While there is nothing like chicken soup (or whatever your brand of comfort food is) when you’ve got a cold, there are a few digital supplements as well. A funny meme, or a video of, say, a German shepherd interacting with some cute kittens.

The “Hurting Souls” Instagram page isn’t named after what they do, rather, it’s who they help, sharing, among other things, wholesome and adorable posts about animals. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

Man safely driving with a dog and puppy wearing seatbelts, showing funny and wholesome animal moments to cleanse your feed.

    #2

    Owl sitting criss-cross with folded legs in a funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    #3

    Stray dogs sleeping on blankets inside a shop, showcasing funny and wholesome animal posts to brighten your feed.

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Where? I want to shop support his business!

    2
    2points
    reply

    We have all been there. You open your phone to check a quick email and suddenly it is forty minutes later. You are deep in a rabbit hole of videos featuring baby elephants tripping over their own trunks or kittens fighting invisible demons. It feels like a waste of time but you cannot look away. It turns out that this obsession is not just a bad habit. It is actually a biological imperative hardwired into your brain. The reason you lose your mind over a puppy in a teacup is rooted in evolutionary survival.

    The scientific term for this phenomenon is Kindchenschema. This concept was introduced by the ethologist Konrad Lorenz in 1943. He noticed that humans have a very specific set of triggers for affection. We love things with large heads relative to their bodies. We love big round eyes that sit low on the face.

    #4

    Puppy napping on fluffy dogs at day care, showcasing funny and wholesome animal moments to cleanse your feed.

    #5

    Close-up of a small dog bringing a pink stuffed bunny as a funny and wholesome animal gesture to feel better.

    #6

    Street singer playing guitar with four kittens sitting nearby, showing funny and wholesome animal support.

    We love chubby cheeks and clumsy movements. These traits are typically found in human infants. When we see them our brains flood with chemicals that tell us to protect and nurture the little creature. This ensured our ancestors did not leave their babies in a cave somewhere because they were too loud.
    #7

    Three pumpkins carved with animal designs on a bench and a dachshund dog next to them, showcasing funny and wholesome animals.

    #8

    Close-up images of a cheetah playfully sticking out its tongue in a funny and wholesome animal moment.

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Fun fact - If you get charged by a cheetah, just stay still. They are used to chasing prey. Their bones are fragile, so they don't want to collide with a solid object. But you probably won't see them before they attack anyway.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    A service dog and veteran both wearing Lowe's vests, showcasing funny and wholesome animals in heartwarming moments.

    This instinct is so powerful that it spills over onto other species. A golden retriever puppy hits all the same buttons as a human baby. It has big eyes and floppy behavior. Our brains are not picky enough to distinguish between a human child and a furry four legged animal. We just see the geometry of cuteness and our caretaking instincts kick into overdrive. This is why you might feel a sudden urge to mother a baby sloth even though it is a wild animal that would likely scratch you.
    #10

    Happy dog carrying a stick in front of a dog stick library, a funny and wholesome animal moment to brighten your feed.

    #11

    Beaver gnawing on a tree trunk, showcasing funny and wholesome animals to cleanse your feed in an outdoor setting.

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Recognise her for for her accomplishments.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    A mother cat swimming through floodwaters carrying kittens on her back in a heartwarming animal rescue scene.

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Wonderful mommy. Glad they didnt panic jump off.

    2
    2points
    reply
    There is a very real chemical reaction happening when you look at these photos. A study from the University of Oxford found that cute images ignite activity in the orbitofrontal cortex. This is the part of the brain linked to emotion and pleasure.

    #13

    Baby elephant caught eating sugarcane tries to hide behind a light pole in a funny and wholesome animal moment.

    #14

    Dog wearing a harness sitting in a car while being petted, a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #15

    Dalmatian dog gently observing a tiny mouse on a country road, showcasing funny and wholesome animal moments.

    The reaction happens in a fraction of a second. It is faster than conscious thought. You do not decide to find the kitten cute. Your brain has already released a hit of dopamine and oxytocin before you can even form a sentence. It is effectively a natural high that makes you feel happy and trusting.

    #16

    A mother cat with a variety of kittens together, showcasing funny and wholesome animals to cleanse your feed.

    #17

    Newborn kitten held by gloved hands next to a mother cat with a funny expression in a wholesome animal moment.

    #18

    Three white dogs sitting perfectly aligned on a tiled roof, creating a funny and wholesome animal moment.

    You might think this distraction makes you less productive but science suggests otherwise. A team of researchers at Hiroshima University conducted a study called The Power of Kawaii. They found that people who looked at pictures of baby animals actually performed better on tasks requiring focus and fine motor skills.

    #19

    Mountain landscape resembling a dog’s face paired with a dog lying on the floor in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #20

    Conservation-trained dog Brew helps rediscover rare Little Spotted Kiwis, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #21

    Funny and wholesome animal posts featuring the original dog behind the viral Propeller Hat and Lollipop meme.

