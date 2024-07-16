Woman Refuses To Watch Her Own Kids When Ex Needs Help Because It’s Not Her Parenting Week
Co-parenting after a divorce requires that both ex-partners put away their anger, resentment, and other messy emotions and prioritize the needs of their children.
However, as this Reddit user has just realized, setting aside such strong feelings often is much easier said than done.
In a recent post, she described a contentious situation with the father of her daughters who requested she take the kids early so he could accompany his new wife to the hospital — and the reason behind her refusal to do so.
This woman is sharing custody of her girls with her ex-husband, and the arrangement hasn’t been without its difficulties
Particularly when the man’s current pregnant wife had a medical emergency
Most of the people who read her story said that the woman needs to change her attitude and show more flexibility
But some failed to notice any wrongdoing on her part
The first NTA response nails it. Let’s also assume her time wasn’t free. Was it her responsibility to take the kids early per court order and find a sitter or other alternative herself? This isn’t about the kids well-being, nor is it actually about the kids. It’s about extenuating circumstances and the father’s inability to adapt & work through them & instead dumping his responsibility onto the ex. OPs edit makes it clear her children’s safety is a priority. She simply refused to overstep the court order & refused to do her ex a favor. That doesn’t make her sick in the head or an a-hole. It makes her someone with respect for protocol and someone who has set boundaries with a person in which she has/had an adversarial relationship at the most recent point. It’s important to be flexible with custody, but it has to be done within the parameters of the court order. Typically with advanced planning & communication. Had the emergency been mid- visit, securing childcare still falls onto dad.
