Woman Refuses To Watch Her Own Kids When Ex Needs Help Because It’s Not Her Parenting Week

Co-parenting after a divorce requires that both ex-partners put away their anger, resentment, and other messy emotions and prioritize the needs of their children.

However, as this Reddit user has just realized, setting aside such strong feelings often is much easier said than done.

In a recent post, she described a contentious situation with the father of her daughters who requested she take the kids early so he could accompany his new wife to the hospital — and the reason behind her refusal to do so.

This woman is sharing custody of her girls with her ex-husband, and the arrangement hasn’t been without its difficulties

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Particularly when the man’s current pregnant wife had a medical emergency

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwaway827262627

Most of the people who read her story said that the woman needs to change her attitude and show more flexibility

But some failed to notice any wrongdoing on her part