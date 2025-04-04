Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Cuts 6-Year-Old’s “Unruly” Hair Without Permission, Gets Banned From Babysitting
Family, Relationships

MIL Cuts 6-Year-Old’s “Unruly” Hair Without Permission, Gets Banned From Babysitting

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Married couples need their alone time, too, whether to run errands or go on the occasional date night. And when a babysitter isn’t available, many usually ask their parents to watch over the kids. 

That proved a huge mistake for this man, who entrusted his daughter to his mother. Returning from a night out, he and his wife saw their six-year-old in tears because her grandmother had cut her hair. 

When confronted about it, the older woman brushed it off and sternly believed she did nothing wrong. Her reaction pushed her son to ban her from babysitting, leading to more drama. 

RELATED:

    A woman had her “grandparent rights” revoked after she cut her granddaughter’s hair

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    According to the young girl’s father, his mother thought she was trying to help

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The man banned his mother from future babysitting duties, causing family drama

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: TinyPixiex

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Grandparents are likely unaware that they are overstepping boundaries

    As the story showed, the grandmother seemed oblivious to her overstepping boundaries. She genuinely believed she was trying to help and that she did nothing wrong. 

    As accredited trauma specialist and psychotherapist Tina Chummun tells HuffPost UK, such actions aren’t usually done with malice. Instead, it’s often unconscious, and can turn disruptive if left unaddressed. 

    But why does it happen, to begin with? According to Chummun, such actions are due to feelings of being “unwanted or irrelevant.” 

    “[It] can lead them to overcompensate, asserting themselves in ways that make them feel needed but inadvertently encroaching on their child’s parental role,” she explained.

    Another reason could be that grandparents are asserting their authority and experience. In the same HuffPost UK interview, psychotherapist Sandhya Bhattacharya explains that they could be thinking, “I know better because I’ve done it before, so let me show you.” 

    Bhattacharya adds that grandparents may feel a “sense of competition” with their children, which may cause them to overstep boundaries. 

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Setting boundaries with grandparents must be direct and firm, but also kind

    The author’s reaction was understandable. He and his wife had just returned from a lovely date night and saw their daughter in tears, devastated. 

    It was within his rights to set healthy boundaries with his mother. However, he may have come on too strongly. In such scenarios, the Gottman Institute recommends a “gentle start-up.”

    In a nutshell, this approach is less aggressive and more empathetic. It’s more about reminding grandparents that they can’t do as they please, but doing so in a way that highlights the problem of their actions rather than coming off as accusatory. 

    However, it is also essential to make grandparents feel that they matter. As Chummun states, there must be a balance between affirming their place in the family while making it clear that certain decisions solely lie with the parents. 

    “Framing these conversations in a way that acknowledges the grandparent’s value, rather than making them feel dismissed, can help prevent defensiveness and resistance,” she explained. 

    In this case, a bad haircut will, indeed, grow out. However, the author must also remind his mother that there are boundaries she cannot cross and that consequences may be imposed if something similar happens again. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author provided more information by answering reader questions

    Most people in the comments sided with him, with some suggesting going no-contact with his side of the family

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But there were a few who thought he was “being a drama queen”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As usual, the YTAs are off their rockers. Anyone who downplays the seriousness of what Mommy Dearest did needs a short trip to "Permanently Blocked Everywhere, on Everything." Too bad OP can't sneak into Mommy's Dearest's house + cut her hair (down to the scalp) while she's sleeping. 😁😉

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As usual, the YTAs are off their rockers. Anyone who downplays the seriousness of what Mommy Dearest did needs a short trip to "Permanently Blocked Everywhere, on Everything." Too bad OP can't sneak into Mommy's Dearest's house + cut her hair (down to the scalp) while she's sleeping. 😁😉

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda