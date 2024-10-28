Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Feel So Violated”: Woman Discovers Stepdad Secretly Recording Her
Family, Relationships

“I Feel So Violated”: Woman Discovers Stepdad Secretly Recording Her

Many of us would like to think of our bedrooms as a safe, private space. And they should be. For one woman, this was not the case. She discovered a phone hidden between her stuffed animals in her closet one morning. She’d just come out of the shower, and it turned out the phone had been recording for several minutes.

At first, the woman was shocked and confused. But when she realized it was her stepfather’s phone, her whole world got turned upside down. The 20-year-old has since gone online to seek advice. She’s wondering whether she should let her stepdad off the hook for his alcoholic “mishap”. Or whether she is justified in feeling violated beyond forgiveness. She needs to know if family should come first in a case like this.

Image credits: Nicholas Ng (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrew Patrick Photo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Fernanda Latronico (not the actual photo)

Image credits: One_Yogurt_253

When it comes to recording other people, it’s best to practice common sense and of course, decency

Laws regarding consent and privacy differ from country to country, and even within different states. In the U.S. it’s generally okay to record people in a public space. But if you are recording someone in an area where there’s an expectation of privacy, like a bedroom, bathroom, or changing room, and you don’t have their consent, you need to check yourself. And if you have to ask yourself if it’s okay, it very likely isn’t.

As the VideoProc site notes, “if the recording is being made for legitimate purposes, such as gathering evidence of a crime or documenting a newsworthy event, it may be considered lawful. However, if the recording is being made for malicious or voyeuristic reasons, it is more likely to be considered illegal.”

The site further notes that the concept of “reasonable expectation of privacy” deals with the idea that people have “a right to be free from unwanted intrusion or surveillance in places or situations where they would reasonably expect to be private.” Basically, if someone has a “reasonable expectation of privacy”, there’s a high chance you could be breaking the law by recording them without their consent.

Even if the law allows for recording in a particular space or setting, the key is to respect people’s privacy. Maybe ask yourself “how would I feel if the camera was in the other hand in this situation?” 

“Alcohol does not make people predators”: Netizens advised the woman to go to the police, saying her stepdad’s actions were both “creepy” and “criminal”

“I Feel So Violated”: Woman Discovers Stepdad Secretly Recording Her

Robyn Smith

Shelly Fourer

stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sexual predators DO. NOT. CHANGE. Period. And being blackout drunk does not make you do things you wouldn't do sober; if anything, it reveals more of your true character. If this had been my daughter, he would not have lived long enough for the police to arrest him. But since I see from the original comments that this article is at least six months old, hopefully this scumbag is already behind bars and divorce proceedings are well under way.

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He didn’t black out, people don’t do calculated s**t like this when they’re blackout drunk, they wouldn’t have the capacity. I’ve been blackout drunk before and there’s no way I’d be lucid enough to plan, set up my phone and hide it in the closet - I’d be falling over backwards, because drunk. OP’s mom sounds really cool asking the stepdad to leave and getting OP therapy/counselling. This is so messed up, I hope she’s able to get past this but this is majorly traumatic. He absolutely needs to be reported to the police.

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the mind games are real with this he is acting surprised like he doesn't remember and say you need to call the police is pure manipulation so you start to think maybe he did it while blacked. Even if that was the case and he didn't remember doing it which I highly doubt he still did it and would do it again. Also the fact that he acted like a father towards you and did this I would be worried about his own children as well he needs to be arrested.

