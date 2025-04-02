Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Gets Side-Eyed For Upstaging Bride With Her $4000 Designer Dress
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Gets Side-Eyed For Upstaging Bride With Her $4000 Designer Dress

Weddings have their share of unspoken rules, and near the top of the list is this: never outshine the couple of the hour. Guests are expected to look nice, of course, but not so nice that it becomes a problem.

This woman kept that in mind when choosing her outfit, settling on a tasteful green designer dress she thought was elegant yet appropriate. The bride’s party, however, decided it looked too expensive and launched a public smear campaign, accusing her of trying to steal the spotlight.

Read on to see how the situation spiraled—and how she responded.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The woman arrived at the wedding in an elegant green dress, careful not to draw too much attention

    Image credits: kroshka__nastya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The bridal party, however, took issue with her look and made their disapproval loud and clear

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Throwawayy_2098

    The woman later posted the dress that sparked the entire incident

    Commenters felt the bride’s response felt unnecessarily dramatic

    She eventually shared one final update on how the situation ended

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Throwawayy_2098

    It left many concerned for the groom, with some even urging him to leave his wife

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an Indian, these posts make no sense to me. I mean spuch drama and nehativity over what people wear to their weddings. Screams insecurity to me. Poor OP must have been shocked at all this.

    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't have to be Indian to think this bride is unhinged. Narcissists come in all races, cultures, countries... Unfortunately, the US seems to have more than our fair share of them....

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The stupid bride is just plain jealous. I have a friend who is a model and has married a multi millionaire. She turned up at my late husband's funeral looking impossibly glamorous in expensive gear, drawing lots of attention, but that's simply how she wanders around in life. Another friend turned up in very worn clothing, again simply because she's not well off. I was grateful for their support. I'm guessing this bride would have found issue with one or both of them.

    zselyke_szekely avatar
    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my country the husband would have lost his job the day this s**t started. Not saying it's right but to start s**t with a superior's wife and dox them? Wow.

