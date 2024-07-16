Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Watch Her Own Kids When Ex Needs Help Because It’s Not Her Parenting Week
Relationships

Woman Refuses To Watch Her Own Kids When Ex Needs Help Because It’s Not Her Parenting Week

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-parenting after a divorce requires that both ex-partners put away their anger, resentment, and other messy emotions and prioritize the needs of their children.

However, as this Reddit user has just realized, setting aside such strong feelings often is much easier said than done.

In a recent post, she described a contentious situation with the father of her daughters who requested she take the kids early so he could accompany his new wife to the hospital — and the reason behind her refusal to do so.

This woman is sharing custody of her girls with her ex-husband, and the arrangement hasn’t been without its difficulties

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Particularly when the man’s current pregnant wife had a medical emergency

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway827262627

Most of the people who read her story said that the woman needs to change her attitude and show more flexibility

ADVERTISEMENT

But some failed to notice any wrongdoing on her part

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first NTA response nails it. Let’s also assume her time wasn’t free. Was it her responsibility to take the kids early per court order and find a sitter or other alternative herself? This isn’t about the kids well-being, nor is it actually about the kids. It’s about extenuating circumstances and the father’s inability to adapt & work through them & instead dumping his responsibility onto the ex. OPs edit makes it clear her children’s safety is a priority. She simply refused to overstep the court order & refused to do her ex a favor. That doesn’t make her sick in the head or an a-hole. It makes her someone with respect for protocol and someone who has set boundaries with a person in which she has/had an adversarial relationship at the most recent point. It’s important to be flexible with custody, but it has to be done within the parameters of the court order. Typically with advanced planning & communication. Had the emergency been mid- visit, securing childcare still falls onto dad.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first NTA response nails it. Let’s also assume her time wasn’t free. Was it her responsibility to take the kids early per court order and find a sitter or other alternative herself? This isn’t about the kids well-being, nor is it actually about the kids. It’s about extenuating circumstances and the father’s inability to adapt & work through them & instead dumping his responsibility onto the ex. OPs edit makes it clear her children’s safety is a priority. She simply refused to overstep the court order & refused to do her ex a favor. That doesn’t make her sick in the head or an a-hole. It makes her someone with respect for protocol and someone who has set boundaries with a person in which she has/had an adversarial relationship at the most recent point. It’s important to be flexible with custody, but it has to be done within the parameters of the court order. Typically with advanced planning & communication. Had the emergency been mid- visit, securing childcare still falls onto dad.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda