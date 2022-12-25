Meanwhile, for some more cheerful and soul-healing Xmas stories, you can look through our earlier posts here (2021) and here (2020) . Check them out when you’ve enjoyed this one to the fullest.

We got in touch with British comedy writer Ariane Sherine , the author of ‘The How of Happy,’ for a chat about prioritizing our loved ones, the importance of giving them our undivided attention, and learning how to be kind. You’ll find our full interview with her below, dear Pandas.

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected this list of the most uplifting and heartwarming Christmas posts to remind you that kindness is all around us. Scroll down and prepare to have your faith in humanity restored!

But the blunt truth is that 2022 has been one of the worst years in recent memory. And many people are celebrating the holidays under the shadow of war, illness, and poverty. It’s difficult times like these that we need something to hold on to more than ever—a reminder that there is hope and love and goodness out there in the world.

It’s often during the holiday season that we remember that we should prioritize our family and friends, instead of furiously running the rat race, lured by the prospect of getting more cheese (literal or metaphorical, you choose).

#1 The Amazon Driver Who Delivered My Package At 6 PM On Christmas Eve

#2 What An Incredible Christmas Miracle

#3 My Wife Had To Leave For A Business Trip For Six Weeks, And I Remodeled Her Room As A Christmas Surprise. I Don’t Have Anyone Else To Share It With Until She Comes Back

For us, Christmas is about giving our loved ones the affection and attention that they deserve. Human beings are very social creatures, and acts of kindness are our bread and butter: it’s the glue that holds us all together. Without altruism and self-sacrifice, there would be no civilization as we know it. And without gifts to show how much we care, it would be far harder to build trust. Bored Panda reached out to writer and happiness expert Ariane for her opinion on how to focus on what truly matters in life. We were interested to get her take on how we can remember to show how much we love our nearest and dearest throughout the year, and not just when Christmas rolls around. “It's difficult as life often gets in the way. But I try to do something nice for my daughter each week,” the author of ‘The How of Happy’ opened up to Bored Panda. Some of the small, kind things she does is buy her daughter her fave chocolate and leave her a nice message on their message boards.

#4 My Wife And I Don't Have Kids Yet, So We Take Our Dog Out To Look At The Christmas Lights. He Absolutely Loves It

#5 Every Year My Parents Recreate The Christmas Card Our Friends Send Them Of Their Kids, Here's Last Year's

#6 Our Star This Year Cancer came fast and aggressive.

He had lymphoma. It spread fast causing him to go to liver failure.

Couldn't do surgery, liver couldn't handle chemo.

He was only 4…

He was the best boy.



It will be quieter this Christmas without him….



Dogs are family

It’s the intent and emotions behind the gift rather than the physical gift itself that’s important. “It doesn't have to be an extravagant gift or gesture—something as small as a kindly note can lift their spirits. Also, pay attention to what they say and do and ask them about it. 'How did the concert go?' or, 'Is your aunt feeling better now?' shows that you care and listen to what they say,” Ariane said that our time and attention are invaluable. They’re what matters, not the price tag or the wrapping paper.

#7 In New Zealand, The Police Are Offering Free Gift Wrapping For Christmas This Year

#8 Family Has An Outdoor Gathering For Christmas That I Can't Join (I Have Covid). My Niece Really Doesn't Want Me To Be Alone And Has Stayed By My Window For The Past 45min

#9 Kiwi Is Cancer And Cone Free For Christmas

We also wanted to understand why people give out gifts at all. Writer Ariane was kind enough to illuminate this for us. “It's a physical demonstration of our love and shows that we care about them. But again, gifts don't have to be expensive—you can give the gift of time and effort instead,” she told Bored Panda.

#10 This Morning I Was Able To Surprise My Husband With A Special Christmas Gift

#11 My Daughter's Boyfriend Just Showed Me What His Christmas Surprise For Her Is Going To Be

#12 Me Dying Of Cancer Over The Spring vs. Me Happy And Healthy Spending Christmas With My Beautiful Family

“So you can make cards, a photo book, or fill a jar with scraps of paper containing happy memories or loving sentiments. Often these homemade gifts will mean more to the recipient than lavish presents,” she explained what we can do if we feel like we can’t come up with any original ideas for good gifts.

