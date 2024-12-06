Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Showed Them Who Is Boss”: Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers
News

“I Showed Them Who Is Boss”: Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Phone snatchers beware: Maddie Campion has an unconventional way of making sure her device never leaves her side.

The comedy writer, originally from the UK, said she was sick of seeing people’s phones stolen every day during her commute to work.

Her solution to this was simple: “Fight crime with chaos.”

A woman shared a genius, albeit bewildering, hack to stop phone snatchers

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

Image credits: fashiongurumaddie

Highlights
  • Maddie Campion uses taramasalata on her phone to deter snatchers.
  • She tested her hack at busy London locations with no theft attempts.
  • Data shows phone theft is rising in London with 90,864 stolen in 2022.
What People Think

  • Innovative Thinker: Applauds unconventional methods to combat crime, highlighting creativity and humor.

  • Security Traditionalist: Criticizes such hacks as unsafe and inefficient, advocating for more conventional security measures.

  • Risk Aversion Advocate: Warns against these clever tactics, emphasizing potential dangers and legal issues associated with them.

In an interview with Metro, Maddie revealed that she smothers her phone case with taramasalata — a dip consisting of bread/potatoes, olive oil, and lemon juice — in an attempt to teach thieves a lesson.

“I thought to myself, ‘What would a gloved phone snatcher find really irritating?’” she told the outlet.

Thus, her hilarious idea came to fruition.

“I originally wanted to use fish paste to make it as smelly as possible, but inflation meant taramasalata was the next best choice,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

Image credits: Tim Douglas/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

To put her hack to the test, she stood at the crossroads of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Circus back in October, observing any bystanders who looked keen on taking her phone.

Things seemed to go according to plan, as no thieves went to snatch it away.

“I like to think I showed them who is boss and put the fear of fish into them, but I do think there were a few arrests just two days before I stood there,” Maddie shared.

She encourages other viewers to try similar hacks — as long as it doesn’t put anyone in danger

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

Image credits: fashiongurumaddie

Now that the UK native is living in Florida, she’s hoping to use the trick more often but is well aware of the risks at play.

“I think it’s great to inconvenience these people,” she said. “There’s no phone snatching out here in the US, but I wouldn’t want to try it anyway in case they had a gun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddie had previously considered covering her case with barbed wire before she understood that “fight[ing] crime with crime” was a dangerous gamble.

“Someone told me I could get really injured and they may spot the dip on the case before reaching me,” she stated. “But they are going so fast on the e-bikes I highly doubt they would notice.”

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

Image credits: fashiongurumaddie

Comments adored Maddie’s creative take.

One person joked, “Just imagine that you get a call and put this to your ear instead 😂”

Another penned, “I used to work literally in the outernet at that junction where you are. I love this idea because the phone snatching has got out of hand!!”  

Data shows this kind of petty theft is on the rise in London

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

Image credits: fashiongurumaddie

@fashiongurumaddie Phone snatchers beware #london #phonesnatchers #fyp #londonlife #CapCut ♬ Nasty – Tinashe

According to the BBC, the Met police say 90,864 phones — almost 250 a day — were stolen in 2022. That accounts for one device every six minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last month, new numbers showed that “snatch thefts” had gone up by 150% from 2023.

Out of the 78,000 people who had small personal belongings stolen from them, such as phones or bags, 74% were located in London.

“Modern solutions to a modern problem,” read a comment

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

ADVERTISEMENT

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

"I Showed Them Who Is Boss": Woman Shares Hilarious Hack To Stop Phone Snatchers

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of those "precautions" that ends up hurting/inconveniencing the owner just as much as it hurts/inconveniences any thieves XD Like having a purse strap made from literal cactus - sure, it'll hurt a thief's hand if they try to snatch your purse, but the spines are also embedding themselves into your shoulder the entire time you wear your purse XD Her solution is funny, but not practical. Just, you know, don't use your phone while you're in a place where phone theft is common, at least not if you're not going to be gripping it tightly/also paying attention to your surroundings.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I put my phone in my bra because in order to grab it, the thief would hafta sexually assault me to get it, and I live in a neighborhood where I’m (stupidly) very desirable. I havent had my phone stolen yet in all these years! (I prolly just put the pox on myself; watch: it’ll be stolen this afternoon!)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of those "precautions" that ends up hurting/inconveniencing the owner just as much as it hurts/inconveniences any thieves XD Like having a purse strap made from literal cactus - sure, it'll hurt a thief's hand if they try to snatch your purse, but the spines are also embedding themselves into your shoulder the entire time you wear your purse XD Her solution is funny, but not practical. Just, you know, don't use your phone while you're in a place where phone theft is common, at least not if you're not going to be gripping it tightly/also paying attention to your surroundings.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I put my phone in my bra because in order to grab it, the thief would hafta sexually assault me to get it, and I live in a neighborhood where I’m (stupidly) very desirable. I havent had my phone stolen yet in all these years! (I prolly just put the pox on myself; watch: it’ll be stolen this afternoon!)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda