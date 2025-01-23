Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Keeps “Unintentionally” Calling Friend Her Ugliest Bridesmaid
Entitled People, Social Issues

A key part of the term best friend is the word best. It signifies someone exceptional—better than the rest—who will stand by you through thick and thin, no matter what. Or at least, that’s the idea.

Well, this Redditor’s “best friend” and bride-to-be doesn’t seem to fit that definition. While she invited her to be a bridesmaid for her wedding, her actions raised some serious questions. She made a few backhanded comments about her appearance and dismissed the idea of her being maid of honor, claiming she wouldn’t organize things well. Not very best friend-ly of her, if you ask me.

Still, the bridesmaid is left wondering—did she take it too personally, or is it time to let her friend know how hurtful her words were?

    The woman was excited to be invited to her best friend’s wedding

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But the bride’s hurtful comments and actions have left her feeling like the “ugliest bridesmaid”

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: kevin laminto / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: wokywokyeggsnbroky

    Readers felt the author’s friend was rude and unkind, with many encouraging her to rethink their friendship

    Some shared similar experiences and agreed it’s best to move on

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