#13 Merrymaking With The Family Merry Christmas From West Oakland To You And Your Family

#14 My First Boyfriend And Our First Christmas Tree

#15 Every Year We've Taken A Cousins' Christmas Photo Since We're Kids. I Have Covid But Refused To Miss It

Finally, Bored Panda asked Ariane about how someone might start to learn how to be kind and charitable if they’re unsure of where to start. “Like Ebenezer Scrooge? I think you need three ghosts to come and visit you on Christmas Eve!” she quipped, adding that it’s best to take small steps. “Maybe start with cards, then graduate to gifts and gestures. But one of the greatest gifts you can give is truly listening to people. Just giving them your time,” the author of ‘The How of Happy,’ said.

#16 Gnomes I Made As Gifts For Family From My Late Father-In-Law's Shirts. The Man Loved Christmas And Plaid, So

#17 My Grandparents Are Still Using The Star They Bought From A Gas Station, For Their First Christmas Together Over 55 Years Ago. Love Them So Much

#18 Bought A Machine For Christmas, Never Sewed Before So I’m Pleased With The Outcome

“Maybe invite them round, make them a pot of their favorite tea and biscuits, and have a catchup? And then, if they invite you back to theirs, bring a thoughtful gift you know they'll love,” Ariane said how we can lay the groundwork for a long-lasting, solid relationship.

#19 My Family Has Tree Ornaments For Pets We Have Had In The Past 10 Years. My Mom Says It's So They Can Still Join Us On The Holidays

#20 My Mom Loves Yellow Ochre And Van Gogh. I Painted This And Gave It To Her For Christmas

#21 The Wife's Christmas Present Arrived Early. This Is Appa

Previously, Bored had spoken to priest and psychologist Dr. Fraser Watts, about the spirit of giving. He explained that if we ever happen to receive a gift we’re not entirely happy with, we ought to imagine what our loved ones felt when choosing or making it. We should value the effort they put in, not the actual physical thing.

#22 My Cat Got A Christmas Card From The Kids Across The Street

#23 My Grandma Is The One That Got Me Into Video Games, And For Christmas This Year She Absolutely Killed It. I Love You Nana

#24 My Dog Hates Getting Rain/Wind In His Eyes, So My Dad Got Him Goggles For Christmas For When They Go Hiking

Meanwhile, during an earlier interview, Vanessa King, the Head of Psychology at ‘Action for Happiness,’ told Bored Panda that people keep themselves happy when they go out of their way to help others. What’s more, there’s an evolutionary basis for altruism. When we’re kind to eat other, we build trust and maintain our social relationships with other members of the group. Meanwhile, our biology rewards us for this. “When we do things for others, it activates the reward center in the brain, so when we give a gift, it feels the same as receiving a gift,” she explained.

#25 Local Supermarket Giving Away All Its Unsold Christmas Veg For Free To Cut Down On Food Waste

#26 A Black Santa At My Local Walmart

#27 Reached Out To My Local Foster Care And Received A List Of What Each Kid Wanted

As we're covered recently on Bored Panda, gifts aren't essential for happy and healthy relationships. Though, if you're with someone who places a lot of importance on them, you can use the act of gift-giving as a way to show that you care about them and that you understand what they value. Far more important than all of this, however, is helping the people you care about feel loved, understood, appreciated, wanted, and respected.

