Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Daughter Feels Secondhand Embarrassment Over Mom’s Almost-White Wedding Dress, Says She’ll Stay Home
Entitled People, Social Issues

Daughter Feels Secondhand Embarrassment Over Mom’s Almost-White Wedding Dress, Says She’ll Stay Home

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone wants to look their best during wedding celebrations, so they look for the most beautiful, stand-out things to wear. Sometimes, in a bid to attract attention, certain people may even wear white for the event and try to outshine the bride. 

In this particular story, a clueless older woman picked a whitish dress to wear to her nephew’s wedding. When she asked her daughter for an opinion on the outfit, the younger woman forbade her from wearing it. Unfortunately, she still wanted to go ahead with her choice.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Wedding guests should be respectful of the bride and groom and should refrain from doing anything that might upset them on their big day

    Image credits: Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her 60-year-old mother were set to attend her cousin’s wedding, and so her mom decided to show her the dress she was going to wear

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:micquelles.must.haves / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The older woman asked her daughter for an opinion on the dress she had chosen, but her daughter freaked out when she realized it was 80% white

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The daughter advised her mom not to wear any shades of white to weddings and that it was a rule most folks followed, but the older lady was adamant about her choice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Chance-System6463

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Seeing how stubborn her mom was, the poster warned her that she wouldn’t attend the wedding, as it would be too embarrassing for her

    The older woman in this story clearly felt that she could wear the dress she had chosen because it was decorated with flowers. She didn’t feel that it was too white and didn’t see any harm in choosing such an option, despite the fact that her daughter had warned her not to do something like that.

    The OP didn’t want to turn down her mom’s favorite outfit option; she just wanted her to look at different colored dresses. She even made sure to tell her mother about the rule that people aren’t supposed to wear shades of white during such events. Unfortunately, her mom did not believe her and kept trying to justify getting the dress.

    To get a deeper insight into this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Marie-Anne Lecoeur. She has been guiding women on their personal style journeys and has been a professional stylist since 2016. Before that, she informally advised people on style from her early 20s. She has written two bestsellers, posts style videos on The French Chic Expert channel, and is the creator of The French Chic Academy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She mentioned that “in many cultures, a key aspect of wedding etiquette is that guests avoid wearing white. Otherwise, this choice can be viewed as disrespectful to the bride. White, often a symbol of purity, is traditionally reserved for her, ensuring she stands out on her special day.”

    We also contacted Corinne Pierre-Louis to share her thoughts. She’s a bridal stylist and fashion expert. She said that “white has long been a color reserved for the bride. When a guest wears white, it can unintentionally shift attention away from her and disrupt a longstanding tradition that helps keep the spotlight where it belongs.

    “Even white outfits with prints—or shades like cream, beige, or anything that might resemble white in photos—are best avoided. With so many beautiful colors to choose from, it’s a thoughtful gesture to pick something that won’t be mistaken for bridal attire. At the end of the day, it’s about honoring a custom that supports the couple’s vision for their celebration,” she added.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s possible that the older woman had never decided to wear an off-white or cream dress to anyone’s wedding before, so she was unfamiliar with the traditional etiquette. When her daughter insisted she change her outfit, she began to act stubbornly and said that neither the bride nor groom would care about her choice.

    It might be hard to deal with guests who deliberately—or unknowingly—wear white to weddings. Marie-Anne mentioned that “if a guest wears white to a wedding, the bride, groom, and close family will certainly notice. Since weddings aren’t the place for confrontations, however, they may prefer to keep a dignified silence and overlook the breach of etiquette.”

    Corinne added that “if a guest shows up in white, it’s best handled with a gentle, behind-the-scenes conversation rather than a public confrontation. The bride, groom, a wedding party member, or a close family member might pull the person aside and explain the issue. They could even suggest a quick accessory swap or a subtle adjustment to help the guest add some color to their look.”

    The young woman decided that she should take a stand against her mom and told her that she wouldn’t attend the event if she chose the whitish dress. This is quite an effective way to make her consciously think about her actions and protect her from the embarrassment that might follow if she had worn white to the wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you have done if you were in the woman’s place? Have you ever witnessed someone wearing a white outfit to a marriage function? Share those unhinged stories in the comments.

    People sided with the poster and felt that her mother was just trying to draw attention to herself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom’s excuse about never hearing the “don’t wear white to a wedding” rule is total horseshit. I’m 64, and have heard that rule my entire life. It’s been the rule ever since brides started wearing white, ffs, so at least the late 19th to early 20th century. And yes, this “dress” looks, and fits, like a kimono-type bathrobe. It might even be a robe for all w3 know. Wraparound dresses have been around for decades, but they are cut to fit like a dress, not a robe. So that’s TWO—-maybe THREE—-strikes against it. Mom needs to totally rethink her wardrobe choices.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Humans need to get off of this white wedding purity nonsense. The trend only goes back about 170 years and wasn't even about exalting the bride, it was for rich people to show-off they could afford such a delicate thing at the time. I call this kind of thing wedding politics! Get over yourselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poster is an a-hole as they are using this nonsense "rule" to make the situation about them and their own drama. If she was genuinely concerned that they couple would want to follow this rule, would be easy enough to just send a picture to the cousin and say "mum is thinking of wearing this dress, but we are a bit concerned because it's quite white, would you be ok with it?". Job done, no drama.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom’s excuse about never hearing the “don’t wear white to a wedding” rule is total horseshit. I’m 64, and have heard that rule my entire life. It’s been the rule ever since brides started wearing white, ffs, so at least the late 19th to early 20th century. And yes, this “dress” looks, and fits, like a kimono-type bathrobe. It might even be a robe for all w3 know. Wraparound dresses have been around for decades, but they are cut to fit like a dress, not a robe. So that’s TWO—-maybe THREE—-strikes against it. Mom needs to totally rethink her wardrobe choices.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Humans need to get off of this white wedding purity nonsense. The trend only goes back about 170 years and wasn't even about exalting the bride, it was for rich people to show-off they could afford such a delicate thing at the time. I call this kind of thing wedding politics! Get over yourselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poster is an a-hole as they are using this nonsense "rule" to make the situation about them and their own drama. If she was genuinely concerned that they couple would want to follow this rule, would be easy enough to just send a picture to the cousin and say "mum is thinking of wearing this dress, but we are a bit concerned because it's quite white, would you be ok with it?". Job done, no drama.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda