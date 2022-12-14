We know you’re busy and you don’t have time to sit down and come up with a Christmas card message for every single member of your family (and we get it — those things take forever). But it’s not going to be a problem anymore! Here’s a list of quick, easy-to-use Merry Christmas wishes that will make your card just as thoughtful as if you’d spent hours crafting the perfect message for your dear ones. You can use these small holiday greetings literally anywhere: in your card, on the envelope, in the body of a letter, on the gift’s packaging… even just jotting them down on a sticky note is better than nothing! Either way, make sure to spread some love during the holiday season: these Christmas wishes are sure to make their recipients smile — and, who knows, maybe even cry a little bit.

Merry Christmas, everyone! Are you done decorating your home and buying gifts for friends and family? Good good. December 25th is just around the corner, and that means you need to start thinking about Christmas cards now. More specifically, what to write inside of them. But very few chosen ones can say they’re a natural when it comes to writing heartfelt Christmas greetings on a card.

#1 Please note: Christmas is canceled! Apparently you told Santa that you've been good this year... he died laughing!

#2 No matter what gift I find under the Christmas tree, you're all I need. Merry Christmas to my sweetheart.

#3 Wishing that your Christmas sparkles with festive cheer, like the shining star that you are.

#4 May you receive all that you desire for and dream for. May this Christmas bring you all that you need in life. Merry Christmas!

#5 Cheers to warm holiday memories!

#6 I hope your holiday celebrations are full of lots of fun, surprises, and magic!

#7 Merry Christmas! With many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.

#8 The 3 stages of man: He believes in Santa Claus. He doesn't believe in Santa Claus. He is Santa Claus. Congratulations on finally making it to stage 3! Merry Christmas ol' man.

#9 Seeing you takes all the stress out of the Christmas season. Thanks for filling my holidays with joy and love.

#10 You are so special to me. I love sharing life and love with you. May all your wishes come true this Christmas.

#11 A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A blessed Christmas to you!

#12 Merry Christmas! We're so sorry you've been ill and hope you are feeling stronger and better every day. May this holiday season be a time of rest as you recover, and the New Year be full of hope for better days ahead.

#13 Wishing your holiday season be filled with sparkles of joy and love. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

#14 Hope this festive season will bring good luck and good health for you and your family. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

#15 Thanks for brightening my life with your love and support. I want you to know that you are everything that I have ever dreamt of. Merry Christmas!

#16 Your tender touch and your warm hug light my heart up like the stars that shine and sparkle on top of the Christmas tree. I love you!

#17 Let the warmth of this holiday season bring happiness and comfort to your life. May all your stress go away, and all your dreams are fulfilled. Merry Christmas!

#18 Sharing with you the glory, the wonder, the miracle of this Holy Season. Have a Blessed Christmas and New Year.

#19 Favorite foods and favorite faces are the reasons why Christmas is my most favorite festival. I love all of you! Merry Christmas!

#20 The festive cheer of this magical season reminds me of all the beautiful Christmas moments I spent with you guys. I wish to be with you this time too!

#21 Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

#22 May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas!

#23 In this loveliest of seasons may you find many reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas and lots of love from our family to yours!

#24 The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.

#25 May your Christmas shine brightly with joy and goodwill!

#26 Christmas. The only time of the year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks.

#27 One of the nice things about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with a present.

#28 One sure sign that you're getting older is how Santa seems to look younger each year. Cheers to another year of holiday fun!

#29 May your eggnog be spiked with plenty of rum to get you through this holiday season. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

#30 You're a lot like some of my Christmas tree ornaments. Bright, colorful. and a little bit cracked!

#31 I hope you love the present you told me to buy for you. Merry Christmas!

#32 Whatever is beautiful. Whatever is meaningful. Whatever brings you happiness. May it be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year.

#33 There's nothing like a well-lit Christmas tree to remind me of all the fun we had together as children. Wishing you a holiday season as full of wonder as when we were young! Merry Christmas.

#34 We're so grateful that you could be here to celebrate the holidays with us and share in our good cheer! May our hopeful wishes follow you home and warm you through the New Year.

#35 May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow for your lovely family, just as our childhood memories of holidays past are such happy recollections now. Wishing you lots of love, joy, and happiness. Merry Christmas!

#36 Now that the kids are out of the house, you can rest easy for Christmas! Wishing you a relaxing and stress-free holiday.

#37 I always feel like a kid again when Christmas comes around. You know what that means... let's get up to some holiday mischief!

#38 It wouldn't be Christmas without you. So glad to have you with me, year after year.

#39 Wishing you Holidays filled with fun and laughter, and very best wishes for a fabulous New Year! I can't wait to celebrate NYE with you!

