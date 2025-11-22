48 People Proudly Share Their Perfect Imperfections In This Wholesome Trend
Perfection is boring! It’s impossible to attain anyway and, arguably, it’s overrated. The good news is that being your authentic self is starting to be cool again. And the proof is in the pudding. The Japanese aesthetic and philosophical concept of ‘wabi-sabi’ is going viral online, and people are sharing how they’re embracing their flaws.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome and courageous online posts of folks accepting their own imperfections, as well as those of their pets. Scroll down to restore some of your faith in humanity. And remember to be kinder to yourself!
At its core, ‘wabi-sabi’ focuses on accepting imperfection, transience, impermanence, and incompleteness.
Essentially, you’re appreciating beauty and the creations of nature despite any asymmetry, roughness, or austerity that you might perceive. In other words, you strive to accept the fact that nothing is ever perfect, finished, or everlasting.
The concept of ‘wabi-sabi’ started gaining more and more prominence online in the autumn of 2025. It spread after internet users rediscovered a clip from the old animated series ‘King of the Hill,’ where Bobby Hill says how he likes that his rose is a “little off-center.” According to Bobby, “It’s got wabi-sabi,” which he refers to as an Eastern tradition “celebrating the beauty in what’s flawed.”
The audio from that scene then became a viral TikTok sound, Know Your Meme reports. And so, more and more internet users are referring to ‘wabi-sabi’ in their clips, photos, and posts.
Meanwhile, the BBC defines ‘wabi-sabi’ as the confluence of “the elegant beauty of humble simplicity” (‘wabi’) and “the passing of time and subsequent deterioration” (‘sabi’). Trying to define ‘wabi-sabi’ is poetically ironic, though.
“Just as Buddhist monks believed that words were the enemy of understanding, this description can only scratch the surface of the topic,” the BBC states.
“The concept of wabi-sabi highlights the importance of acceptance in Japanese culture, a society forced to contend with devastating natural disasters on a semi-regular basis. Rather than casting nature solely as a dangerous and destructive force, it helps frame it as a source of beauty, to be appreciated on the smallest of levels,” the BBC explains.
Tanehisa Otabe, a professor at Tokyo University’s Institute of Aesthetics, told the BBC that the ancient art of ‘wabi-cha’ (a style of tea ceremony) can actually be a good introduction to ‘wabi-sabi.’ In the late 15th to 16th centuries, tea masters Murata Juko and Sen no Rikyu chose rougher, common Japanese pottery instead of imported and technically perfect Chinese items. In doing so, they challenged the rules of beauty.
“Without bright colours and ornate designs to rely on as signifiers of accepted beauty, guests were encouraged to study subtle colours and textures that would previously have been overlooked,” the BBC writes.
According to Professor Otabe, “wabi-sabi leaves something unfinished or incomplete for the play of imagination.” By engaging with something that may be considered to be ‘wabi-sabi,’ you achieve 3 main things:
- You gain an awareness of the natural forces involved in the creation of what you’re perceiving
- You accept the power of nature
- You abandon dualism and embrace the idea that you are not separate from your surroundings
Through ‘wabi-sabi,’ you gain an appreciation for the relationship between you and the natural world. You’re a part of the world and at its mercy, not separated from it by societal constructs. The ‘imperfections’ you see around you are what nature creates. And so, you’re encouraged to work alongside nature, not against it.
“The aesthetics of wabi-sabi opened our eyes to everyday life and gave us a method of handling what is common in an uncommon, aesthetic way,” Professor Otabe told the BBC.
The Japanese art of ‘kintsugi,’ where you repair broken pottery with gold or lacquer, is often associated with ‘wabi-sabi.’ Through ‘kintsugi,’ you highlight the cracks in the pottery, instead of trying to hide them.
‘Hanami,’ the annual celebration of cherry blossoms in Japan, is linked to ‘wabi-sabi,’ too, as you accept the fleeting beauty of nature.
