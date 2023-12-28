We’ve gathered some of the sweetest pictures that have been shared online of families, animals and friends spreading holiday joy. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that might remind you of the true spirit of the season, and be sure to upvote the pics that bring you a bit of warmth during this cold winter!

Christmas 2023 may be behind us, but I’m in absolutely no rush to tear down the decorations or lose the joy of the holiday season. So if you pandas are interested in keeping your Christmas spirit alive, we’ve got a heartwarming list down below that could melt any Scrooge’s heart.

#1 If My ICU Patients Forget For Just A Few Minutes That They're Stuck In ICU Over Christmas, Then It Is All Worth It Share

#2 Side Note: "My Fiancée And I Have Been Together Since 2014. Her Dad Has Always Been The Best. Tonight, Just Confirmed It" Share

#3 This Woman Brings A Bag Of Hats To The Shelter Every Year, Which She Knits From January To December Share

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Despite all of the hustle and bustle of shopping, preparing meals, baking endless amounts of cookies and attempting to make time for every single relative, the holiday season really can be a magical time. The end of the year welcomes plenty of time for reflection, and it’s great to have the chance to relax with loved ones during those beloved days off from work. If you have kids of your own or little ones in your family, it can be exciting to see the magic of Christmas through their eyes, and if you have the time, volunteering at soup kitchens can be a great way to give back to your community during this season of giving. The holidays are exactly what you make them, and in my opinion, it’s always worth it to make the best of them!

#4 A Coworker's Relative Got This Pup Without Consulting The Wife And Couldn't Keep It, So I Swooped In To Take Him In. First Family Dog, And My Wife And Daughter Are Ecstatic Share

#5 My Cat Lucy Is 20 Years Old, And I Want Her To Live Her Best Life, So We Drove Around To See Christmas Lights Tonight. I Think She Enjoyed It Share

#6 I Gave Mom A Blanket Made From My Dad's Shirts. This Is Her First Christmas Without Him Since He Passed In January 2021 Share

While Christmas is a time for many of us to gather with our families, it can also be a challenging time for those of us who can’t. If you’ve recently lost family members or don’t have the chance to travel and be close with them, I understand the feeling of dread that the holidays can bring. Over the past 5 years, I’ve only been able to see my family for one Christmas, and admittedly, I’ve shed a few tears the other 4 years. But just because you can’t see your closest loved ones doesn’t mean that Christmas is a lost cause. The Real Simple shared a piece recently detailing some of the best ways to spend your holidays if you’re on your own, and one suggestion is to find a way to volunteer.

#7 Every Year On December 1st Someone Puts A Knitted Hat On Top Of The Post Box At The End Of My Road. This Year's Is The Best So Far. It Looks Very Cute Share

#8 Christmas Dinner For The Homeless In London Euston Train Station Share

#9 My Father Has Early Onset Alzheimer's. I Brought My New Dog Home For Christmas This Year, And He Said, "I Know I'm Going To Forget A Lot, But I'm Going To Remember This Dog For A Long Time" Share

Just because you can’t be close to family doesn’t mean that you can’t make a difference or that you have to be completely alone. Visit your local food bank, volunteer at an animal shelter, buy gifts for children whose families can’t afford any, and donate clothing to unhoused individuals who are out in the cold. Consider fostering a pet or pet sitting as well, if you want to keep yourself from being completely alone. Volunteering can have a profound effect on your mental health and make your Christmas much warmer. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Fiancé And I Foster Dogs. For Christmas This Year, She Announced That We Were Adopting This Guy. He's The Cutest Share

#11 We Found This Little Mouse In Our Christmas Tree Today Share

#12 Someone In My County Set Up A Christmas Tree By Her Wildlife Camera And Caught These Share

While it may seem like everyone you know is spending time by the fireplace with their families or partners, that’s certainly not the case. Don’t hesitate to reach out to friends in your area who might be alone on Christmas as well. You could host a potluck, find a showing of a Christmas film, go look at Christmas lights or find somewhere to dine out with those who are also in need of some company. It can be a great way to bond with others, and it can be a surprisingly cozy way to spend an evening that would have otherwise been alone.

#13 It's Finally Done. I Crocheted And Knitted Pretend Food For My Niece As A Christmas Present. She's Almost Two. I Think We Are Going To Have A Great Time With All Of This Share

#14 Our Annual Tradition, To Any Delivery Drivers Reading This, We Really Appreciate You Share

#15 Lovely Of Him Share

Thankfully, today’s technology also makes it much easier to be without family on Christmas. With the simple touch of a button, you can video chat with your relatives or send e-cards to your friends. And if you’re really feeling festive, don’t hesitate to write physical cards for your family members or send them packages with freshly baked cookies and small gifts to let them know you’re thinking of them. Distance doesn’t mean you can’t send some holiday cheer to loved ones.

