Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Can Fix Anything But His In-Laws’ Attitude, So He Refuses To Help Them Again, They’re Furious
Family, Relationships

Man Can Fix Anything But His In-Laws’ Attitude, So He Refuses To Help Them Again, They’re Furious

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the saying, “Give someone an inch and they’ll take a mile?” That saying was probably invented by someone who got roped into doing too much for too little in return. It’s funny how some people will bend over backward to ask for favors but suddenly forget basic decency when it’s their turn to give back.

That’s one Redditor’s experience, who decided he’d had enough of being treated like the unpaid handyman for his wife’s family, while they barely acknowledged his existence otherwise.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Doing favors for family is great, until you realize you’re just a tool in the toolbox

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One man constantly helps his wife’s family fix things around the house but is always treated like an outsider, and looked down upon for his foster care background

    Image credits: Lisa Fotios / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man’s in-laws never ask him about his life, are always surprised when he is successful, but always care about the other spouses in the family

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite always treating him poorly, the in-laws constantly ask him to fix things for them, which the man always did until recently

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: InteractionFar1463

    The man decided to stop helping his wife’s family with their housework and was called out for it, despite them never treating him like he is family

    The original poster of this story, who I’ll just call Mike, is a 34-year-old man who grew up in the foster care system, bouncing between homes and never finding his forever family.

    But, when he married his wife, Jessica, 9 years ago, he hoped to gain the warm, supportive family he’d always dreamed of. Instead, he got pretty much the opposite of a dream family – the kind that smiles to your face but secretly whispers about you the second you leave the room.

    Jessica’s family isn’t outwardly cruel, but their micro-aggressions could fill a self-help book titled “How to Subtly Demean Your Son-in-Law.” They have constantly compared him to other sons-in-law, made backhanded comments about his foster care background, and assumed he’s a less involved dad. Unfair, isn’t it?

    Despite this frosty dynamic, Mike has spent years helping Jessica’s family. I’m talking repairs, assembly jobs, home fixes, you name it. Mike’s probably done it with his toolbox in his hand and a smile on his face.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But eventually he hit his breaking point when he spent hours fixing a stair issue at his in-laws’ house, only to find that everyone else got fed while he was left hungry and ignored. Their excuse? Apparently, they didn’t think he’d want to eat after working so hard, for hours. Excuse me, what?

    Mike was finally fed up and called them out on their blatant lack of courtesy, sparking a family-wide drama-fest. When his wife’s siblings demanded he fix something else a few weeks later, Mike put his foot down, declaring that he was done being their go-to handyman.

    Of course, they were appalled. “Family helps family,” they said, to which Mike brilliantly replied, “When have you ever treated me like family?” Mic drop, or better yet, hammer drop.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to the pros, situations like this often come from a lack of mutual respect. When one party in a relationship consistently feels undervalued, it creates resentment, which can lead to conflict.

    If someone isn’t willing to treat you with respect, you’re under no obligation to meet their expectations. But it’s equally important to have a supportive partner who backs you up, which seems to be the case here with Mike’s wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When people start treating you like a vending machine, thinking they can just press a few buttons and they get exactly what they want, it’s time to pause and reassess. Double standards are wild that way: they’ll demand favors with the enthusiasm of a kid at a candy store but conveniently “forget” that kindness works both ways. And honestly, it’s not just frustrating, it’s downright annoying and exhausting.

    Experts say that when someone keeps asking you for favors, has no interest in you once their needs have been met but expects you to take care of them, they are taking advantage of you. In other words, if the relationship feels one-sided, it’s a clear sign that the other person, or people in some cases, are using you.

    What’s your take on this story? Share your comments below!

    Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for refusing to do favors for his wife’s family anymore, since they never treated him like a family member

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    0

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda