Laws are necessary for civilization to survive and thrive, but in some cases, they don’t always make a lot of logical sense. Just because something is legal doesn’t automatically make it morally or socially good. Nor does banning something instantly mean that it’s bad. There are some truly bizarre moments when common sense goes out the window.

One internet user sparked an interesting conversation on r/AskReddit after asking folks about what things are, weirdly enough, illegal to own in their home country. Scroll down for their answers and a quick peek into how every legal system has at least a few flaws.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Swiss law : just one pet guinea pig. It's mandatory to have at least two so they don't get lonely.

This is neither bizarre, nor lacking in common sense. It’s a basic animal welfare law, reminding people that they have an obligation to meet the needs of their animals.

Some laws are beyond bizarre and end up sounding utterly hilarious. For example, Birmingham University notes that in the United Kingdom, it is illegal to handle “salmon in suspicious circumstances,” as per Section 32 of the Salmon Act of 1986.

Meanwhile, the Seamen’s and Soldiers’ False Characters Act of 1906 prohibits you from dressing up as a member of the naval, military, and marine forces. So, you technically wouldn’t be able to wear those clothes to a fancy dress party.

The 1839 Metropolitan Police Act makes it illegal to “wilfully and wantonly disturb any inhabitant by pulling or ringing any doorbell or knocking at any door without lawful excuse.” Nor are you allowed to use “any slide upon ice or snow in any street or other thoroughfare.”

Even weirder, Section 12 of the Licensing Act of 1872 prohibits you from being drunk inside a pub. “Every person found drunk in any highway or other public place, whether a building or not, or on any licensed premises” could get a fine.
42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Pet rats.

Alberta is one of the few places that is rat-free and they want to keep it that way.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Chewing gum in Singapore.

They got tired of scraping it off the pavement (sidewalk in US English).

We reached out to the person behind the online thread, redditor u/solitary_black_sheep. They shared a few thoughts about illogical laws, as well as the virality of online content.

“I don’t think it’s possible to have perfect laws in general,” the internet user told Bored Panda.

“There will always be some strange ones due to historical reasons, strange precedences, unfortunate phrasing, etc.”

They said that they read many interesting answers. “There were many interesting illegal things that overall showed some holes in legal systems of different countries.”
42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places US: Brass knuckles. Guns are fine. Knives are fine. But Brass knuckles? Yeah that’s too far.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Portugal: Dashcams, police bodycams, etc, here if people didnt have privacy while breaking the law then the court will make the victim pay for the privacy damages to the law breaker and end the case there.

edit: we have some public streets with (goverment) cameras recording 24/7.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places In Venezuela it's illegal to own anything with camo print on it.

Ironically, the socks are what's camouflaged in that background.

However, the OP felt a bit surprised by how many people mentioned “various kinds of [psychedelic substances].”

“For me, trying to limit [these substances] makes sense and it’s not normal to own them.”

According to the author, they were surprised by how many people responded to their question online. “I’m happy that so many people found the question interesting,” they said.

They opened up to us that initially the thread and the question were a social experiment of sorts. They wanted to see if they’d be able to create a popular post. The main thing driving the OP? “Just curiosity.”

Redditor u/solitary_black_sheep said that they felt inspired by similar questions that they had seen online. However, they didn’t want to just copy them. Instead, they added a unique twist to make the question unique.
42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Buying knives if you're under 18 in Scotland.

Sounds legit and reasonable, except that you can vote, get married, have babies and leave home when you're 16.

Had to "break the law" to buy someone some kitchen knives and scissors last week because they couldn't cook anything without them!!

If two 16 years old get married and move out, how are they to cook without knives to cut anything up?

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Telescope 🔭 [Jordan]



Edit: if you are part of the Jordanian Astronomy association, you can get a permit to import one, otherwise it's forbidden to prevent people from spying.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places India: A tiktok account.

Most countries have at least a few glaring irregularities in their legal systems. The more you learn about them, the more flaws and inconsistencies you can spot. Some mistakes come down to human error. Others are the byproduct of ancient traditions and anachronistic mores that no longer fit the spirit of the age. While others still are left to be ignored because changing them would not be worth all the trouble.

Overhauling a country’s entire legal system to be consistent, logical, fair and also reflective of the norms and mores of today’s society would be a monumental task. Then factor in the fact that social norms shift and change over time and you realize that you have to constantly update your laws. Realistically, some bizarre (il)legalities will fall between the cracks. And then you’re back where you started, wondering why it’s illegal to own something basic.
42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places It's illegal to own rabbits in my state in Australia, unless you're a registered magician or own a petting zoo type show.

You don't need to own one when you have 400 quadrillion of them running around the country already.

I’m in the USA (Indiana to be exact) and throwing stars were illegal until around a year ago. Open carry is fine, but none of that ninja business.

New Zealand: A snake. Always wanted a pet snake, but we dont even have them in the zoo they are so unallowed lol.

What are the most peculiar laws that you know that are still in effect in your home country, dear Pandas? Are they still relevant or does everyone ignore them?

Do you think that a perfectly logical, constantly updated, and just legal system is attainable or feasible? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Scroll down to the comments and let us know what you think.
42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places UAE: Poppy seeds. I miss them on my bagels.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places A warning system for your car to give you a heads up for speed controls.
You are allowed to buy it, but you're not allowed to use it.

Before the legalisation of cannabis you were allowed to buy seeds.
On each pack was a sticker stating, "You are, by law, not allowed to put the contents in soil and water it."

Germany.