    The intense focus we apply to the cute object translates into a narrowed attentional spotlight. So looking at cat memes might actually help you edit that spreadsheet with fewer errors. You are not procrastinating. You are technically warming up your brain for detailed work.

    #22

    Homeless man rescues sixteen animals from burning shelter, showcasing heartwarming and funny wholesome posts featuring animals.

    #23

    Two raccoons in nature showing early signs of domestication, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #24

    Multiple raccoons climbing walls and ladders, capturing funny and wholesome animals moments to cleanse your feed.

    Then there is the darker side of cuteness. Have you ever looked at a dog so adorable that you physically wanted to squeeze it until it popped? This is called cute aggression. It sounds violent but it is actually a regulatory mechanism. Psychologists believe that when we are hit with an overwhelming amount of positive emotion our brains cannot handle it. To balance out the unmanageable joy the brain throws in a dash of aggression to bring us back down to a stable emotional baseline. You want to eat the baby toes because you love them too much. It is your brain trying to stop you from short circuiting.

    #25

    A rare white Iberian lynx sitting in dry shrubs, featured in funny and wholesome posts to cleanse your animal feed.

    #26

    Duck walking confidently through a bent metal gate, illustrating funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #27

    Dog sitting in a sunbeam shining through trees, creating a wholesome and funny animal moment outdoors.

    We even have a soft spot for animals that are objectively ugly. This is often because they fit the vulnerable criteria. A pug with its squashed face and wheezing breath might not be classically beautiful like a horse. But its helplessness triggers our sympathy. We want to help it. We want to fix it. That drive to care for the underdog is another facet of the same instinct.

    #28

    Baby muskox walking on rocky terrain, a funny and wholesome animal post to brighten your feed.

    #29

    Smiling gecko with a little gecko toy, showcasing funny and wholesome animals to cleanse your feed.

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    SttttooooooooP, i cant handle how adorable that is.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #30

    Child dressed as superhero helping street cats in wholesome and funny animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    So the next time your boss catches you watching a video of a panda sneezing, do not apologize. You are engaging in an evolutionary exercise that boosts your mood and sharpens your focus. You are practically employee of the month.

    #31

    Squirrel peeking through a torn screen door, a funny and wholesome animal moment to brighten your feed.

    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    My downstairs neighbor would feed the squirrels, and they started chewing through MY screens to demand food. So yeah, it's squirrel-normal.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Toucan loafing on a table, featured in funny and wholesome posts with animals to cleanse your feed.

    #33

    Cat sitting by a window in an expensive apartment, a wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #34

    Man dressed as giant Dachshund walking his small Dachshund dog in funny and wholesome animal post.

    #35

    Funny and wholesome animal security meme showing a cat as security guard in Istanbul to cleanse your feed.

    #36

    Cat with unique line pattern on fur sitting on grass, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #37

    Tabby kitten hugging a shark plush toy while lying on a floral bed, showcasing funny and wholesome animals content.

    #38

    Tabby cat happily posing with and without an apple, showcasing funny and wholesome animals to cleanse your feed.

    #39

    Orange cat lying on the floor with sunlight patterns on its back, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #40

    Small dog sitting inside near a no dogs allowed sign, capturing a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #41

    Rare spot-less giraffe calf at Tennessee zoo, a unique and funny animal post to cleanse your feed with wholesome moments.

    #42

    Small black dog holding a large rack of ribs in its mouth outdoors in a funny and wholesome animal post.

    #43

    Black kitten loafing on a large watermelon on a patterned rug in a home setting featuring animals and humor.

    #44

    Small white dog standing inside a car engine bay, capturing a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #45

    Cat sitting in a birds' nest with baby birds, funny and wholesome animals to cleanse your feed.

    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Wondering if this is real.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Assistance dog holding a pig plushy at a train station, part of funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #47

    A dog holding a leaf in its mouth, looking up with touching eyes, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #48

    Black dog holding an orange ball in its mouth behind a fence with a friendly sign, a golden dog nearby in a yard.

    #49

    Local dog humorously follows Google Map photographer, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #50

    Two pairs of white and black dogs growing up together, showcasing funny and wholesome animal moments to brighten your feed.

    #51

    Funny and wholesome posts featuring heartwarming moments with animals and nostalgic family memories to cleanse your feed.

    margaretnupponen avatar
    murmelinpaiva
    murmelinpaiva
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Nice. When my husband died, I cut the pictures off of some of his favorite T-shirts and made a quilted wall hanging.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Bag of cat food left on doorstep with a child support sign, part of funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #53

    Baby turtle hatching from egg, one of many funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed with joy and cuteness.

    #54

    Small animal sitting on a large tree stump in a neighborhood, showcasing funny and wholesome animal moments to cleanse your feed.

    #55

    Cute black and white cat perched on a tree branch and close-up of the same cat indoors, showcasing funny and wholesome animals.

    eds2 avatar
    Doctor Strange
    Doctor Strange
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It'd be nice to experience being loved once in my life

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    A content cat lying peacefully inside a suitcase packed with clothes and plush toys, showcasing funny and wholesome animals.

