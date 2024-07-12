"This Is Hard To Watch": Woman Screams Insults At Boyfriend In Viral Airport Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

A horrific display of verbal abuse was captured on video and released on social media on July 11th, 2024, in which a young woman can be seen verbally assaulting her boyfriend in the waiting area of Fort Lauderdale Airport, Florida.

The couple was seen in the middle of an argument as the person recording approached a nearby seat in order to get a better view of the incident. The boyfriend, who remained silent throughout most of the video, was on the receiving end of a seemingly never-ending barrage of insults.

Loud screeches and insults filled an area of the Florida airport, as a woman publicly abused her boyfriend

Image credits: ake1150/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

The clip, a grim reminder of emotional abuse inside relationships, rapidly caught the attention of people all over social media, with many pointing out how this type of behavior wouldn’t be tolerated if the roles were reversed.

“You dumb motherf****! Because of you. Like, literally, because of you. You are the rudest, most worthless person I’ve ever met in my life,” the woman shouted. Bystanders immediately took notice and reacted in a variety of ways – some shocked, some in horror, and others seemed to reach out to security in the distance.

The girlfriend then screamed at one of them, “You better mind your own business. Walk the f**k away,” and she turned her attention back to the man, only to scream at the top of her lungs. “I hate you!”

As more people took notice, her insults became progressively more vicious and louder

Image credits: Reddit/ScrapeGoat17

At this point, a bystander started laughing in disbelief at the meltdown. “You’re a f**king weird person. This is not funny,” she responded to the person off-camera while her boyfriend stared at the floor in embarrassment.

Far from being deterred by the interaction, the woman resumed her abuse with increased intensity. “You’re a loser. You’re a loser!” She then let out an ear-piercing screech.

Image credits: Reddit/ScrapeGoat17

Seeing the situation continue to escalate, security finally made a move and approached the boyfriend. “Sorry, we’re just really stressed,” he said calmly before picking up his bag and moving away from the woman to talk to two other guards.

Motivated by the clip, viewers across social media highlighted society’s double standards regarding abuse from women toward men

Image credits: Reddit/ScrapeGoat17

“Imagine the situation reversed? – either way, it’s not acceptable. When someone behaves like a child, screaming & repeating themselves, it’s a terrible sign,” pondered one commenter.

Image credits: Reddit/ScrapeGoat17

Pointing out the fact that some bystanders started to laugh, one user said, “It’s a woman being abusive to a man, so of course, it’s funny. Now, reverse the roles, and I guarantee no one’s laughing. Bystanders, both women and men, will step in to protect the woman.”

Image credits: Reddit/ScrapeGoat17

“Security would have pounced on him,” affirmed another, believing the public reception would’ve been much harsher if the abuser was the boyfriend instead.

Official statistics reveal that one in three men experience physical or verbal abuse at the hands of their partner

Image credits: bymuratdeniz (Not the actual photo)

Domestic violence against men is much more prevalent than it may appear. According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, one in three victims of domestic abuse are male, with more than 750,000 cases, compared to 1.38 million female cases. This ratio remains consistent even when only partner abuse cases are considered, with more than 480,000 male cases versus 960,000 female cases.

ManKind Initiative, a UK-based charity dedicated to helping men escape domestic abuse, revealed that more than half of the victims never seek help and that, of those who do, 64% would’ve never called if the helpline wasn’t anonymous.

Image credits: Channel 5

Cases like the one shown in the video serve as a stark illustration of emotional abuse within relationships. Netizens were quick to condemn the behavior, with many deeming it unacceptable, regardless of the gender of the abuser.

A user on Reddit shared his own experience with abuse. “Been there too. A marriage of 17 years. She was angry, a screamer, never at fault for anything, I was a bum and a loser. It took going to a men’s counseling group for me to realize how abusive she was. Traveling with her was a nightmare.” He said, leaving others with a final recommendation: “Men, if it seems like she’s nuts and psychotic, she is.”

After watching the clip, netizens urged the boyfriend to leave the relationship as soon as possible