#16 My Dad Is A Professional Santa, And He Thought He Would Never Be A Grandpa. He's Been So Excited For Christmas Since My Baby Was Born Share

#17 That's The Sweetest Thing Share

#18 Apparently, I Got Piglets For Christmas. I'm So Excited Share

It can also be tempting to sulk and complain if you’re not looking forward to the holidays, but if you can manage to find even a bit of joy in them, it will be worth it. Bake your favorite cookie recipe even if you only want to eat a few, and share the rest with your neighbors. Watch your favorite feel-good holiday film, and buy that popcorn that reminds you of childhood movie nights. Take a drive to see the city’s best Christmas lights and drink hot chocolate, even if you have to do it alone. Find the little pieces of joy that you can’t have year round and embrace them. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I Didn't Get Any Christmas Presents This Year Except From My Landlord. He Has No Idea How Much I'm Struggling, And It Was The Best Gift For Me Share "Chris, I figured the best Santa gift for you would be, taking off half the January rent. So just pay $440 at the end of this month. -Jee"

#20 Ukrainian Soldiers Celebrating Christmas Share

#21 My German Shorthaired Pointer Got A Sibling For Christmas Share

Just like any other time of year, it’s important to take care of your mental and physical health around Christmas. Psychologist Yvonne Thomas, PhD told Real Simple, “Make a conscious effort to get enough sleep, eat right, exercise, laugh, and get emotional support from loved ones to maintain your physical and emotional health.” "The bottom line is...you still can find ways to broaden and add to your life and, as a consequence, grow emotionally stronger, even...when you might not be in person with your family and friends during the holidays,” Thomas added.

#22 This Is My Father-In-Law. My Mother-In-Law Spends Thousands Of Dollars Every Year Buying Different Items So My FIL Could Give Away Gifts At Hospitals, Churches, Schools, And Shelters Share

#23 I Recently Lost My Brother, And I Made These Pieces For My Family Out Of A Part Of A Christmas Tree He Chopped Down Last Year Share

#24 Workmate Knows I've Been Finding The Last Few Months Very Tough Financially. I've Only Known Him For Six Months, But He Got Me A Bag Full Of Things. This Guy Filled My Cupboards Share

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these wholesome photos, pandas. Whether you had a warm Christmas surrounded by loved ones or you’ve had a difficult time embracing the holiday spirit this year, we hope you’re able to look forward to the new year with a positive attitude. Keep upvoting the pics that bring a smile to your face, and if you’re looking for even more precious photos from Christmas, you can find Bored Panda’s article on the same topic from last year right here!

#25 Pub, Who Usually Would Charge £66.95 Per Person For Christmas Dinner, Is Offering Their Last Spaces For Free To Lonely Elderly People Share

#26 I Was Shocked To Get This In The Mail Today. Someone Found My Wallet, Which Was A Christmas Gift. All Cards And Cash Were Still In There Share

#27 My Dad Retired Last Year From The Post Office And Became A Professional Santa During The Holidays. I May Be Biased, But I Think He's The Best Santa I've Ever Seen Share

#28 This Man, Jeff Snowball, Walked Into B&M Store Wallsend Today, Spent £130 On Toys, Put Them All Straight Into The Cash For Kids Drop Off Trolley, And Walked Out Again. Such A Hero Share We just happened to be in the store at the same time and chased him across the car park for a photo! In his words: "No kid deserves to get nothing at Christmas." It's people like Jeff and the thousands of others who donate gifts that make all the hard work worth it. Thank you so much.

#29 People Down The Road Are Hosting A Free Market For Those In Need Through The Holidays Share

#30 In March, My Wife And I Built An Apartment In Our Home For A Ukrainian Family. Tonight, We Celebrate Christmas As A Family With Them And Their Friends Share

#31 For The Initial 8 Months Of Marriage, My Parents Maintained A Long-Distance Relationship, Exchanging Constant Letters. Going Through The Old Boxes, I Discovered Dad Even Mailed Our Cat Share "Hey Peachy,



I'll bet this is your first Christmas card. I hope you're behaving and leaving the tree alone. Just wait until we get a dog - then you'll have something to play with that can play back!



