Woman Ignores Guy’s Dog Phobia: “He Shouldn’t Live In A Dog-Friendly Apartment”
Animals, Dogs

Woman Ignores Guy’s Dog Phobia: “He Shouldn’t Live In A Dog-Friendly Apartment”

Dogs are wonderful beings, there’s no doubt about it. But not everyone is equally thrilled about being in their vicinity, often due to fears and phobias.

Take this redditor’s neighbor, for instance. For him, the fear of dogs was so strong, he had to ask the OP not to enter the elevator he was in with her Chiweenie. But the dog owner disregarded his request, which later made her wonder if she was a jerk to her neighbor. Scroll down to find the full story and the netizens’ verdict below.

It’s important for dog owners to remember that not everyone is equally fond of their beloved pet

Image credits: Pascal Mager (not the actual image)

This woman’s neighbor was fearful of dogs, which made her wonder if she was a jerk for exposing him to her Chiweenie

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)

Image credits: Derrick Treadwell (not the actual image)

Image credits: Fuzzy_Divide_3661

Fellow netizens believed that the dog owner was a jerk to her neighbor

Woman Ignores Guy's Dog Phobia: "He Shouldn't Live In A Dog-Friendly Apartment"

Some people, however, shared a slightly different opinion

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP is a complete a-hole. It's kind of amazing that she can't even fathom that she's in the wrong here. It doesn't matter that her dog is a saint and loves everyone and is also a therapy dog to children with cancer and also volunteers at a soup kitchen. It doesn't matter that her dog is only 7 pounds. If someone is afraid of dogs, THEY ARE AFRAID OF DOGS. Sometimes phobias and fears are irrational. It would cost OP nothing to wait 30 seconds for the next elevator, but instead she sounds like she's one of "those" kind of dog people. I have two large-breed dogs myself and I would NEVER force my dogs into someone's presence if they said they were afraid of dogs (and my dogs are ALSO very friendly.) As an aside, a "Chiweenie" is not a thing. It's not a breed. OP, you have a mutt.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forgot to add (and ran out of room above): just because OP lives in a building that ALLOWS dogs does NOT mean that every single resident (even those without dogs) MUST CATER to the lives of said dogs. It does not mean that the building is CENTERED around dogs. It does not mean that the dogs come before the residents. It does not mean that the lives of all of the residents revolve around the dogs. I'm also amused that OP is only 27 herself but calls a "20-ish" guy a "kid". XD

perdyr2167 avatar
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the adress... so they can se this thread. WHAT AN ENTITLED A$$HOLE WOMAN... May karma kick her a$$... I get so mad!! i'm so sorry for the young man.. 🤗🤗🤗

rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My go-to rule is whoever was in the elevator first has the right and the incompatible side has to wait for the next one. So yes, YTA, even as someone who routinely prefers dogs to people

