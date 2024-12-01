Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Finally Realizes She’d Been Supporting Son’s Harasser After Dad Steps In To Defend Him
Family, Relationships

Woman Finally Realizes She’d Been Supporting Son’s Harasser After Dad Steps In To Defend Him

When we talk about teen romance and rejection, it’s most often girls who have to say ‘no’ constantly. We teach girls about harassment, and inappropriate behavior from the opposite sex, and that “No” is a full sentence. But what about the times when the roles are reversed?

This story involves a teen boy, a girl who wouldn’t take ‘No’ for an answer, their moms who had a weird wish for them to date, and the dad who stood up for his son. The relationship dynamic between these people changed one day when the mother forbade the son to go to a party until he apologized for rejecting the said girl.

A teen’s mom didn’t let him go to a party until he apologized to a girl he rejected publicly at school

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But his dad disagreed and sided with him; he listened when the son told him that the girl has been harassing him

Image credits: XAVIER PHOTOGRAPHY / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Miserable-Article-44

Men experience harassment and violence but are less likely to address and talk about it

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Gender stereotypes are hard to get out of our heads. Many of us might still think that harassment, be it verbal, physical, or sexual, doesn’t happen to men or happens too seldom to be significant. However, statistics and stories like this one paint a very different picture.

Men do experience harassment, and we ought to talk about it more. In a 2024 #MeToo survey, 42% of male respondents said they had experienced sexual harassment or assault at least once in their lives. In fact, 18% of the men surveyed said this happened for the first time before the age of 18.

What’s more, men are less likely to report such harms and seek formal treatment for them than women. Many fear their self-image, masculinity, and sexual orientation will be questioned if they do. One NIH study found that men usually react to harassment with passivity, acceptance, or minimization.

Teaching teens about consent and rejection is crucial to avoid misunderstandings like these

That’s why it’s important to teach teens that harassment doesn’t only happen to girls and women. The experts at Every Body Curious, an educational series about sexuality for the youth, write that if we want teens not to become perpetrators of any kind of unwanted advances, we need to teach them to take rejection well.

There are verbal and nonverbal cues that teenagers (and adults as well!) should look out for. A simple “No” can be a verbal cue, but changing the topic or making an excuse also counts. Recognizing nonverbal cues can be a little more difficult.

According to the SA Centre of Edmonton, nonverbal cues of rejection include “leaning in, smiling, eye contact, laughing, touching, mirroring body language.” Even in cases when a person says “Yes,” it’s important to listen to how they’re saying it; they might be unsure or just being playful.

In truth, it can get confusing, but body language and tone of voice usually tell you all you need to know. And while these points mostly pertain to physical intimacy, they can be used in the context of any unwanted advances as well.

Parents should limit their involvement in their teen’s love life

Image credits: Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)

What many people found weird in this story was how the two mothers were pushing for their teens to be together. While it’s a nice sentiment in theory, it doesn’t really take into account what both teens want. If the daughter of the OP’s wife’s BFF is more impressionable, she might have this idea in her head that she and the son need to be dating.

As a teenager, there’s probably nothing worse than your mom meddling in your romantic relationships. “Most teenagers are reluctant to share much about their relationship with their parents, and parents often feel unsure of whether to probe and how much space to offer,” Dr. Tori Cordiano, Ph.D., writes.

What parents should do is similar to the approach the dad in this story had. As an NP and teen risk prevention researcher, Dr. Jennifer Salerno writes that parents should encourage self-love, prioritize boundaries, and set expectations.

“Approach it with love and care, and you’ll find it can be a powerful conversation that strengthens your relationship,” Salerno claims. Playing a matchmaker for your kid is probably not recommended.

“Consent goes both ways,” people pointed out double gender standards by the mom

However, some people believed the teen shouldn’t have humiliated the girl publicly and was a jerk for that

A few weeks later, after the school got involved, the mother and son talked it out and she’s now 100% on his side

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Miserable-Article-44

“The letter is the first of many, many steps,” the author clarified and added more context to the update

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
58 minutes ago

If you ask someone out publicly, you take the risk of getting rejected publicly. That is a choice that you yourself make. And telling your child to not go to the party with another girl, is a terrible idea. Think of the message that sends to your kid, and to the friend's daughter: that she is somewhat in control of him, that he should not publicly date because she is in love with him, like he is somewhat her property. That because she likes him, he doesn't get to be free to do what he wants. That is a terrible thing to teach them, that comes kinda close to an abusive relationship mindset: if I don't get to have you, nobody gets to have you. They never even dated, so he does not have to get so far out of his way to not hurt her feelings.

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is nothing on earth that would make me repeat 13,14 or 15.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
55 minutes ago

When I was 15, all of my friends were boys. I used to go over to their houses to hang out and vice versa. I don't think a single one of any of our parents ever was rooting for one of their sons to "get together" with me. They were just happy we could all be occupied by Mortal Kombat or Killer Instinct for 7 hours a day with only medium amounts of mayhem. None of us teenagers were even thinking about dating/wanting to date or having a boyfriend/girlfriend. Back then there were too many video games and card games to play. It feels like OP's wife and wife's best friend are trying to do a weird fantasy royalty arranged marriage thing - if they tie their houses together by marrying their children, their friendship shall be strong enough to withstand the hordes of Genghis Khan or something. Even if OP's son and wife's friend's daughter started dating (at 15! cripes!) there's no guarantee they'd stay together for any length of time. Really makes me wonder what wife's friend's endgame was XD