#40 Christmas is extra special when you spend it with people you care about, and I'm so lucky I get to spend it with you! Thank you for welcoming us into your home these holidays and making us feel so special. Merry Christmas!

#41 May this Christmas bring you much joy and happiness, and may your New Year be merry and bright. Thanks for being such a great friend!

#42 Hooray, it's the holidays! I hope you have a great Christmas, and I can't wait to celebrate the New Year with you!

#43 I hope your halls are decked with joy, love, and laughter. And may the New Year be full of adventure and fun! You deserve it!

#44 On this Christmas Day, may you have everything you need to fill your home with peace and bliss. Wishing you a New Year full of promise and new opportunities!

#45 The spirit of Christmas is bright and magical. When you start to feel it, it will enchant you with hope and wonder that lasts beyond the holiday season.

#46 You are the gift I ask Santa for every year! I couldn't wish for a better gift than spending Christmas with you.

#47 Being with you for Christmas makes me feel like a child again. Except, instead of anticipating my presents, I'm looking forward to our kisses.

#48 I've been waiting all year to spend Christmas with you! Now that it's here, I can't think of any gift I'd want any more than this. Merry Christmas, my love!

#49 My love for you shines brighter than the lights on the tree. Merry Christmas!

#50 If I could package my heart and send it to you for Christmas, I would. Since I can't, this card will have to do.

#51 Happy Holidays! Hope your Christmas isn't a chore. Enjoy some relaxation time!

#52 Wishing you a Happy Christmas with your loved ones.

#53 We may not be together for Christmas, but I'm with you in spirit. Merry Christmas, I miss you.

#54 New Year? Yes please! Here's to better times ahead for us all! Wishing you a very happy Christmas and a safe and healthy 2023.

#55 From our bubble to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season! Stay safe and take care.

#56 Sending you all our love and merry Christmas wishes. We might be apart today, but you're always in our hearts. Take care and stay safe in these uncertain times. We miss you!

#57 Though I won't be able to see you this Christmas, be assured I will be thinking of you all day.

#58 I'm cooking your favorite dish this Christmas in your honor. We're thinking of you and miss having you here for the celebration.

#59 This holiday season, I find myself wishing you were here with me. I'm sending you a hug through the mail and wishes for a beautiful Christmas celebration.

#60 Even though you're far away, you'll be in my thoughts this Christmas Day. Sending you my warmest wishes for a very merry Christmas.

#61 You've always made Christmas a special time for me. Now, I hope you can feel my love and gratitude from far away. Wishing you a Merry Christmas with all my heart.

#62 May the holiday season end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas!

#63 You are truly amazing and work so hard, thank you for all your efforts this year. I hope you have a very happy holiday season!

#64 Merry Christmas! May this festive Christmas season brings all the success for you.

#65 Merry Christmas! And best wishes for a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year.

#66 Merry Christmas! May your days ahead be as vibrant as this festive season. May you shine as bright as the Christmas lights because you deserve it all. Have a great year and a wonderful life ahead!

#67 I wish happiness surrounds you all around on this happy occasion. I hope you’ll have a great time with your friends and family!

#68 Wishing you a joy-filled Christmas season. May your holidays be spent in good cheers and unforgettable moments. Have a great time this Christmas!

#69 To all the amazing people who dwell in my heart, I wish all of you nothing but infinite joy and immeasurable happiness on this Christmas brings! Merry Christmas to you all!

#70 I love you with all my heart and I want you to know that there is no one in this world who can make me happier than you. Merry Christmas sweetheart!

#71 May the spirit of Christmas be with you all around the year!

#72 May every little thing from your Christmas wishlist come true. Have a magical and blissful holiday season this Christmas!

#73 Be thankful for all the sweet memories this year has offered you so far. May the faith and serenity descend on you. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023.

#74 May the unconditional love of God be with you the entire time. Here’s to a season of blessings and beyond. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

#75 It doesn’t matter if we are together or far apart; we’ll always be in each other’s thoughts every Christmas there is and there will be!

#76 If I’d have to choose between good moments on a Christmas and you, I’d choose you. Because I know good moments will come following you!

#77 Santa will have a hard time picking the perfect gift for me this year since the best one out there already exists in my life! Merry Christmas, my love!

#78 Sending lots of Christmas kisses to my wonderful sweetheart. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, babe.

#79 A Christmas is a reward for those who believe in Christ. It comes with a promise that Christ will never abandon his dear followers. Merry Christmas!

#80 May this holy season of Christmas bring the lord’s blessing to your home. May all your wishes come true and your desires are fulfilled! Happy Christmas!

#81 Christmas brings about a bounty of joy and messages of hope. May the spirit of Christ ignite within our hearts forever! Merry Christmas!

#82 Hope this Christmas brings you new opportunities and gives you great ideas. Let Christmas also bring you wealth and happiness. Have a great time with friends and family. Merry Christmas!

