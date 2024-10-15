Woman Ignores Guy’s Dog Phobia: “He Shouldn’t Live In A Dog-Friendly Apartment”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs are wonderful beings, there’s no doubt about it. But not everyone is equally thrilled about being in their vicinity, often due to fears and phobias.

Take this redditor’s neighbor, for instance. For him, the fear of dogs was so strong, he had to ask the OP not to enter the elevator he was in with her Chiweenie. But the dog owner disregarded his request, which later made her wonder if she was a jerk to her neighbor. Scroll down to find the full story and the netizens’ verdict below.

It’s important for dog owners to remember that not everyone is equally fond of their beloved pet

Image credits: Pascal Mager

This woman’s neighbor was fearful of dogs, which made her wonder if she was a jerk for exposing him to her Chiweenie

Image credits: LightFieldStudios

Image credits: Derrick Treadwell

Image credits: Fuzzy_Divide_3661

Fellow netizens believed that the dog owner was a jerk to her neighbor

Some people, however, shared a slightly different opinion