-Steve"

#32 Rather Than Issuing Parking Fines This Holiday Season, My City's Parking Inspectors Are Leaving Notes Asking People To Donate To A Food Bank Or Local Charity Share

#33 For 12 Years, We've Been Buying Our Grandpa Gifts That Feature Cows For Christmas. This Year We Got A Real-Life Cow To Show Up In Front Of His House Share His face and laughter was priceless and worth all the trouble!

#34 This Amazing Santa Share While my girlfriend was getting chemo, we ran into Santa, who was also getting a dose. After visiting the kids in the hospital, he was going to go to his job at the mall. He's trying to bring joy and holiday spirit to those around him while fighting to live.

#35 This Cute Christmas Eve Visitor Share

#36 Christmas 1991, When I Was 7 Years Old, My Dad Gave Me This 66cc Honda. He Spent 6 Months Secretly Rebuilding And Painting It To Look Just Like His Yamaha So We Could Ride Trials Together Share

#37 My Blind 18-Year-Old Clearly Loving The New Christmas Lights Share

#38 Last Christmas Me, And The Boys Took 100 Cheeseburgers And A Bunch Of Colas To An Orphanage Share Sadly, I'm not in a situation to do it again this year, so I just thought maybe I could encourage someone to do something nice this year if you're able to. It doesn't have to be big, only what you can.

#39 I Work At A Children's Hospital, And Today, Someone Donated This Gaming Station Share I've never heard of "Gamers Outreach," but they just helped make some kids' hospital stays a little more bearable, and I think that's awesome.

#40 This Year, My Family Will Spend Time Together Stuffing Stockings And Delivering Them To Homeless People Share

#41 My Teenage Daughter Painted A Picture For Christmas. She Knows I Love McLaren, F1, And Lando. The Effort She Put In Really Means The World To Me Share

#42 I Love My Grandma So Much. She Took Me In, 15 Years Ago, And No One Makes Me As Happy As She Does. We Had The Best Christmas This Year Share

#43 I Lost My Mom To Cancer Late This Year. Going Through Some Of Her Things, I Found This Present Made Out To Me. Needless To Say, It Means The World To Me Share

#44 My Boys Asked For An Xbox For Christmas. I Told Them We Couldn't Afford A Gift Like That This Year. However There Was A Really Good Sale And I'm Really Excited To Surprise Them Share

#45 Best Santa Ever Share I whispered to Santa: "He is blind and autistic and is very interested in Santa." He said: "Say no more" and immediately got down on the floor to greet my little man.

He talked to Matthew for a long time. Let him feel all over him. Told him to pull his beard, feel his hat, and talked about his red suit.

Then Santa said have you ever felt a real reindeer. Santa then carried him over to the display area. And had Matthew pet the taxidermy reindeer they had set up. It was great. My heart was full seeing Matthew so interested.

#46 There's A Woman I Greet To On The School Run Every Day. We're Strangers, But I Wrote Her A Christmas Card Thanking For Always Being So Kind To Me. This Morning, She Handed Me This Share

#47 Here Is My Opossum With Santa Share

#48 Every Dad Ever: I Don't Want Another Dog. Yet We Have 4 Dogs, And He Puts Dog Picture Ornaments On The Bottom Of The Christmas Tree So The Dogs Can See Themselves Share

#49 It's My Cat's First Time Seeing A Christmas Tree. I Think He Likes It Share

#50 Christmas Gift To Myself, A New House Share

#51 The Latest Batch Of Harry Potter Wands. Currently Trying To Turn 200 Before Christmas To Give To The Local Children's Hospital Share

#52 These Wholesome People Share Every year, my company hands out Christmas wishlists for kids who wouldn't otherwise get anything. This year, my team picked out 3 brothers asking for an Xbox 360 games and accessories. We figured we could do better than that and put this together for them.

#53 I Adopted 3 Dogs From The Shelter This Year And Decided To Give Them The Best Christmas I Possibly Could Share

#54 Our First Family Christmas Card - Never Been Happier, Never Been More Exhausted Share

#55 My Partner Made Me This Jar For Christmas. It Was A Full Of Small Envelopes With Little Things I Do That I Didn't Even Know Anyone Noticed. I Definitely Didn't Cry Share

#56 Wonderful News Share

#57 Michael Esmond Paid Off 36 Families' Utility Bills. He Found Out Who Was At Risk Of Having Their Power Turned Off. He Spent $4,600 Making Their Holidays A Little Less Stressful Share

#58 87-Year-Old Friends Got Together For The 64th Year In A Row To Bake Christmas Cookies. They Have Never Missed A December, Even Through Babies And Blizzards Share

