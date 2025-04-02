Woman Gets Side-Eyed For Upstaging Bride With Her $4000 Designer Dress
Weddings have their share of unspoken rules, and near the top of the list is this: never outshine the couple of the hour. Guests are expected to look nice, of course, but not so nice that it becomes a problem.
This woman kept that in mind when choosing her outfit, settling on a tasteful green designer dress she thought was elegant yet appropriate. The bride’s party, however, decided it looked too expensive and launched a public smear campaign, accusing her of trying to steal the spotlight.
Read on to see how the situation spiraled—and how she responded.
The woman arrived at the wedding in an elegant green dress, careful not to draw too much attention
The bridal party, however, took issue with her look and made their disapproval loud and clear
The woman later posted the dress that sparked the entire incident
Commenters felt the bride’s response felt unnecessarily dramatic
She eventually shared one final update on how the situation ended
It left many concerned for the groom, with some even urging him to leave his wife
As an Indian, these posts make no sense to me. I mean spuch drama and nehativity over what people wear to their weddings. Screams insecurity to me. Poor OP must have been shocked at all this.
You don't have to be Indian to think this bride is unhinged. Narcissists come in all races, cultures, countries... Unfortunately, the US seems to have more than our fair share of them....
The stupid bride is just plain jealous. I have a friend who is a model and has married a multi millionaire. She turned up at my late husband's funeral looking impossibly glamorous in expensive gear, drawing lots of attention, but that's simply how she wanders around in life. Another friend turned up in very worn clothing, again simply because she's not well off. I was grateful for their support. I'm guessing this bride would have found issue with one or both of them.
In my country the husband would have lost his job the day this s**t started. Not saying it's right but to start s**t with a superior's wife and dox them? Wow.
