MIL Demands Man To Pay For Hospital Bill After She Injures Herself Smashing The Gift He Gave Her

Certain people in our lives are just trickier to buy gifts for than others. Some folks in relationships find this to be particularly true with their in-laws. They might not know them well enough or get along with them, so an occasion requiring a gift for them becomes a bit of a headache.

But not for this guy. He thought that he picked out the perfect funny present for the woman who raised his spouse. However, it completely backfired, sending his mother-in-law to the hospital.

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with Kelsey Hartung, chief gift designer and founder of Give Wrapped, and Pippa O’Brien, gift expert and founder of Gifted Consulting, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about choosing gifts for the mother-in-law.

Picking out presents for certain people in our lives sometimes can require more effort

However, this guy picked out a gift he got for MIL quite easily, which completely backfired on him

44% of men and women experience issues with their mother-in-law

If we were to once again perpetuate the stereotype, most people have a rocky relationship with their mother-in-law. But is it a stereotype if science proves it to be true? Well, either way, a study published in The Evolutionary Psychological Science journal found that 44% of men and women experience issues with their mother-in-law, more than with their own mothers. Of course, not every mother-in-law is prone to clashing with their children’s spouses, but they’re still not the easiest to shop for.

To avoid situations like in this story from unfolding, we reached out to Kelsey Hartung, chief gift designer and founder of Give Wrapped, and Pippa O’Brien, gift expert and founder of Gifted Consulting, who kindly agreed to share some ideas for gifts for mother-in-law and told us what’s better to steer clear of.

Before buying a present for the mother-in-law, Hartung suggests that the person considers their relationship with her as well as her personality, interests, and lifestyle. “Think about what she enjoys. Does she love gardening, traveling, or reading? A good gift also depends on the relationship. If you’re close, something more personal can be meaningful. If you’re still getting to know each other, a classic, elegant gift is a safe choice,” she advised.

“And sometimes, a physical gift isn’t even necessary. A heartfelt handwritten card can be just as meaningful, or if the relationship doesn’t call for a gift, that’s okay too. But if you do give something, presentation matters. A beautifully wrapped gift can turn even the simplest present into something special,” Hartung said.

“Most in-laws do not expect a separate gift from their kid’s spouse,” additionally notes O’Brien. “So you can just choose a gift as a team and sign the card together—or even from the whole family if your in-laws are also grandparents.”

“If you know she doesn’t enjoy getting funny gifts, then stick to thoughtful ones instead”

It’s especially important to remember to reevaluate the relationship with the mother-in-law if the person is thinking about giving her a jokey present. “If she loves to have fun and joke around, then including a “gag gift” is ok. But you 100% need to give her something nice and non-joke-related in addition to the gag so she doesn’t feel like she’s being mocked or is unappreciated,” said O’Brien.

“If you know she doesn’t enjoy getting funny gifts, is easily upset or just doesn’t have a great relationship with you, then definitely steer clear of gag gifts and stick to thoughtful ones instead.”

“It depends on the relationship and her sense of humor. If she loves a good laugh and you know she’ll appreciate it, a playful gift can be great,” agreed Hartung. “But it should never be something that could be misinterpreted or feel like it’s at her expense. If there’s any doubt, it’s always better to go with something thoughtful.”

If the gifter feels hesitant about giving a funny present to their mother-in-law, there are plenty of other options. Here’s a little list that gift experts curated that makes for great ideas for presents for mother-in-law:

Gifts that help to relax : robes, slippers, spa certificates, luxurious self-care items.

: robes, slippers, spa certificates, luxurious self-care items. Meaningful gifts : a framed picture, a custom photo book, a digital frame preloaded with special moments.

: a framed picture, a custom photo book, a digital frame preloaded with special moments. Personalized gifts : custom stationery, monogrammed tote, gourmet treats.

: custom stationery, monogrammed tote, gourmet treats. Gifts that provide experiences : concert tickets, a gift card to a favorite restaurant, a walking tour/food tour, tickets to a play or sports game.

: concert tickets, a gift card to a favorite restaurant, a walking tour/food tour, tickets to a play or sports game. Gifts that align with her hobbies : gardening tools or plants, hiking gear, crafting supplies.

: gardening tools or plants, hiking gear, crafting supplies. Gifts that allow to spend time together : cooking a meal together, taking a shopping trip, going to a flower-arranging class, spending an afternoon at a museum.

: cooking a meal together, taking a shopping trip, going to a flower-arranging class, spending an afternoon at a museum. Gifts that are always a great compliment to receive: flowers, chocolates, wine, homemade baked goods, or nice coffee grounds/tea.

Gift experts also named some items to keep clear of to avoid any awkward situations. “Some gifts, though well-intended, can feel impersonal or even a little off the mark,” said Hartung.

“Avoid anything too practical—like household cleaning supplies, vacuums, or workout gear—unless she’s specifically asked for them. Even things like workout classes, diet-related products, or anti-aging products and treatments can send the wrong message. And while a generic “Best Mother-in-Law” mug might be easy, it doesn’t exactly make her feel seen or valued. If you’re unsure what to give, something simple but thoughtful can go a long way. A beautiful plant, fresh flowers, or a handwritten card can still show appreciation without the pressure of finding the “perfect” gift.”