    #57

    A tiny kitten sitting next to a stuffed monkey toy on a patterned carpet in a wholesome animal post.

    #58

    Funny and wholesome cat with unique black markings around eyes lying near a cage, featured in animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #59

    Road sign in Japan warning drivers about cats jumping out suddenly, a funny and wholesome animal post.

    #60

    Two pandas without typical eye markings, shown in funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #61

    Dog waiting under a picnic table with coffee cup on top, highlighting funny and wholesome animal moments to cleanse your feed.

    #62

    Close-up photos of various animals’ faces, showcasing funny and wholesome moments to brighten your feed.

    #63

    Cat dressed as CEO lying on table during office meeting with people watching a presentation, funny and wholesome animal post.

    #64

    Tabby cat named Buzz relaxing on a chair in a museum, showcasing funny and wholesome animal moments to cleanse your feed.

    #65

    Cat holding a bubble tea cup, creating a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #66

    Two images of pudu, the world's smallest species of deer, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #67

    Calico cat next to a missing pet poster of itself, funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    #68

    Dog sitting in a car looking awkward and guilty, a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #69

    Weiner dog wearing metal armor at a festival, a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed

    #70

    Lion relaxing peacefully in dry grass, showing a receding hairline in a funny and wholesome animal moment.

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Love to see how he looks with a comb over :-)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #71

    White cat outside window with a red balloon, creating a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #72

    Tabby cat tucked in a blanket holding a stuffed monkey, a funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    #73

    A curious animal tilting its head at a 45-degree angle in a nighttime outdoor setting, showcasing funny and wholesome animals.

    #74

    A cow laughing at a horse stuck in a fence, a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #75

    Dog sitting by torn blinds in sunlight, illustrating a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    #76

    Cat carrying her kitten in mouth outside a window, a funny and wholesome animal moment to cleanse your feed.

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Congrats, you are a grandparent!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #77

    Packaging designed with a squirrel face holding nuts, a funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    #78

    Crab holding a fish on the beach mimics a cartoon crab holding a fish in a funny and wholesome animal post.

    #79

    Cat dressed in pink held by person at vet office with another cat sitting behind the desk, showcasing funny and wholesome animals.

    #80

    Shark named Breton creates a self-portrait using a tracker, showcasing a funny and wholesome animal moment.

    #81

    Two cats sitting on outdoor chairs facing each other at a table, a funny and wholesome animal moment.

    #82

    Small albino dog named Piglet on a leash inside a pet store, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #83

    Two cats sitting by a door with toys laid out as an offering in a funny and wholesome animal post.

    #84

    Two crows showing affection and care, illustrating a funny and wholesome animal story to cleanse your feed.

    #85

    Cat wearing a funny green turtle backpack being picked on by other cats in a funny and wholesome animal post.

    #86

    Two goats climbing a steep brick wall, showcasing funny and wholesome animal behavior to cleanse your feed.

    #87

    A horse running freely in a field with a mountain and rainbows, illustrating funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #88

    Dog enjoying a wholesome lunch outing on his 10th adoptaversary, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    #89

    Cat with abnormally large feet standing on a wooden floor, one of the funny and wholesome animal posts to cleanse your feed.

    #90

    Illustration of a new prehistoric shark species named after a character, alongside a cartoon chainsaw dog from Chainsaw Man.

    #91

    Woman holding a Louis Vuitton crawfish bag, a funny and wholesome animal-themed accessory cleansing your feed.

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Cant believe someone paid ALOT of money for that haha

    0
    0points
    reply
    #92

    Bumpy Snailfish underwater close-up photos showing a unique and funny animal featured in wholesome posts with animals.

    #93

    Close-up of a whale looking curious, a funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed with humor.

    #94

    Cat sitting among tangled window blinds in a funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    #95

    Pregnant squirrel sitting on a path beside grass in a wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    #96

    Man at a baseball game holding a large, fluffy rabbit, capturing a funny and wholesome animal moment.

    #97

    Sticker of a friendly dog on a glass door and a small dog stretching on a red carpet inside a room.

    #98

    Snail leaving a hopping-like trail on concrete in a funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    #99

    Injured orange cat with a cone collar showing a swollen nose, featured in funny and wholesome animal posts.

    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Next time, take the bee AWAY from the cat -_-

    0
    0points
    reply
    #100

    Two rats, one large and one small, being gently held, showcasing funny and wholesome animals to cleanse your feed.

    #101

    Tiny baby turtle on a digital scale showing weight of two grams in a funny and wholesome animal post.

    #102

    Cat jumping off a large green dinosaur toy in a funny and wholesome animal post to cleanse your feed.

    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What is that dinosaur-y thing and where do I get one?!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #103

    Cat lying down with mouth open next to a hand sketching a matching cat portrait in a funny and wholesome animal post.

