Most women have experienced some form of unwanted attention from the opposite sex. The CDC reports that 1 in 3 women in the US have experienced sexual harassment in a public place. Whether it's weird messages in DMs or catcalling on the street, it's never fun. It's usually embarrassing, uncomfortable and, to be honest, demeaning.

The only upside is that women get to post these pathetic shots at flirting online for others to laugh at. So prepare yourself for some top-notch cringe, dear pandas, for we have collected the most eye-roll-inducing attempts to hit on women. Let’s also marvel at some impressive comebacks from the ladies. This is the true female experience, y'all.

#1

At Flirting

pomplamousse200 Report

#2

Oh So I Just Don’t Matter In May

iExorcism Report

#3

What A Gentleman

richieZEB00 Report

#4

This Guy Trying To Hit On My Wife When She's Applying For A Job

Am I wrong to be extremely infuriated by this? Is this not inappropriate? What kind of action do you think can/should be taken?

ArchaicChaos Report

marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actions? Very easy: First, take the job. Once you have a contract, wait for his next message, then file a complaint against him.

#5

Nice Guy Tries To Insult A Woman And Accidentally Compliments Her Instead

shireengul Report

#6

A Guy Thought I Was My Girlfriend Because She's In My Profile Picture, And The Result Is Gold

DovahRS Report

#7

Delivered Lunch To A Guy At His Workplace Today Who Had Trouble Taking A Hint

skylarparker Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish women didn't feel like they had to apologize for turning down a man, she said she was sorry twice.

#8

Seems Like A Stable Guy

mydogispolly Report

williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of psycho uses that as a pick up line and expects it to work?!

#9

Chase Banker Saved My Girlfriend's Phone Number When She Went In To Open An Account

Me and my girlfriend went to open an account at Chase yesterday. The guy was creepy the whole time and flirted right in front of me, then proceeded to save her phone number from the forms she filled out and text her today. Now he has our address from the forms too…

chare_co8 Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Report immediately to his boss, this is beyond inappropriate.

#10

A Message My Friend Received

BO5517 Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Incels really should just stay in their mother's basement and not bother real women

#11

Ice Cold

knoerifast13 Report

hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next level mansplaining. Edit: I read it wrong. Was thinking he was going to show her how it works. Still a perfect comeback.

#12

My Boyfriend And I Broke Up And I Got This DM the Same Day

reddit.com Report

#13

20-Year-Old "Rich" Nice Guy, Hitting On My 16-Year-Old Niece

MattS213 Report

#14

Grown Man Infamous For Hitting On High School Girls Sends Me An Ominous Message

jostabaer Report

#15

The Time The Guy From IKEA Who Put My Bedframe Together Took My Phone Number From The Receipt And Tried To Hit On Me

plurkitty94 Report

#16

My Friend Wanted Me To Share This With You Guys

xx_420_rekt_xx Report

#17

Today I Was Reminded Why I Don’t Post Photos Of Myself On Social Media

reddit.com Report

#18

A Facebook Friend Had Her BF Pass Away Recently, And She Shared This Experience From A "Nice Guy"

muni_badnaam Report

xiaoxiaomao666 avatar
Xiao Mao
Xiao Mao
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Abusers threaten suicide. Threatening suicide is ALWAYS an abuser tactic and a red flag.

#19

My Ex Was Being Hit On After Signing Up For 23andMe By A Cousin Shares stats

SupermanRR1980 Report

#20

Guy Thought My, Now-Deceased, Dad Was "My Man" Then Proceeded To Hit On Me

JadeShade Report

#21

It's Your Fault That I'm Unprofessionally Hitting On You

mirandacgreen Report

#22

I Love When People Flirt By Excessively Complimenting Themselves

inknaut Report

#23

My Friend Barely Met This Guy Last Week. Real Men Don't Get Turned Down

lossaysswag Report

#24

"It's An Order, Not A Request", How Sweet

SerenaLlia Report

xiaoxiaomao666 avatar
Xiao Mao
Xiao Mao
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw, how precious, the sad little s****e trying to be "AlPhA"

#25

So This Was Sent To Me. I Literally Never Spoke To The Guy Before

That_guy_Blue Report

#26

Security Guard Texting My Wife After She Checked Into A Business

FunnyHighway9575 Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Report it, I can't believe so many men try this, it's probably because they don't get reported.

