Bride Keeps “Unintentionally” Calling Friend Her Ugliest Bridesmaid

ADVERTISEMENT

A key part of the term best friend is the word best. It signifies someone exceptional—better than the rest—who will stand by you through thick and thin, no matter what. Or at least, that’s the idea.

Well, this Redditor’s “best friend” and bride-to-be doesn’t seem to fit that definition. While she invited her to be a bridesmaid for her wedding, her actions raised some serious questions. She made a few backhanded comments about her appearance and dismissed the idea of her being maid of honor, claiming she wouldn’t organize things well. Not very best friend-ly of her, if you ask me.

Still, the bridesmaid is left wondering—did she take it too personally, or is it time to let her friend know how hurtful her words were?

RELATED:

The woman was excited to be invited to her best friend’s wedding

Share icon

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But the bride’s hurtful comments and actions have left her feeling like the “ugliest bridesmaid”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kevin laminto / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wokywokyeggsnbroky

Readers felt the author’s friend was rude and unkind, with many encouraging her to rethink their friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some shared similar experiences and agreed it’s best to move on