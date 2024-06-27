Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships
Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the right partner can be challenging for some people. Not only is the endless search frustrating, but it can also impact one’s self-esteem and mental health. 

A woman with the username Iwilldrawjapan is in this exact predicament. She shared her story on the forum site Mumsnet, revealing a 13-year streak of failed relationships.

The original poster (OP) describes herself as attractive, financially independent, and with a good family dynamic. After much self-questioning, she is seeking advice from the internet. 

Some people have trouble finding love

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Image credits: nosovaolha/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

The woman in today’s story admits she has not been able to find a suitable match

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Image credits: garetsworkshop/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

She has been struggling for the last 13 years despite being a “good catch” by standard definition

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Image credits: Iwilldrawjapan

Society is a plausible contributor to the difficulty of modern dating

Image credits: Jep Gambardella/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP admitted to exhausting all efforts to find a potential mate and a relationship that sticks. But according to experts, modern society could be making it more difficult for people to find “the one.” 

“The advent of dating apps and social media connecting us to more than just the people we know in our areas or might serendipitously meet somewhere [is making it more difficult],” family therapist and writer Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, wrote in an article for Very Well Mind

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re thinking dating now is harder than it was in your parents’ generation or even ten or fifteen years ago, you’re not wrong.”

Along with familial nurturing, Blanchfield included societal expectations as a possible factor. 

“The animated movies and fairy tales many of us absorbed as children were heavy on a damsel in distress being rescued by the prince and living happily ever after. 

“Thus, many women were socialized to believe that they ‘needed’ a man to take care of them, and perhaps they also learned that messaging at home, if their parents were very traditional.”

Single people must prioritize finding someone who’s willing to accept them for who they are

Image credits: Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo)

While there are numerous traits to look for in a potential mate, experts advise prioritizing acceptance. Here’s what celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser told Business Insider in an interview. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look for a person who embraces you, warts and all,” she said. “You know, those little quirks and oddball habits that make you uniquely you. 

“Maybe it’s your obsession with collectible stamps, your love of heavy metal, or your Sunday morning ritual of making waffles in your pajamas. They don’t just tolerate these idiosyncrasies. They find them endearing.”

The OP’s disappointment is understandable, considering that her streak of bad luck has continued for over a decade. But once she finds someone who is willing to accept her, regardless of her flaws, she will experience sheer joy. 

The OP provided more information by answering some questions in the comments

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Some offered their suggestions

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

And while others encouraged her to keep going, a few pointed out what they believed the problem was

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

Woman Left Frustrated By 13 Years Of “Bad Luck” In Romantic Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda