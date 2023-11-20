The only upside is that women get to post these pathetic shots at flirting online for others to laugh at. So prepare yourself for some top-notch cringe, dear pandas, for we have collected the most eye-roll-inducing attempts to hit on women. Let’s also marvel at some impressive comebacks from the ladies. This is the true female experience, y'all.

Most women have experienced some form of unwanted attention from the opposite sex. The CDC reports that 1 in 3 women in the US have experienced sexual harassment in a public place. Whether it's weird messages in DMs or catcalling on the street, it's never fun. It's usually embarrassing, uncomfortable and, to be honest, demeaning.

#4 This Guy Trying To Hit On My Wife When She's Applying For A Job
Am I wrong to be extremely infuriated by this? Is this not inappropriate? What kind of action do you think can/should be taken?

#6 A Guy Thought I Was My Girlfriend Because She's In My Profile Picture, And The Result Is Gold

#7 Delivered Lunch To A Guy At His Workplace Today Who Had Trouble Taking A Hint

#9 Chase Banker Saved My Girlfriend's Phone Number When She Went In To Open An Account
Me and my girlfriend went to open an account at Chase yesterday. The guy was creepy the whole time and flirted right in front of me, then proceeded to save her phone number from the forms she filled out and text her today. Now he has our address from the forms too…

#15 The Time The Guy From IKEA Who Put My Bedframe Together Took My Phone Number From The Receipt And Tried To Hit On Me

#18 A Facebook Friend Had Her BF Pass Away Recently, And She Shared This Experience From A "Nice Guy"

#27 I Listed A Dress For Sale On Facebook Marketplace. The Only Messages I've Received Are From Men With No Intention Of Buying Said Dress. These Are Just Two Of Many Others Like This

#28 I've Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes

#30 My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment
They called and refused to drive into our complex, saying she'd have to grab the bookcase from their truck and drive it to our house. After irritatedly doing so in her pajamas and barely speaking to delivery guys, she got this message today.

#34 Hard To Watch A Guy In Your DMs Fish For You To Hit On Them

#35 I Still Don't Understand How Guys Can Think This Is An Appropriate Way To Introduce Yourself To Someone You've Never Met

#36 This Guy Found Me On His Wife's "Suggested Friends" On Facebook Then Googled Me And Used My Business Number To Text Me. Gross

#41 This Guy Has Created Multiple Profiles To Send All The Women In My Mom's Meetup Group The Exact Same Message

#43 A Random Person, Who I've Never Met Before, Sent Me A Message, Thinking That I Was A Girl And I Don't Blame Him

#44 Cop (Twice My Age) Who Made Inappropriate Comments While Arresting Me Asks Me On A Date 4 Years Later

#47 Friend Just Called Off Their Relationship. This Man Wasted No Time And Obviously Played At The Top Of His Game

#48 Texts My Wife Got From The Food Delivery Guy Who Has Her Number And Knows Where She Lives

#49 My Sister Just Got This From The Man Painting Her Fence. Cheating Is More Appropriate Than Hitting On A Client, Apparently

#55 Got A Message From A Random Number Stating This Person Knows Me
He wrote my name and a specific detail about me, then he sent me his photo proving I should know him. What happened next is this.

#56 I Told Him That I Felt Uncomfortable Because Some Guy Was Hitting On Me. His Solution - Hitting On Me

#57 I Got This Text From A Friend's Dad After My Mom Told His Wife He Was Hitting On Me. Apparently, I Would Be Lucky To Have Him

#58 Random Man Hit Me Up On My DMs Sporadically Over 8 Hours Even After Informing Him I'm Married
I honestly would be so impressed by his sheer audacity if I wasn't so disgusted by him as a person right now.