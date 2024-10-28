“I Feel So Violated”: Woman Discovers Stepdad Secretly Recording Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us would like to think of our bedrooms as a safe, private space. And they should be. For one woman, this was not the case. She discovered a phone hidden between her stuffed animals in her closet one morning. She’d just come out of the shower, and it turned out the phone had been recording for several minutes.

At first, the woman was shocked and confused. But when she realized it was her stepfather’s phone, her whole world got turned upside down. The 20-year-old has since gone online to seek advice. She’s wondering whether she should let her stepdad off the hook for his alcoholic “mishap”. Or whether she is justified in feeling violated beyond forgiveness. She needs to know if family should come first in a case like this.

Share icon Mobile phone cameras have made easier than ever to record people, places and things without anyone ever knowing

Image credits: Nicholas Ng (not the actual photo)

But doing so, without someone’s knowledge or consent is a serious violation of privacy and can land you in serious trouble

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrew Patrick Photo (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Fernanda Latronico (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: One_Yogurt_253

When it comes to recording other people, it’s best to practice common sense and of course, decency

Laws regarding consent and privacy differ from country to country, and even within different states. In the U.S. it’s generally okay to record people in a public space. But if you are recording someone in an area where there’s an expectation of privacy, like a bedroom, bathroom, or changing room, and you don’t have their consent, you need to check yourself. And if you have to ask yourself if it’s okay, it very likely isn’t.

As the VideoProc site notes, “if the recording is being made for legitimate purposes, such as gathering evidence of a crime or documenting a newsworthy event, it may be considered lawful. However, if the recording is being made for malicious or voyeuristic reasons, it is more likely to be considered illegal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The site further notes that the concept of “reasonable expectation of privacy” deals with the idea that people have “a right to be free from unwanted intrusion or surveillance in places or situations where they would reasonably expect to be private.” Basically, if someone has a “reasonable expectation of privacy”, there’s a high chance you could be breaking the law by recording them without their consent.

Even if the law allows for recording in a particular space or setting, the key is to respect people’s privacy. Maybe ask yourself “how would I feel if the camera was in the other hand in this situation?”

“Alcohol does not make people predators”: Netizens advised the woman to go to the police, saying her stepdad’s actions were both “creepy” and “criminal”

ADVERTISEMENT