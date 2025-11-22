ADVERTISEMENT

Perfection is boring! It’s impossible to attain anyway and, arguably, it’s overrated. The good news is that being your authentic self is starting to be cool again. And the proof is in the pudding. The Japanese aesthetic and philosophical concept of ‘wabi-sabi’ is going viral online, and people are sharing how they’re embracing their flaws.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome and courageous online posts of folks accepting their own imperfections, as well as those of their pets. Scroll down to restore some of your faith in humanity. And remember to be kinder to yourself!

#1

Puppy lying on carpet holding a sock, illustrating the perfect imperfections trend in a wholesome setting.

littlemoodyrudy Report

6points
POST
    #2

    Two dogs showing perfect imperfections, one lying on bed and one sitting off center in a car, highlighting wholesome trend.

    marcellaqi Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Side-by-side images of two dogs, highlighting the wholesome trend of sharing perfect imperfections with one puppy labeled perfect and the other embracing being off-center.

    leni.2744 Report

    6points
    POST

    At its core, ‘wabi-sabi’ focuses on accepting imperfection, transience, impermanence, and incompleteness.

    Essentially, you’re appreciating beauty and the creations of nature despite any asymmetry, roughness, or austerity that you might perceive. In other words, you strive to accept the fact that nothing is ever perfect, finished, or everlasting.

    #4

    Young person smiling and looking to the side, embracing perfect imperfections in a cozy indoor setting.

    elioky_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Close-up of a person showing a 30 percent overbite, sharing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    carysofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Young woman with braces smiling confidently, embracing her perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend about self-acceptance.

    k0d4.pi11z Report

    4points
    POST

    The concept of ‘wabi-sabi’ started gaining more and more prominence online in the autumn of 2025. It spread after internet users rediscovered a clip from the old animated series ‘King of the Hill,’ where Bobby Hill says how he likes that his rose is a “little off-center.” According to Bobby, “It’s got wabi-sabi,” which he refers to as an Eastern tradition “celebrating the beauty in what’s flawed.”

    The audio from that scene then became a viral TikTok sound, Know Your Meme reports. And so, more and more internet users are referring to ‘wabi-sabi’ in their clips, photos, and posts.
    #7

    Young woman with makeup smiling and embracing her perfect imperfections of ears that stick out in a wholesome trend.

    jordaqncccj Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Two women showing their profile views, celebrating their perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend about self-acceptance.

    addieypok22 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Young man with missing front teeth smiling, sharing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trending photo.

    masonlevings Report

    4points
    POST

    Meanwhile, the BBC defines ‘wabi-sabi’ as the confluence of “the elegant beauty of humble simplicity” (‘wabi’) and “the passing of time and subsequent deterioration” (‘sabi’). Trying to define ‘wabi-sabi’ is poetically ironic, though.

    “Just as Buddhist monks believed that words were the enemy of understanding, this description can only scratch the surface of the topic,” the BBC states.
    #10

    Young woman with blonde hair smiling confidently, embracing her perfect imperfections in a wholesome self-acceptance trend.

    thefangbarbie Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Two dogs showing their perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend celebrating unique and imperfect moments.

    indi_the_puppy Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a smiling eye with freckles and wrinkles, showcasing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    laufey.love.girl.12 Report

    4points
    POST

    “The concept of wabi-sabi highlights the importance of acceptance in Japanese culture, a society forced to contend with devastating natural disasters on a semi-regular basis. Rather than casting nature solely as a dangerous and destructive force, it helps frame it as a source of beauty, to be appreciated on the smallest of levels,” the BBC explains.

    #13

    Close-up of a smiling face with freckles and a visible gap between front teeth embracing perfect imperfections trend.

    laufey.love.girl.12 Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Close-up of legs with vitiligo patches, celebrating perfect imperfections in a wholesome self-acceptance trend.

    laufey.love.girl.12 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Legs with bruises showing perfect imperfections, embracing natural beauty in a wholesome trending movement.

    laufey.love.girl.12 Report

    4points
    POST

    Tanehisa Otabe, a professor at Tokyo University’s Institute of Aesthetics, told the BBC that the ancient art of ‘wabi-cha’ (a style of tea ceremony) can actually be a good introduction to ‘wabi-sabi.’ In the late 15th to 16th centuries, tea masters Murata Juko and Sen no Rikyu chose rougher, common Japanese pottery instead of imported and technically perfect Chinese items. In doing so, they challenged the rules of beauty.

