60 Infuriating Posts Of Men Hitting On Women That Clearly Want Nothing To Do With Them
Most women have experienced some form of unwanted attention from the opposite sex. The CDC reports that 1 in 3 women in the US have experienced sexual harassment in a public place. Whether it's weird messages in DMs or catcalling on the street, it's never fun. It's usually embarrassing, uncomfortable and, to be honest, demeaning.
The only upside is that women get to post these pathetic shots at flirting online for others to laugh at. So prepare yourself for some top-notch cringe, dear pandas, for we have collected the most eye-roll-inducing attempts to hit on women. Let’s also marvel at some impressive comebacks from the ladies. This is the true female experience, y'all.
At Flirting
What A Gentleman
This Guy Trying To Hit On My Wife When She's Applying For A Job
Am I wrong to be extremely infuriated by this? Is this not inappropriate? What kind of action do you think can/should be taken?
Actions? Very easy: First, take the job. Once you have a contract, wait for his next message, then file a complaint against him.
Nice Guy Tries To Insult A Woman And Accidentally Compliments Her Instead
A Guy Thought I Was My Girlfriend Because She's In My Profile Picture, And The Result Is Gold
Delivered Lunch To A Guy At His Workplace Today Who Had Trouble Taking A Hint
I wish women didn't feel like they had to apologize for turning down a man, she said she was sorry twice.
Seems Like A Stable Guy
Chase Banker Saved My Girlfriend's Phone Number When She Went In To Open An Account
Me and my girlfriend went to open an account at Chase yesterday. The guy was creepy the whole time and flirted right in front of me, then proceeded to save her phone number from the forms she filled out and text her today. Now he has our address from the forms too…
Report immediately to his boss, this is beyond inappropriate.
A Message My Friend Received
Incels really should just stay in their mother's basement and not bother real women
Ice Cold
My Boyfriend And I Broke Up And I Got This DM the Same Day
20-Year-Old "Rich" Nice Guy, Hitting On My 16-Year-Old Niece
Grown Man Infamous For Hitting On High School Girls Sends Me An Ominous Message
The Time The Guy From IKEA Who Put My Bedframe Together Took My Phone Number From The Receipt And Tried To Hit On Me
My Friend Wanted Me To Share This With You Guys
Today I Was Reminded Why I Don’t Post Photos Of Myself On Social Media
A Facebook Friend Had Her BF Pass Away Recently, And She Shared This Experience From A "Nice Guy"
My Ex Was Being Hit On After Signing Up For 23andMe By A Cousin
Guy Thought My, Now-Deceased, Dad Was "My Man" Then Proceeded To Hit On Me
It's Your Fault That I'm Unprofessionally Hitting On You
I Love When People Flirt By Excessively Complimenting Themselves
My Friend Barely Met This Guy Last Week. Real Men Don't Get Turned Down
"It's An Order, Not A Request", How Sweet
So This Was Sent To Me. I Literally Never Spoke To The Guy Before
Security Guard Texting My Wife After She Checked Into A Business
Report it, I can't believe so many men try this, it's probably because they don't get reported.
I Listed A Dress For Sale On Facebook Marketplace. The Only Messages I’ve Received Are From Men With No Intention Of Buying Said Dress. These Are Just Two Of Many Others Like This
I want to point out that I am male, and while I own like only 2 dresses, cause I don't like wearing them much, I do like how lots look, so if I see one on Facebook and I want to tell them it looks pretty, and they don't let comments only text, I will tell them, but I don't tell them/ 1: it looks good on them/ 2: I want to see it on them / 3: I want to see it OFF them! / 4: I want them/want a date / and 5: I don't tell them NICE PUPS! {unless there is actually a puppy dog in pic, only once and we laughed
I’ve Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes
How To Not Hit On A Woman
My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment
They called and refused to drive into our complex, saying she’d have to grab the bookcase from their truck and drive it to our house. After irritatedly doing so in her pajamas and barely speaking to delivery guys, she got this message today.
My Wife's First Message On Xbox Live
Got Hit On At Starbucks And Gave Him My Number. Never Again
Hitting On A Girl You Know Isn't Single
Hard To Watch A Guy In Your DMs Fish For You To Hit On Them
I Still Don’t Understand How Guys Can Think This Is An Appropriate Way To Introduce Yourself To Someone You’ve Never Met
This Guy Found Me On His Wife’s “Suggested Friends” On Facebook Then Googled Me And Used My Business Number To Text Me. Gross
My Husband Passed Away Last Month, His “Nice” Coworker Started Messaging Me
Desperate Guy Is Hitting On My Friend And Isn't Taking No For An Answer
"God, We Could Have Worked Out Too"
Move Aside Tinder, There’s A New Dating App In Town
This Guy Has Created Multiple Profiles To Send All The Women In My Mom's Meetup Group The Exact Same Message
More incel nonsense from a man who would be too afraid to speak to a woman in real life
Nice Guy Interested In Me And My Kids. No Red Flags There At All
A Random Person, Who I've Never Met Before, Sent Me A Message, Thinking That I Was A Girl And I Don't Blame Him
Cop (Twice My Age) Who Made Inappropriate Comments While Arresting Me Asks Me On A Date 4 Years Later
Random Dude Hitting On Women In The Comments Section Of The Government's Covid Update Post
Nice Roleplaying Guy Hitting On My Girlfriend, Prepare For Cringe
Friend Just Called Off Their Relationship. This Man Wasted No Time And Obviously Played At The Top Of His Game
Texts My Wife Got From The Food Delivery Guy Who Has Her Number And Knows Where She Lives
My Sister Just Got This From The Man Painting Her Fence. Cheating Is More Appropriate Than Hitting On A Client, Apparently
I’ve Never Talked To This Kid Before And He Just Randomly Messages Me
Found In My Friend's Messages
My First Nice Guy
The Last Message By Red Troubles Me
Guy I Went To High School With Sent Me A Message
Oof, don't engage in any way with men like this, just tell them flat out to f*** off.
Got A Message From A Random Number Stating This Person Knows Me
He wrote my name and a specific detail about me, then he sent me his photo proving I should know him. What happened next is this.
I Told Him That I Felt Uncomfortable Because Some Guy Was Hitting On Me. His Solution - Hitting On Me
I Got This Text From A Friend's Dad After My Mom Told His Wife He Was Hitting On Me. Apparently, I Would Be Lucky To Have Him
Random Man Hit Me Up On My DMs Sporadically Over 8 Hours Even After Informing Him I'm Married
I honestly would be so impressed by his sheer audacity if I wasn't so disgusted by him as a person right now.