Are you taking about having a rader detector? Speed control to me is cruise control on a car to control your speed while driving.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Native animals. You’re not allowed to keep native animals in Australia without a special licence, but I live rurally & pretty much everyone I know has at least one native animal that they rescued as a baby & fed & it just never f****d off once it grew up, so they have a kangaroo or a bunch of magpies or a wombat just tooling around their property like it owns the place.

Technically they could get into pretty major trouble (fines & jail time) but it’s generally overlooked if you’re not selling them.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places E -Vapes though they sell cigarettes. I live in India.

saw somewhere on teh interwebz that vaping causes greater damage to user's lungs than straight cigarettes, so if yo want to smoke, go for the safer biological alternative

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Your own sugar

It's a crime to make sugar in Brazil.

Serious question: Can you have bees who make honey? Dies that count as making your own sugar?

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places To be in possession of an unpolished diamond in South Africa. Even if you pick it up on the beach.. punishment: 10 years in prison.

Its illegal to have a knife in your lunch box with sandwiches and walk on public.
Just if you want to peel a tomato or a cucumber you can end up in jail.
Country, UK.

But it sounds like it would be legal to have it in your pocket.

VPN subscription in China. Actually ownership is not illegal, usage is.

Bear spray. We have bears in Canada.

It's mace spray that's illegal. They use capsicum for bear spray now.

California, US: Ferrets, as pets.

So far we have Ferrets and Parrots. If Carrots are illegal somewhere we will have a trifecta.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Walkie Talkies are illegal in Egypt.

Kinder eggs with the toy inside. Illegal in all of US.

Criminals do not care of kinder eggs are banned, they can have all the kinder eggs they want whilst good, American citizens are without kinder eggs! Sometimes all it takes is one good man with a kinder egg to step a bad man with a kinder egg!

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Texas, US: 2 IDs , even if the both have the exact same information, photos , names , ID number , hight , eye colour , everything

If your ID gets lost and you get a new one , and somehow find your old one. You are breaking the law...

Do you mean like ...you can't have duplicate government issued photo id that's the same type and both valid (ex two current drivers licenses)? Or just two FORMS of id?

California and Massachusetts, US: Stuff like nunchucks. You can have pretend foam ones but you can’t have real ones. Like just let me spin s**t around in my backyard.

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places A copy of the original Romeo and Juliet. [Because of] suggestive language. 400 words got changed for school copies. New Mexico, USA

42 Completely Normal Things That Are Illegal To Own In Certain Places Suppressors/moderators/silencers. Not even for airguns.

I bought an airgun about a year ago. Then I designed and 3D printed a suppressor for it, figuring it would effectively lengthen the barrel a bit for increased accuracy, and it might reduce the report, even if only slightly.

I shared a picture of the finished print on social media and had a bunch of friends immediately comment that I should delete the picture and destroy the print ASAP. I did and then researched it... sure enough owning or possessing a suppressor is illegal (in Canada).

I think someone in politics has watched a few too many action movies and has no real concept of how effective suppressors are.

Ban suppressors/moderators/silencers? Oh no, you could have free speech!

The feathers of most native migratory birds are illegal to own in the US. Having a hawk feather, or blue jay feather? Illegal, because of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. (Nobody is banging down doors about a kid picking up a feather, though.).

Members of some native tribes in America are still permitted to collect certain feathers depending on negotiation results when the various acts were put in place

In Ireland it’s illegal to sell and use metal detectors without written consent from the government.

Any laser pointer that isn't weaker than a single LED. Here in Australia, it used to be less than 5 milliwatts, then they changed it to less than 1 milliwatt. The laser pointers that can burn things are usually 1.5 watts or more.

If it can actually burn things it is probably called something other than a "Laser Pointer." (Photon Blaster?)

Slingshot in Germany.
Back in my day we carved our own. Apparently we were real criminal.

Changing the bulbs in your car/bike with the same ones with leds. But driving without lights is also illegal. So on my old bike i eather drive illegally with out lights and get run over, ir i drive it with lights but without permission, and could loose my lisence and face +500 in fines...

Wtf switzerland.

Switchblades are illegal in a lot of states. You can have pocket knives, you can have long bladed knives, you can have knives you can open with one hand. You can also have guns.


But switchblades are illegal in a lot of places.

Dual citizenship in Ukraine.

Sadly I can’t have a pet gorilla in the uk.

Uganda is illegal to own a parrot.

not being allowed to own a parrot in Uganda is a really minor nuisance

In one state (Western Australia), it is illegal to sell, purchase, take delivery of or deliver more than 50 kgs of potatoes at once. Not sure if this is ever enforced but yeah.

Ok. So Western Australia has 49 kg max potato bags ... Dies anyone know WHY?

Cuban cigars. I live in the US, up on Lake Erie. Plenty of people I know have gone to Canada and snagged some Cuban cigars to bring back just to say they did.

This is technically a violation of the Trading With the Enemy Act and punishable by up to $50k in fines per cigar, but it’s not generally enforced unless customs think you’re bringing them back to sell.

IMO they’re not that great. Certainly not bad, but not worth the hype they get. Dominican cigars have majorly passed them in quality.

I'm pretty sure I can safely say that almost all pandas would absolutely agree with this.

A home distillation setup in the UK.

True pretty much anywhere that taxes spirits. You can get a license.

Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" (in Germany) . Books should never be banned leaving up to the readers the choice.

Agreeed. If reading the book turns you into a psycho nazi you were always a psycho nazi.

US: 24 year old foreign cars.