#59 My Son's Girlfriend Bonded With My Mom Over Their Love For Frogs And Lizards And Made Her A Fairy Garden For Christmas. They Are All Wearing Friendship Bracelets Share

#60 I Made Cookie Trays For My Son's Real-Life Gaming Friends. He Thought I Was Making A Tray For The Group And Said That This Was "Excessive And Very Leslie Knope Of Me" Share

#61 My Father Made This Beautiful Christmas Tree. I Love It Share

#62 My Dad Dresses Up As A Santa Every Year So That He Could Entertain Local Kids. This Year He's Santa In A Snow Globe Share

#63 There's A Family In Our Church Who's In Need Of A Wonderful Christmas. So Today, With The Help Of Other Families, We Snuck Over Some Gifts For Them Share

#64 This 10-Year-Old Sweetie Had Been In The Shelter Since May, But On Christmas Eve, I Was Able To Give Her A Forever Home Share A little backstory on this sweet girl for anyone interested. Her name is Duchess, and she was surrendered in May, where she bounced to a few different shelters. The shelter I adopted her from doesn't know the complete story, but her previous owners have had her for 10 years. She grew up with asthma, and the reason for giving her up was "too many animals." She's probably going to require an inhaler in the future, but she purrs louder than an engine, and I'm beyond excited to have her in my family.

#65 When I Was Little, I Always Wanted An American Girl Doll, But We Could Never Afford One. Last Year For Christmas, My Parents Surprised Me With The American Girl Doll I Always Wanted Share

#66 My Girlfriend Got Her Dream Job And Told Me She Was Going To Give Me The Christmas I Never Had This Year. I've Never Seen So Many Presents For Me Under The Tree Share

#67 This Amazing Woman Helping Out Not Only A Patient But His Dog Too Share After this dog's owner was hospitalized, our resident was forced to give his dog to the Rome Humane Society. When our RN Jennifer heard about it, she immediately went there and adopted his dog so that she could bring him to visit while he completes his rehab.

#68 If You Are Alone Or Have Nothing To Do On Christmas Day, Pop Into Meet & Deep News For A Mince Pie And Some Christmas Cheer. You Don't Have To Buy Anything. We Just Want To See You Share

#69 I Introduced My Retired Bush Pilot Father To X-Plane 11 In VR This Christmas. He Was Blown Away Share

#70 My 97-Year-Old Grandfather Got Sick And Couldn't Attend His Halloween Costume Contest, But He Is All Better Now And Is Enjoying His Christmas Party Share

#71 My Mail Carrier Left Me This In My Mailbox, And It Just Warmed My Heart. He Works So Hard, Especially This Time Of Year, And He Is Just So Kind. People Like This Restore My Faith In Humanity Share "Chelsey,

this time of year, I get recognized and thanked by a lot of the folks on my route, but this year, I wanted to flip the script and thank the people who I appreciate. Thank you for always being so kind and sweet whenever I come up to drop off packages. I just wanted to say thank you, and I appreciate you. There's so much negativity today, so I think there should be more emphasis on those who make a positive impact. Thank you for being you, continue being you, and keep being positive. It's what the world needs right now.

-Matt

P.S. And your little dog too."

#72 I Missed My Connecting Flight And Was Crying By Myself When These Two Complete Strangers Came Up To Me And Helped Me Cheer Up Share We chatted while waiting for our plane and played card games. Thank you so much, Matt and Levi. Truly great guys. Happy holidays!

#73 My Daughter's First Christmas Share

#74 I Bought My First Home Ever, And Tonight Was The First Time I've Ever Hung My Own Christmas Lights. It's Not Much, But I Think It Looks Good Share

#75 I Will Celebrate Christmas With No Family, But It Didn't Stop Me From Cooking Myself A Healthy And Delicious Meal. Merry Christmas, Everyone Share

#76 I Brought My Beautiful Girl Home From The Shelter Just In Time For Her First Christmas With A Family Share

#77 My Boyfriend Surprised Me With The Best Christmas Present Ever. Meet Arya Share

#78 My Sister Used To Always Have Her Favorite Vicks Inhaler. Now That She's Gone, We Turned Them Into Ornaments, So She'd Still Be A Part Of Our Christmas Celebration Share

#79 My Wife And I Are House Parents For At-Risk Youth, And Today We Are Celebrating Christmas. A Lot Of These Kids Have Never Experienced A "Real" Christmas Before Coming To Our Home Share

#80 The "Victoria Fish Bar" Team Providing Free Meals To The Unfortunate And Lonely People Share The "A" team at Victoria Fish Bar in Whitchurch has decided to be open on Christmas Day. Homelessness has been on the rise in Cardiff, and we think we need to make a difference as influential members of this community. Hence, on Christmas Day 12-3 pm, we shall be open for all homeless, elderly, and vulnerable people, providing free meals to all those who come. We realize that not everybody has the luxury of having a nice warm meal with family and friends at a loved one's house, so we will try very hard to emulate such an experience. So, to those who are homeless, elderly, or vulnerable, come and join us, and we can experience this great time together.