#27

I Listed A Dress For Sale On Facebook Marketplace. The Only Messages I’ve Received Are From Men With No Intention Of Buying Said Dress. These Are Just Two Of Many Others Like This

britbrat2 Report

thecaretaker avatar
Leviathan
Leviathan
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to point out that I am male, and while I own like only 2 dresses, cause I don't like wearing them much, I do like how lots look, so if I see one on Facebook and I want to tell them it looks pretty, and they don't let comments only text, I will tell them, but I don't tell them/ 1: it looks good on them/ 2: I want to see it on them / 3: I want to see it OFF them! / 4: I want them/want a date / and 5: I don't tell them NICE PUPS! {unless there is actually a puppy dog in pic, only once and we laughed

#28

I’ve Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes

madlaceann Report

#29

How To Not Hit On A Woman

citycherub Report

#30

My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment

They called and refused to drive into our complex, saying she’d have to grab the bookcase from their truck and drive it to our house. After irritatedly doing so in her pajamas and barely speaking to delivery guys, she got this message today.

roxypotter13 Report

butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok this isn't so bad he isn't being disrespectful or anything

#31

My Wife's First Message On Xbox Live

albinorhino215 Report

#32

Got Hit On At Starbucks And Gave Him My Number. Never Again

youthunited Report

#33

Hitting On A Girl You Know Isn't Single

gvf77 Report

#34

Hard To Watch A Guy In Your DMs Fish For You To Hit On Them

reddit.com Report

#35

I Still Don’t Understand How Guys Can Think This Is An Appropriate Way To Introduce Yourself To Someone You’ve Never Met

sortabasicwhitegirl Report

#36

This Guy Found Me On His Wife’s “Suggested Friends” On Facebook Then Googled Me And Used My Business Number To Text Me. Gross

LadyKakes Report

xiaoxiaomao666 avatar
Xiao Mao
Xiao Mao
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women's boundaries and what is appropriate do not matter to entitled men.

#37

My Husband Passed Away Last Month, His “Nice” Coworker Started Messaging Me

reddit.com Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please for gods sake tell me she contacted his employer.

#38

Desperate Guy Is Hitting On My Friend And Isn't Taking No For An Answer

RobertDundee Report

#39

"God, We Could Have Worked Out Too"

cccamtheman Report

#40

Move Aside Tinder, There’s A New Dating App In Town

Gogoagnesranger Report

#41

This Guy Has Created Multiple Profiles To Send All The Women In My Mom's Meetup Group The Exact Same Message

snapplesauce1 Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More incel nonsense from a man who would be too afraid to speak to a woman in real life

#42

Nice Guy Interested In Me And My Kids. No Red Flags There At All

gaquee Report

#43

A Random Person, Who I've Never Met Before, Sent Me A Message, Thinking That I Was A Girl And I Don't Blame Him

sumirexd Report

#44

Cop (Twice My Age) Who Made Inappropriate Comments While Arresting Me Asks Me On A Date 4 Years Later

Lavenderf0x Report

#45

Random Dude Hitting On Women In The Comments Section Of The Government's Covid Update Post

koberulz_24 Report

#46

Nice Roleplaying Guy Hitting On My Girlfriend, Prepare For Cringe

jamesmaddogmattis Report

#47

Friend Just Called Off Their Relationship. This Man Wasted No Time And Obviously Played At The Top Of His Game

FlorrieMarble Report

#48

Texts My Wife Got From The Food Delivery Guy Who Has Her Number And Knows Where She Lives

this-is-not-you Report

#49

My Sister Just Got This From The Man Painting Her Fence. Cheating Is More Appropriate Than Hitting On A Client, Apparently

Pointlesstreat Report

#50

I’ve Never Talked To This Kid Before And He Just Randomly Messages Me

t0byfl3nd3rs0n Report

#51

Found In My Friend's Messages

billnyeurmomsaguy1 Report

#52

My First Nice Guy

missmatchedsocks88 Report

#53

The Last Message By Red Troubles Me

GoldenTinus Report

#54

Guy I Went To High School With Sent Me A Message

meeowmeowthrowaway Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof, don't engage in any way with men like this, just tell them flat out to f*** off.

#55

Got A Message From A Random Number Stating This Person Knows Me

He wrote my name and a specific detail about me, then he sent me his photo proving I should know him. What happened next is this.

didntreadterms Report

#56

I Told Him That I Felt Uncomfortable Because Some Guy Was Hitting On Me. His Solution - Hitting On Me

destinysolum Report

#57

I Got This Text From A Friend's Dad After My Mom Told His Wife He Was Hitting On Me. Apparently, I Would Be Lucky To Have Him

jojofoshonoho Report

#58

Random Man Hit Me Up On My DMs Sporadically Over 8 Hours Even After Informing Him I'm Married

I honestly would be so impressed by his sheer audacity if I wasn't so disgusted by him as a person right now.

longlostredemption Report

#59

An Old Man Hit On One Of My Friends While She Was Posting A Complaint To A Walmart Facebook Page

yahrdme Report

#60

A Fireman Hits On A Yoga Pants Saleswoman In The Guise Of "Accidentally" Messaging Her

GTA_Stuff Report