#28 Christmas 2020, Battling Lymphatic Cancer vs. Christmas 2021, Celebrating 8 Months In Remission. Yet Smiling In The Face Of Life And Death

#29 My Daughters Got Their Christmas Present A Little Early. Meet Freyja

#30 My Son Is The Real Life Version Of The Book He Got For Christmas

#31 I Was Orphaned Early This Year. My Teacher Is Starting The Adoption Process, And Here's An Ornament She Got For Our New Family

#32 My Friend Joe Made Me A Wooden Christmas Tree As My Gift For Christmas. My Heart Is So Full

#33 This Man Pulled 8 People Out Of A Burning Bus On Christmas Eve

#34 I Made A First Christmas Ornament For My Daughter And Son-In-Law

#35 Got Grandpa An Upgrade For Christmas. i7 11700k, 1050ti. He's Been Running XP On A Pentium III, 667mhz, For Almost 20 Years Now

#36 This Will Be The First Christmas At My Own Place

#37 My 6-Year-Old Step-Son Wanted Nail Varnish For Christmas So We Got Him It And Did His Nails On The Christmas Day His nan is old-fashioned and didn't approve so he scratched it off. He told me he liked having painted nails so today we sat and did each other's nails ready to show his nan when she picks him up tomorrow.



#38 This Is The Same Man That Once Made A 10-Foot Tall Star Covered In Christmas Lights That He Mounted To The Roof Of The House Growing Up. This Is Very On-Brand For Him

#39 My Mom Has Been Working From Home Due To Covid And She’s Always Joked That The Dogs Are Her New Bosses. So For Christmas, I’m Printing These Out To Frame For Her Office

#40 7 Years Ago, My Mental Health Was In A Dark Place After A Friend Kicked Me Out Of Their House. 7 Years Later, I'm Sober, In Active Recovery, And Have My First Christmas Tree

#41 Christmas Is A Day For Cheer, No Matter Your Circumstances

#42 I Saved The Flowers From My Grandma’s Funeral Service, Pressed Her Favorites, And Put Them Inside Of Photo Frame Keychains For Her Daughters And Husband For Christmas

#43 Somehow I Finally Got My First Christmas Tree Today

#44 Forever Home For Christmas This here is Ebony, she’s approximately 3 months old and is a lab mix. She was my gift to my parents for Christmas I have two dogs already bag home, they’re both 10 years old but they’re not doing good. One of them developed diabetes and the other one has been throwing up (we’re taking her to vet ASAP). We’re hoping that some of the habits behind our dogs will rub off onto our newest family member. (This is me in the picture btw)



#45 This Is Grandma, A Stray Cat I Found At Work. She Just Had A Christmas Miracle I Could Have Never Anticipated, And Now My Heart Is Full

#46 I Made This Little Guy For A Christmas Present, 100% Hand-Made

#47 Today Is World Smile Day. Looking At This Always Makes Me Smile. A Very Special Request Last Christmas

#48 I Cooked Christmas Dinner For Me And My Wife. After Really Struggling With Chronic Pain And Depression This Felt Like A Huge Achievement

#49 Pure Joy

#50 My Family (Me And My Dad) Have This Thing We Do Every Year Where We Put Out Snacks For Delivery Drivers At Christmas, And It’s So Wholesome Seeing Their Reactions

#51 I've Been Struggling With Mental Health For Some Time. A Friend Of Mine Gifted Me A Self-Made Advent Calendar With 24 Selfcare Tasks To Complete Each Day Till Christmas

#52 Our Realtor Gave Us A Christmas Ornament Of Our New House

#53 This Christmas Tree Farm Has Newfies That Will Cart Your Tree To Your Car For You

#54 Our Garbagemen Left Us A Christmas Card In Our Mailbox

#55 I Adopted A Family This Christmas. They Couldn't Afford A $12 Matchbox Car For Their Son. When I Saw Their Car Had Bald Tires And Missing Lugs, I Decided To Help Them Out Too

#56 My Parents Finally Accepted My Name Change After Three Years. They Got Me A Necklace With My New Name On It For Christmas

#57 My Friend Had To Miss Our 15-Year Tradition Of Watching Non-Christmas Movies Together This Year. Then This Arrived In The Mail Unexpectedly This Week

#58 I Baked Over 200 Dozen Cookies For Christmas This Year

#59 Growing Up, My Father Stomped On My Tamagotchi Because It Woke Him Up In The Middle Of The Night. 20 Years Later, A Coworker Bought Me A Tamagotchi For Christmas I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to open a present.