#83 You’re one in million to me. A friend like you is all that I need to feel special on Christmas eve! Thanks for always being there for me!

#84 Let the wonders of this holy season brighten your life and gladden your heart. Wishing you a Christmas filled with the love and care of your dear ones.

#85 Wishing my dearest friend a fun-filled, cheerful, and memorable Christmas season. May all your prayers be answered and your desires be fulfilled.

#86 Your friendship is the firework that makes my every Christmas a memorable one. You deserve a box full of blessings this Christmas!

#87 Merry Christmas, buddy! May the coming year bring you tons of beautiful memories and blissful moments. The fun has just started!

#88 Merry Christmas to my precious family! You are what makes Christmas special and delightful!

#89 May all your moments be filled with tremendous happiness and astounding cheerfulness. Wishing all of you a remarkable Christmas season!

#90 Every Christmas is a time to be in touch with so many wonderful people under the same roof. I’m really proud to be a part of this family!

#91 May the advent of Christmas invite good health, prosperity, and fortune in our house. Merry Christmas, everyone!

#92 Wishing a merry Christmas to my lovely parents. I would be nothing without you two, and I am so lucky to have parents like you. Stay blessed and enjoy the festivities!

#93 From our home to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season! Stay safe and take care.

#94 Wishing you a joyous Holiday season and a happy and peaceful New Year.

#95 Best wishes for the Holidays, and for health and happiness throughout the coming year.

#96 Sending you my best wishes for a fabulous festive season from across the miles. Happy holidays!

#97 Thank you for being such an important part of my life. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and that the coming year is full of many blessings for you and your family.

#98 Don we now our ugly sweaters... let's party! Merry Christmas!

#99 May the Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love, and your life with laughter. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and we look forward to seeing you in 2023.

#100 They say the best gift around the tree is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas surrounded by your precious family, and many blessings for this year.

#101 They say that friends are the family you choose. I'm so glad to get to spend some time with my chosen family this holiday season.

#102 Cookies and cakes and spices and cocoa... when it starts to smell like Christmas, it's hard not to get into the spirit. Here's a little something to spread Christmas cheer around your home.

#103 They say "It's all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list." Let's hope he wasn't paying close attention to us this year! Thanks for being such a great friend, it's been fun spending time with you over the year. Here's to a fabulous 2023!

#104 Meet me under the mistletoe. I'll be there with bells on.

#105 We may not be able to celebrate Christmas together this year, but just remember that you are always in my thoughts. With love from the bottom of my heart.

#106 May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of His love at Christmas and always.

#107 May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy he brings to our lives. Have a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.

#108 Merry Christmas! May God bless you richly throughout this holiday season.

#109 May joy be your gift at Christmas and may faith, hope, and love be your treasures in the New Year.

#110 God gave his greatest gift to us on that first Christmas day and may the wonder of it always guide and light your way. Merry Christmas!

#111 Thinking of you this winter season, hope you have a wonderful holiday.

#112 A little more sparkle, a little less stress. This Christmas, I wish you the very best.

#113 As lovely as the holidays can be, they can also make people feel down and stressed. I know this can be a difficult time of year, and I want you to know that you're not alone. I'm sending you my warmest seasons greetings and lots of love.

#114 This Christmas card is packed full of virus-free hugs and kisses just for you! We hope you have a very Merry Christmas and that we can see you again soon. Until then, cheers to you from afar for your good health and happiness!

#115 May the magic of the Christmas season fill your home with joy and peace. Sending lots of love to your family, and looking forward to the day we can see you again. Take care of yourselves and stay safe.

#116 We wish you a very happy Christmas and holiday season. We know that this past year has been very difficult for you, and we pray that the coming year brings more certain times for your family. Sending all our love and good wishes for better days ahead.

#117 The nostalgia I feel for cozy Christmas times in front of the fireplace is often accompanied by missing you. I hope you're having a warm holiday with loved ones surrounding you.

#118 You've been working so hard this holiday season. Thank you for all your efforts! Hang in there and enjoy some Christmas magic on me!

#119 Best wishes for the holidays, and for health and happiness throughout the coming year.

#120 Merry Christmas! May God shower your life with unlimited blessings on this day.

#121 May your Christmas be graced with peace, joy, and blessings! Merry Christmas to you!

#122 Stay safe and stay blessed on this holiday season! May all your wishes be granted! Merry Christmas to all.

#123 I hope this Christmas season will take you closer to all those that you desire in your heart. Wishing you and your family good health, never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming years. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

#124 Merry Christmas! I pray that God keeps you free from every trouble and helps you achieve great things in life.

#125 Wishing you a joyful time and a lot of pleasant memories of this season of love and magic. May all your dreams come true.

