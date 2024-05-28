Job Illegally Fires Nurse Via Email, They Immediately Regret It When She Doesn’t Back Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowledge really is power. It’s not just some cliched phrase to be thrown around. Wherever you decide to work, there are some fundamental things to always keep in mind. One of them is knowing your rights as a worker. This, along with the courage to stand up for yourself and enforce those rights, is what’s going to protect you in the future.

Redditor u/snoregasmm, a nurse, went massively viral on the ‘Antiwork’ online group after sharing how she reported her workplace for breaking labor laws. She did so after they illegally fired her via email for talking about her wage. Scroll down for the full story and to see how the internet reacted. Bored Panda reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Getting fired can be extremely stressful, however, there are things you can do if you think you’ve been wrongfully terminated

One nurse impressed the internet with how she fought back against being let go via email

The employee shared the paper trail that she sent when she reported her boss and company

It’s imperative that you know your rights as a worker and what counts as illegal firing

According to the author of the viral post, her workplace illegally fired her via email because she was open with some of the other employees about her actual wage. However, nurse u/snoregasmm wasn’t about to give up without a fight.

She documented everything and reported the workplace and the executive director to the National Labor Relations Board, as well as the Department of Health & Human Services. This led to a 9-month-long case that the OP won.

The victory wasn’t the backpay or the offer to be rehired (she refused) though. It was standing up for workers’ rights. The cherry on top was that the workplace had to apologize to the author and publicly admit to their staff that they had been breaking labor laws. Discussing your wages is not forbidden.

According to the official website of the US government, wrongful termination is what happens when your employer fires you for an illegal reason. Some examples of this include being let go due to discrimination or in violation of federal or state labor laws.

What’s more, it’s illegal to fire someone because they reported their employer for harassment, illegal activity, or safety violations. Unfortunately, there are situations where companies try to get their employees to participate in illegal activities, only to terminate them if they don’t ‘play ball.’

What’s more, if the employer doesn’t follow their own termination policies while firing you, it might be a case of wrongful termination. Everything has to be done by the book. This is why it’s vital for every employee to know their local labor laws. Not only does it help them spot illegal activities, it also protects them.

Make sure that you go over your work contract with a fine-tooth comb before signing anything

Meanwhile, before you sign any work contract, make sure that you read it in detail. You might feel pressured to sign ASAP, but take the time to familiarize yourself with what’s expected of you. If any sections confuse you, simply ask for some clarification from the person in charge of the hiring process.

It’s very likely that you’ll have to sign a non-disclosure agreement (or NDA). This is common practice. Their goal is to protect the company by stopping employees from leaking sensitive information. They also protect the business from embarrassing itself in the public eye.

But NDAs, which are civil contracts, aren’t some impenetrable shield. For one, breaking an NDA doesn’t lead to criminal penalties. However, the company is likely to seek damages if you breach the contract.

If any part of the NDA has terms that are unacceptable to you, it’s best to negotiate to change them before you sign the contract. Trying to renegotiate the contract is only going to be harder.

If in doubt, you can always seek legal counsel. Have a professional look over the contract, especially if you feel like it’s too vague or draconian. Setting that aside, every worker should feel comfortable speaking to their employer about why an NDA is needed in the first place.

Meanwhile, non-compete agreements, which stop employees from working in a specific line of work in the country, can be very detrimental to people’s career prospects. Again, this is why it’s so essential to dive deep into any documents you have to sign.

Keep a paper trail of any important interactions with your colleagues. It can save your skin in the future

One of the best tools at your disposal is keeping a record of any and all important interactions between you and management. Keep a (digital) paper trail that can help you if things turn sour in the future. That means keeping a small archive of important emails, documents, work chats, etc.

If you see something illegal going on at work, you may want to consult your labor union rep or your lawyer before taking action. If it’s a workplace culture and not a legal issue, you might want to talk to your human resources department about what’s going on.

Just remember that there’s often safety in numbers. When you have a whole group of people standing united on an issue, their chances of success improve. Especially if they know their rights and have a paper trail to back up their claims.

Alternatively, you might see that the workplace environment isn’t likely to improve no matter what you do and what promises management makes. In that case, you may want to consider looking for employment elsewhere and then quitting.

Have you ever been wrongfully terminated, dear Pandas? Have you ever reported your boss or your company for illegal activity? What did you think of the way the author approached the issue? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.

The author of the post answered some questions as the story went viral and the comments started pouring in