#81 We're A Little Late, But Here's My Favorite Christmas Gift. After Nearly 30 Hours And Tons Of Intense Moments, This Little Guy Was Put Into My Arms Share

#82 My Son And I Showing Off Our Matching Christmas Tree "Tattoos" Share

#83 A Heartfelt Christmas Card From My Friend's Newspaper Girl Share "To: The two women (I think) and their dog



Happy holidays from your newspaper delivery girl! I have not spent a lot of time talking to the two of you, but when I have, you've been very kind to me. I'm very grateful for that. And, on a more personal level, I also want to thank the two of you for being yourselves. I apologize if I've made an incorrect assumption, but the two of you are together, correct? As a young queer (bisexual) kid, it means a lot to see queer adults out (in all ways) and about being happy and just living their lives.



Merry Christmas! (if you celebrate it)



I hope the two of you enjoy your movie!



From: The girl who delivers your newspapers"

#84 Christmas For 2 Boys. It's Not Top Of The Line, But I Think They'll Love It! Most Excited I've Been For Christmas Share

#85 Due To Covid, My Dad Has Been Away From Home For Months. Today He Came With Christmas Gifts And Not Gonna Lie I Cried A Bit Share

#86 With Everything Such A Mess With The House Fire, We Kinda Canceled Christmas. My Stepson Still Took The Time To Look Up My Birthstone And Pick Out A Necklace For Me For Christmas Share I almost cried. I love my little family so much.

#87 Proudest Day Of My Life. I Bought My Mom A Brand New iPad For Christmas. She's So Happy And Even Cried A Bit. She's The Best Mom I Could Ever Have. Merry Christmas Share

#88 It's Mr. Meatpie's First Christmas Share

#89 Making Felt Ornaments For My Son Who Was Born On Christmas Eve 2019. I Have A Few More To Go, But I Am Proud Of What I've Done So Far Share

#90 This Wholesome Neighbor Share My next-door neighbor lives on a fixed income, and sometimes I give him my empty cans so he can get a few bucks. Today, he gift-wrapped 3 (full) cans of PBR and dropped them off for me as a Christmas gift.

#91 During The Pandemic, I Fell Into A Depression, Wondering If I Was Worthy Of Love. This Year I Moved Across The World To Be With An Amazing Woman. Merry Christmas Share

#92 I Wear Pink As A Tribute To My Grandmother, Aunt And All Other Lives Lost To Breast Cancer Share

#93 These Messages In A Bottle Are Christmas Gift For My Boyfriend To Remind Him How Much I Love Him Share

#94 My Boys Were Concerned That Santa Won't Come For Christmas, Since We Don't Have A Fireplace In Our House. So, I Decided To Build One This Week Share

#95 My Sister Lost Her Christmas Present. It Must Have Been In The Bag We Returned To Lands' End Because Two Weeks Later, We Got A Package From Them With The Lost Letter And A Gift Card Share

#96 This Cowboy From The Kendall County Provided An Early Christmas Gift To Mothers At A Local Heb By Providing Them With Gift Cards Share

#97 The Mother And Daughter Found My Tortoise Over 6 Miles Away, Who's Been Missing Since Before Christmas. They Tracked Me Down On Social Media And Brought Him Home Tonight Share

#98 Our Rescue Kitten Panther Has Discovered His First Christmas Tree Share

#99 This Cute Mug, My Dad Got My Mum For Christmas This Year Share

#100 My Sister Sent This To Me For Christmas. I've Been The Proud Uncle Of Her Two Daughters For 8 And 7 Years Share I said: "I hope I've earned it".

She said: "You definitely have".

#101 I Was Alone For Christmas, But My Old Polish Coworker Gave Me A Ton Of Leftovers Share

#102 My 3 Kids Wanted To Spread Some Christmas Cheer And To Give Back. So We Made Some Ornaments To Hand Out Share

#103 The Present I Made For My Adoptive Parents Share