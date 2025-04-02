Woman Gets Side-Eyed For Upstaging Bride With Her $4000 Designer Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings have their share of unspoken rules, and near the top of the list is this: never outshine the couple of the hour. Guests are expected to look nice, of course, but not so nice that it becomes a problem.

This woman kept that in mind when choosing her outfit, settling on a tasteful green designer dress she thought was elegant yet appropriate. The bride’s party, however, decided it looked too expensive and launched a public smear campaign, accusing her of trying to steal the spotlight.

Read on to see how the situation spiraled—and how she responded.

More info: Reddit

The woman arrived at the wedding in an elegant green dress, careful not to draw too much attention

Image credits: kroshka__nastya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The bridal party, however, took issue with her look and made their disapproval loud and clear

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throwawayy_2098

The woman later posted the dress that sparked the entire incident

Commenters felt the bride’s response felt unnecessarily dramatic

She eventually shared one final update on how the situation ended

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throwawayy_2098

It left many concerned for the groom, with some even urging him to leave his wife