#126 You’re the reason why this Christmas feels so special to me. So grateful for having you in my life. Merry Christmas!

#127 Wishing a merry Christmas to the best life partner. The love and support that you keep giving me are beyond my imagination, and I am so proud to have you. Enjoy the holidays!

#128 Let the magic of love brighten our smile and enlighten our souls. Merry Christmas to the loveliest person I know!

#129 I wish this holy season brings abundant happiness to your life. Merry Christmas to someone so special!

#130 May you feel all the love and joy throughout the day and all year round. Sending you the warmest greetings of this festive season and best wishes for happiness in this New Year.

#131 May this Christmas end the year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday.

#132 Wishing you a happy Christmas and a fulfilling year ahead. May you be showered with unimaginable peace and prosperity. Merry Christmas!

#133 I have so many reasons to be thankful on a Christmas day but you are the one that comes first in my mind always. Merry Christmas!

#134 Nothing is more beautiful in this world than a Christmas Eve spent with you. Your presence is what makes my Christmas more enjoyable and awesome.

#135 My joy of Christmas doubles when I see you smiling. You have a permanent place in my heart and I’m not letting you go anywhere! Wishing you a happy Christmas!

#136 Merry Christmas! May your holy wishes be heard by God and your life be full of his divine blessings!

#137 I wish you find serenity and delight in the celebration of this holy day! Have a blessed Christmas!

#138 May the Lord Jesus fill your life with eternal joy and never-ending happiness. I pray for a Christmas full of love and peace for you and your family!

#139 Let the lights of Christmas guide you towards true Christianity. May the teaching of Christmas enlighten your soul with heavenly wisdom! Merry Christmas!

#140 May the spirit of Christmas harbor the love for Jesus in our hearts and allow us to live upon His divine teachings. Merry Christmas!

#141 God is always watching over you, so don’t chicken out. May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. I wish you all the good things. Merry Christmas.

#142 Merry Christmas dear friend! May this holy season be filled with true miracles of love for you. May the colors and cheers of this hoy festival be with you forever.

#143 Wishing you a blissful season filled with joy and all the best things in the world. May this festive season of sharing love bring you peace that lasts throughout the year.

#144 Merry Christmas, dear friend! May this Christmas brings about good fortune, hopeful opportunities, and precious memories in your life!

#145 Wishing you a happy, healthy, and colorful time this Christmas. Enjoy every moment with your family, friends, and loved ones. Merry Christmas!

#146 May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

#147 The warmth of your friendship and the charm of your presence is the best Christmas gift for me. Let’s make this Christmas full of sweet friendship moments!

#148 Merry Christmas to my best friend forever! Here’s wishing you a season full of fun parties, beautiful experiences, soothing challenges and all the new memories you are waiting to create!

#149 Wishing you a truly fantastic and memorable Christmas ahead, friends! Hope you get the relaxation you deserve after the whole year’s hassle!

#150 Merry Christmas to you and your precious family! May your bond expand and your family remains the happiest.

#151 Thank you for giving me the best memories in my life I could ever ask for. Wishing a magical Christmas season to the most adorable family ever.

#152 Merry Christmas, everyone! I feel blessed to spend this holiday surrounded by the love and care of my favorite people!

#153 Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

#154 May the closeness of your loved ones, family, and friends fill your heart with joy.

#155 I hope that the holiday season ends the present year on a cheerful note. May it make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

#156 The magic of Christmas is not in the presents, but in His presence. May you have the gift of faith this Christmas and many blessings throughout the New Year.

#157 On this beautiful Christmas day, surrounded by our friends and loved ones, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas, as we share God's love for creation.

#158 May you feel God's presence in the candles that softly spread their glow at Christmas and may you experience the wonder of His abiding love, as He guides you, through each day of the coming year. May God's Blessings be with you at Christmas and New Year!

#159 Merry Christmas! Let's find some time to meet for a drink before the holidays end.

#160 Merry Christmas, mom and dad. Thanks for your support, guidance, and care. You two are my inspiration, and motivation. May God always keep you safe and sound.

#161 May the divine love of God descend into your home to make it a piece of heaven. This Christmas, I wish you find peace and prosperity in every sphere of your life.

#162 Merry Christmas to you! Today, we celebrate the birth of our Pioneer with love, respect, and devotion. May the morale and values of this auspicious day stay evergreen in our beliefs, words, and actions. Hope we can remember the beauty of Christianity through this commemoration and unite the hearts of the believers!

#163 As you celebrate the birth of our sweet Lord Jesus, I want you to know that my prayers are always with you and you’ll always have Christ’s blessings in life!

#164 May the gift of serenity and true love surround you like a shield of God. I wish you find the meaning of your life through the prayers you make. Merry Christmas!