    “Without bright colours and ornate designs to rely on as signifiers of accepted beauty, guests were encouraged to study subtle colours and textures that would previously have been overlooked,” the BBC writes.
    #16

    Young woman with vitiligo confidently posing indoors, showcasing perfect imperfections and embracing a wholesome trend.

    user.laurensilv Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Young woman showing her imperfect teeth with a smile, embracing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend video.

    mialouisekimber Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Dog with unique facial features lying on a patterned rug, showcasing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    ringofsalt3 Report

    4points
    POST

    According to Professor Otabe, “wabi-sabi leaves something unfinished or incomplete for the play of imagination.” By engaging with something that may be considered to be ‘wabi-sabi,’ you achieve 3 main things:

    1. You gain an awareness of the natural forces involved in the creation of what you’re perceiving
    2. You accept the power of nature
    3. You abandon dualism and embrace the idea that you are not separate from your surroundings
    #19

    Person holding a dog with a crooked smile, showcasing perfect imperfections in this wholesome trend.

    fryasspamalam Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Young man with acne proudly embracing his perfect imperfections, highlighting the wholesome trend of self-acceptance.

    kaden.htt Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Smiling person with short uneven bangs in a cozy jacket, sharing a perfect imperfection in this wholesome trend.

    oopsicutit Report

    3points
    POST

    Through ‘wabi-sabi,’ you gain an appreciation for the relationship between you and the natural world. You’re a part of the world and at its mercy, not separated from it by societal constructs. The ‘imperfections’ you see around you are what nature creates. And so, you’re encouraged to work alongside nature, not against it.

    “The aesthetics of wabi-sabi opened our eyes to everyday life and gave us a method of handling what is common in an uncommon, aesthetic way,” Professor Otabe told the BBC.
    #22

    Close-up of skin showing stretch marks, representing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    laufey.love.girl.12 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Close-up of skin showing natural marks and imperfections celebrating perfect imperfections trend.

    laufey.love.girl.12 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of a person's nose and skin texture showcasing perfect imperfections and natural beauty in a wholesome trend.

    laufey.love.girl.12 Report

    3points
    POST

    The Japanese art of ‘kintsugi,’ where you repair broken pottery with gold or lacquer, is often associated with ‘wabi-sabi.’ Through ‘kintsugi,’ you highlight the cracks in the pottery, instead of trying to hide them.

    ‘Hanami,’ the annual celebration of cherry blossoms in Japan, is linked to ‘wabi-sabi,’ too, as you accept the fleeting beauty of nature.
    #25

    Hairless dog sitting on wooden floor with tongue out, showcasing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    dantexolo4 Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Pregnant woman showing stretch marks and sharing perfect imperfections reflecting a wholesome trend of self-acceptance.

    itsssslisaaaa_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Smiling woman with long hair and gold earrings, embracing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend about self-acceptance.

    abakasante Report

    3points
    POST

    We can’t wait to hear what you think, Pandas. If you have a (perfectly imperfect) moment, share your thoughts in the comments down below! Have you heard of the concept of ‘wabi-sabi’ before? How tough do you find it to accept your personal flaws? What are your biggest imperfections and mistakes that you’ve learned to embrace? Let us know!
    #28

    Person with a bald head and pink skin proudly embracing perfect imperfections in a cozy indoor setting.

    hootieq._ Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Sleeping baby with pacifier illustrating people proudly sharing their perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    millerfamilyx6 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Person with long straight brown hair shown from the back, embracing their perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    more.dejankat Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Young woman with messy blonde ponytail embracing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend of self-acceptance.

    super._secret._spammy Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Person with long curly hair showcasing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend embracing natural beauty and wabi sabi.

    super._secret._spammy Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Young woman with snaggle tooth smiling happily, embracing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    _betaaa Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Close-up of a freckled back with text highlighting perfect imperfections and embracing natural beauty trends.

    .vanilliagirl3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Young woman with natural skin imperfections proudly sharing her smile, embracing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    p3rsussy Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Brown dog with a twisted snout showcasing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend about self-acceptance and wabi sabi.

    rocketthechocolatelab Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Close-up of a dog with a unique expression proudly showing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    madison_baty Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Gray cat with green eyes looking up, illustrating perfect imperfections shared by people in a wholesome trend online.

    snuggle575 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Black cat perched on a fence post with text about perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend outdoors on a clear day

    juiceits2qr Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Golden retriever puppy sitting on carpet, showcasing one of the perfect imperfections in this wholesome trend.

    jassy2374746 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Boxer dog standing outdoors with text overlay showcasing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    rockotheboxer Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Close-up of a brown cat with large eyes and a perfect imperfection showing a single fang in a wholesome trend.

    catwiftoof Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Cat with heterochromia sitting on white bedding, illustrating perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    floorsvn Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Small dog with unique gray fur pattern, showcasing perfect imperfections in a cozy home setting.

    overstuffedgma Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Orange balanced on calm cat’s head showcasing perfect imperfections in a cozy home setting.

    chloe25590 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Dog with unique facial markings and tongue out, showcasing perfect imperfections in a wholesome trend.

    frank.the.pup Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Person with long, curly hair embracing perfect imperfections, showcasing the beauty of the wholesome trend of self-acceptance.

    super._secret._spammy Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Close-up of a person’s neck and shoulder showing multiple moles, highlighting perfect imperfections and natural beauty.

    .vanilliagirl3 Report

    2points
    POST

