaghten recommends, “Whilst there are no real rules on what to wear, I always think it’s best to avoid anything too heavy or dark. Stay away from leather or black, for example, remember, it’s a sweet and joyful affair, not a girl’s night out! Anything pastel, floral or gingham is an absolute fool-proof option as a baby-shower guest,” she says. 

When it comes to the types of clothes, stylist Hannah Schneider says that one can’t go wrong with a jumpsuit. It’s also not something that a lot of people wear, making it the perfect option. “A wide-leg jumpsuit will make you feel like a million bucks. You’ll also be able to get a little active and participate in all the shower games!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Power suits are another great choice. “I like to have a little fun by wearing a classic jacket and pant set that’s colorful or incorporates a beautiful print,” shares stylist Catherine Grace O’Connell. Slip-on or wrap dresses are also some of the front contenders. 

“A wrap dress made out of silk has that evening attire vibe to it, but it’s not too fancy for daytime occasions like a baby shower,” she explained. “The design is not too revealing and easy to move in, so you’ll feel comfortable. [Plus,] the relaxed silhouette fits every body type and gives you room to lose the belt if you overdid it at the dessert table and want more room to breathe,” advises stylist Katya Bychkova.

In colder months, layering is key, like adding a denim or leather jacket to a dress. Cozy sweaters or blazers can help warm up the outfit as well. If the event allows it, pants can be a possible choice too. Dressier ones with unique silhouettes, fun patterns, or colors can elevate the look.

“Don’t be afraid of pattern and color,” says professional planner Emily Butler. “A shower is a celebration. Dress the part!”

The author provided more information in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers agreed that a white dress should be fine for a baby shower

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

9

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Shelly Fourer

Shelly Fourer

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

Read less »
Shelly Fourer

Shelly Fourer

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh Hell no! No apology, no gift, no nothing. This is ridiculous. Etiquette dictates that you don't wear white to a wedding; there is no such rule for baby showers. Baby showers, by the way, are just opportunities for the future parents to extract gifts from their nearest and dearest. Pay for your baby's stuff yourself!

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Baby showers are, as far as I know, an American thing. People here would mock relentlessly anyone who dared to throw a gift grabbing party just because they're pregnant.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am pretty sure that's not thing not wearing white at a baby shower how very odd

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh Hell no! No apology, no gift, no nothing. This is ridiculous. Etiquette dictates that you don't wear white to a wedding; there is no such rule for baby showers. Baby showers, by the way, are just opportunities for the future parents to extract gifts from their nearest and dearest. Pay for your baby's stuff yourself!

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Baby showers are, as far as I know, an American thing. People here would mock relentlessly anyone who dared to throw a gift grabbing party just because they're pregnant.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am pretty sure that's not thing not wearing white at a baby shower how very odd

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda