“Disgusting”: Brad Pitt Fan Accused Of ‘Harassing’ Actor After Kissing Him And Grabbing His Neck

A Brad Pitt superfan is being slammed after she grabbed and kissed the actor at the F1 Mexican Grand Prix.

The Hollywood star attended the qualifying races held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on October 26 to film scenes for his upcoming F1 film.

A video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a woman running up to Brad to take a photo. Though the Fight Club actor seemingly agrees to her request, the fan then invades his personal space, placing her hand around his neck and kissing him on the cheek.

Image credits: NurPhoto / Getty

Image credits: itshighart

Brad can be seen attempting to free himself from the woman before security intervenes and escorts her out.

“This is absolutely disrespectful. First, you’re invading his personal space and HE’S HUMAN, second, you don’t have his permission, you didn’t even ask about it. Third, he is tired of the filming and anyways he went back to take a pic with you, can you act with respect?” an X user captioned the clip, which has a text overlay that reads, “She got a selfie and even a kiss.”

The fan’s behavior was labeled “disgusting” online, with people criticizing her for invading Brad’s personal space

Image credits: itshighart

Many fans labeled the anonymous woman’s attitude “disgusting,” while others said she was “harassing” the actor.

“Brad looked uncomfortable after she sexually harassed him. They forget that they are people too and that he is literally working,” a separate user pointed out.

“How disgusting that someone you don’t know kisses you without your permission,” someone else commented.

Watch the viral interaction below

This is absolutely disrespectful. First, you’re invading his personal space and HE’S HUMAN, second, you don’t have his permission you didn’t even ask about it. Third, he is tired of the filming and anyways he went back to take a pic with you, can you act with respect? #bradpitt pic.twitter.com/Wj4Eq8gkR9 — vi 🐞 (@itshighart) October 26, 2024



Brad has been filming his F1 movie for over a year. The 60-year-old is set to star as retired racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport after a friend encourages him to mentor Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a rookie prodigy.

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, is directing the movie, with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton producing alongside Brad and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Brad is filming an F1 movie, in which he stars as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who returns to the sport after a friend encourages him to mentor a prodigy

Image credits: NurPhoto / Getty

After the qualifying races had concluded, a special section of the track was cordoned off for the F1 film team to shoot some additional scenes, Hello Magazine reported.

The film, which also stars Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles, is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 25, 2025.

Netizens described the fan’s actions as “harassment”

Image credits: censuradigital

Image credits: javi852009

Image credits: _AlexanderTrejo